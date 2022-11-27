Read full article on original website
i70sports.com
Vandals Wrestlers open season with dual team win over Belleville West
The Vandals rolled to a win in dual team action to open their 2022-23 season. The Vandals defeated Belleville West, 54 to 21, in the opener at Vandalia on Tuesday. The Vandals did have forfeits at two spots, but still rolled to the season opening win. Next up for the Vandals will be the CM Tournament this weekend.
i70sports.com
CHBC Boys Basketball falls to Neoga
CHBC Boys Basketball falls in their NTC Opener on Tuesday, falling to Neoga 61 to 42. Neoga jumped out to a 19 to 4 lead after one quarter. The margin stayed at about the same spot throughout the game. CHBC falls to 1-4 on the season. They will be at Ramsey in E-I action on Friday.
i70sports.com
South Central Boys Get By Ramsey, 67-58
After a week off since their season opener, South Central boys got back into action on Tuesday night, getting a 67-58 win over Ramsey who came into the game with their best start to a season (3-2) in several years. The two teams would be gridlocked at 16-16 after one quarter of play before the Cougars would get out to a very slim one point lead over the Rams at halftime, 31-30. Ramsey would fall behind by just three points, as South Central pushed their one point lead out to a three-point lead, 46-43, heading into the fourth quarter. South Central’s Aidan Dodson would go on a tear in the quarter with his 15 points matching the Rams scoring in the period as South Central would outscore the Rams 21-15 in the quarter, and pushing forward for the 9-point win, 67-58. South Central moves to 2-0 on the season and will go back on the road to take on Patoka-Odin at Odin High School. Ramsey is now 3-3 on the season and they will play their second home game of the week when they host CHBC on Friday.
i70sports.com
BSE Beats South Central in Girls NTC Matchup
Brownstown-St. Elmo girls have won their first National Trail Conference game of the season while South Central is still looking for their first conference won after the Bombers beat the Lady Cougars 46-31 on Monday night. BSE would jump out to a quick 11-0 lead before South Central would hit their first basket with 2:19 left in the first quarter and BSE would lead 14-5 at the end of the period. South Central would outscore BSE 13-10 in the second quarter to cut into the lead, but the Bombers would hold a 24-18 advantage at halftime. BSE outscored the Cougars 9-7 in the third quarter to push their lead out to 33-25 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bombers would go on a 13-6 run in the final 8 minutes to close out the 46-31 win. BSE is now 6-1 on the season and 1-0 in the NTC. The Bombers will play their second conference game of the week when they host Dieterich on Thursday. South Central drops to 2-3 on the season and are now 0-3 in the NTC. The Cougars will be back at home to host Webber on Thursday.
i70sports.com
Lady Vandals Overpower the Lady Rams
The Lady Vandals got back in the win column while the Lady Rams are still looking foe their second win of the season after Vandalia beat Ramsey by a large margin, 66-34, on Tuesday night. The Lady Vandals were able to put 19 points on the board in each of the first three quarters while holding the Rams to just 8, 11 and 2 points in the first three quarters of play to lead Ramsey 57-21 heading into the fourth quarter. Ramsey would have their best offensive effort in the final quarter, outscoring Vandalia 13-9, but it was not enough to overcome the large deficit as Vandalia would close out their 3rd win of the season. Vandalia is now 3-3 overall on the season and will begin South Central Conference play on Thursday when they host Carlinville. Ramsey is now 1-7 on the season and will be off until Thursday, December 8 when they travel to South Central.
i70sports.com
CHBC Drops Non-Conference Matchup to Pana
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City beefed up their non-conference schedule for this season adding several matchups with 2A schools with the first coming at home against Pana on Tuesday night, with CHBC falling 65-53. The two teams would pace each other for the first eight minutes of play, with the score tied up at 12-12 heading into the second quarter where the Panthers would just barely outscore CHBC 14-13 as the Bobcats trailed 26-25 at halftime. Pana would pull away by a slim margin in the third with a 21-15 run as CHBC would fall behind 47-40 heading into the fourth quarter. While the Bobcats would maintain their scoring pace, Pana would put in 18 points in the quarter to CHBC’s 13 to close out the 65-53 win. The Bobcats are now 5-2 on the season and after playing their first 7 games at home, they will go on the road for the first time as they travel to Martinsville on Thursday.
i70sports.com
Ramsey Boys Suffer Second Loss of Season
The Ramsey boys basketball team suffered their second loss of the season on Monday night, dropping a close 43-39 decision to Sandoval on the road. The Rams got out to a 12-8 lead in the first quarter, leaving a few points on the board, going 4-8 at the free throw line in the quarter. The Rams would improve on that number, going 6-8 from the line in the second quarter, but would only score two field goals in the second to find themselves down 23-22 at halftime. Sandoval would slightly widen their lead, outscoring Ramsey 12-9 in the third quarter as the Rams trailed 35-31 heading into the fourth quarter. The teams would pace each other in the fourth, each scoring 8 points as Ramsey could not close in on Sandoval enough to pull off a comeback as they fell 43-39. Ramsey is now 3-2 on the season. They will play their first home game of the season on Tuesday when they host South Central.
wmay.com
Iguodala Among Inductees Into Basketball Group’s Hall Of Fame
The 2023 class of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame has some Springfield connections. Each year, the association inducts multiple players, coaches, officials, media members, and “friends of basketball” into its Hall of Fame. The new class includes two Lanphier High School standouts… Andre Iguodala and...
Which Illinois High School has the Most Football State Titles?
A high school in Illinois won its 10th state title in program history last weekend, but that doesn't even put them close to the record for most state championships. So which high school reigns supreme in football in the Land of Lincoln?. I was reading this article from the Chicago...
advantagenews.com
Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois
Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois. It's a popular but complicated season, with a limited number of permits available, some areas of the state off limits and harvest restricted to one bobcat. The good news, says Illinois Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer, is that many hunters are successful.
edglentoday.com
Ruptured Gas Pipe Forces Closure of Portion of Illinois Route 143 East of Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - A ruptured gas pipe in a field on the east side of Edwardsville late Monday afternoon forced the temporary closure of a portion of Illinois Route 143. The Edwardsville Fire Department shut down Route 143 between Staunton Road and Goshen Road (east of Interstate 55) just before 5 p.m. There was no immediate danger to anyone who lives in the area.
WAND TV
Big warm-up on the way to Central Illinois before temperatures crash
(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride this week. We'll be on the upswing today and tomorrow. Under a sun and cloud mix, highs will approach 50° today. Ahead of a strong cold front Tuesday, it'll be very windy and warm. Winds will approach...
wgel.com
More Released On Fatal Rt. 127 Crash
Illinois State Police have released more information on the three vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Mulberry Grove man last Friday. Just after 4:15 PM Friday, 63 year old Robert L. Elmore, of Mulberry Grove, was traveling northbound on Rt. 127 just north of Rt. 143. Elmore was driving a Dodge Journey. Another vehicle, a Ford F250 was northbound behind Elmore. The truck was driven by 42 year old Justin P. Benhoff, of Carlyle. A third vehicle, a Chrysler Town & Country driven by 25 year old Ariel L. Bly, of Greenville, was heading southbound in the same area. For unknown reasons, Elmore’s vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and struck Bly’s Town & Country, which caused Benhoff’s F250 to strike Elmore’s vehicle.
edglentoday.com
WAND TV
Head-on collision on Lake Shore Drive leaves two injured
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police have blocked off traffic lanes west of Jasper on Lake Shore Drive due to a collision. WAND is working to learn more, at this time no further information has been released. Update 9:32 p.m. According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, two people...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, November 27th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 30-year-old man who told them he was homeless for meth delivery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Jeremy Lippert was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. The bond on the traffic warrant is set at $7,500.
Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today
It brings with it the chance of severe storms in St. Louis
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill.
How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. Tim’s Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill. How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. St. Louis County...
wgel.com
Central Illinois Proud
Rainfall Forecast: Widespread rain headed to Central Illinois this weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong storm system currently bringing heavy rain and snow to Texas and New Mexico is set to bring much needed rain to Central Illinois Saturday night and Sunday. While Saturday will remain dry during the day, clouds are expected to gradually increase across the...
