West Terre Haute Weekly Safety ReportWynLinWest Terre Haute, IN
West Terre Haute - Town Council - Meeting Minutes - November 14, 2022, 6:00 pmWynLinWest Terre Haute, IN
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes overcome slow start, defeat Eastern Illinois 65-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘hungry to see more,’ prepares for Eastern IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
i70sports.com
CHBC Boys Basketball falls to Neoga
CHBC Boys Basketball falls in their NTC Opener on Tuesday, falling to Neoga 61 to 42. Neoga jumped out to a 19 to 4 lead after one quarter. The margin stayed at about the same spot throughout the game. CHBC falls to 1-4 on the season. They will be at Ramsey in E-I action on Friday.
i70sports.com
#16 Illini roll to win over Syracuse in ACC/Big 10 Challenge
Coleman Hawkins had a triple-double as the #16 Illinois Fighting Illini rolled to a 73 to 44 win over Syracuse on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge at State Farm Center. Hawkins had 15 points, 10 rebound and 10 assists and became the 4th Illini in program history to reach the mark. Hawkins talks about his triple-double.
Marrs signs with VU Baseball
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — West Vigo’s Kaleb Marrs signs to play college baseball at Vincennes University.
i70sports.com
#16 Illini host Syracue tonight in ACC/Big 10 Challenge
The #16 Illinois Fighting Illini will be back in action at home tonight as they will take on Syracuse in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge. Illini Coach Brad Underwood talks about taking on Syracuse in the challenge. And, Coach Underwood talks about taking on Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim and their 2-3...
i70sports.com
Illini Football finishes regular season at 8-4, now awaits bowl assignment
With their victory over Northwestern on Saturday, the Illinois Fighting Illini finished the college football season at 8-4. It is the first time they have reached 8 victories in a season since 2007. Coach Bret Bielema talks about going 8-4 this season. And Coach Bielema says losing close games this...
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to #16 Illinois
Champaign, ILL. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse dropped its third straight game on Tuesday, falling on the road to #16 Illinois 73-44. Jesse Edwards led the Orange with nine points and marked his second-consecutive game of 17-plus rebounds. He fouled out for the second straight game. Illinois had four players finish in double figures. Terrence Shannon Jr., […]
Illinois Basketball: Latest AP Top 25 strengthens the Illini schedule
A new AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Illinois basketball team still finds themselves in the top 20. The Illini just had one game this past week and that was against DI newcomer, Lindenwood. The Lions weren’t much of a match for the Orange and Blue, as Illinois would take a 24-point lead by halftime and never look back. Lindenwood ended up falling to the Illini, 92-59.
abc57.com
Grace Church catches fire, Granger Christian School closes in response
GRANGER, Ind. -- Firefighters received a fire alarm notification at 5:42 a.m. on Monday from Grace Church on Gumwood Road, according to the Clay Fire Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officials noticed a fire within the church and reported smoke throughout the building. According to the Clay Fire Department,...
vincennespbs.org
Santa Train is coming this Saturday
(photo of the 2021 Santa Train from the Greene County Literacy Facebook Page) Families in southern Indiana have a unique opportunity this week. Santa Train at the Tulip Trestle will take place this Saturday, December 3rd. The Tulip Trestle is in Greene County. It’s a 2300 feet long train trestle...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 53 year old Kenneth M. Lamb of Shumway for an Effingham County FTA warrant for contempt. Kenneth posted $200 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 43 year old Kevin L. McWhorter of Edgewood for domestic battery. Kevin was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/28)
Jennifer Miley, 40, of Washington, was charged with OVWI endangerment and OVWI greater than.15%. Bond was set at $2,000. Aben Saintyl, 44, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of driving while intoxicated > or = to.15% and driving without a license. No bond set. Sean Monroe, 35, of Vincennes,...
wtyefm.com
Santa Train Headed this Way
(Undated) — Santa and all of his friends will be making their way through the area this weekend. Indiana Rail Road’s Santa Train will make stops in Newton, Oblong, and Palestine before wrapping up with a stop in Sullivan. Families are invited aboard the festively-decorated train to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, for free. Guests will be entertained by a full cast of costumed characters. The Santa Train will make stops this Sunday in Newton from 8:30-10:00, Oblong from 10:45-12:15, and Palestine from 1:15-2:30. The Santa Train will make its final stop of the 2022 season in Sullivan from 4:15-5:45.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL
Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
Danville family loses home in fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is displaced from their home after it was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of Illinois and Williams Streets at 3:17 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of fire at the rear of the two-story house with fire coming out […]
Greene County ‘tiny home’ set to help children in need
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sunday marked the end of a long road for several community members around Greene County. Several organizations, led by Erin’s Purpose, collaborated on the construction of a “tiny home” for the County’s Department of Child Services. They hosted a ribbon cutting over the weekend for the facility, one that Terri Neighbors, the […]
vincennespbs.org
Traffic stop in Washington leads to 12 lbs. of marijuana
A Vincennes man was jailed for possessing a dozen pounds of marijuana. Washington Police made a traffic stop on Friday night due to a traffic infraction. A Daviess County Deputy and K9 arrived on the scene and the dog alerted to the presence of drugs. Twelve pounds of marijuana and...
wevv.com
Family recounts terrifying moment their house was shot at by neighbor
It was a moment 8-year-old Pasleigh Vanover will never forget. It was just like any other morning watching cartoons in the living room and eating breakfast, except this morning was riddled with a flying bullet. "I was like scared," said Pasleigh. "It like sounded like glass shattering but like it...
Stop light taken down after crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Indiana Sheriff’s Office has issued a “traffic alert” Sunday evening after an accident. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers announced that the stop lights on SR57 South at the Pike County line have been removed for the evening. The lights, which were up for ongoing construction, needed to […]
WTHI
Unique Boutique set to open next week!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is a new boutique in town, and it is quite unique...literally!. The Unique Boutique in Terre Haute is getting ready to open!. Three separate small business owners joined together to make it happen! All items up for sale are hand-made crafts!. The goal is...
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 18 year old Damian A. Melecio of Chicago for possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle by a driver and possession of 30-100g of cannabis. Damian was given an NTA and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 3 year old Amber L....
