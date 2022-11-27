Read full article on original website
i70sports.com
Vandals Wrestlers open season with dual team win over Belleville West
The Vandals rolled to a win in dual team action to open their 2022-23 season. The Vandals defeated Belleville West, 54 to 21, in the opener at Vandalia on Tuesday. The Vandals did have forfeits at two spots, but still rolled to the season opening win. Next up for the Vandals will be the CM Tournament this weekend.
i70sports.com
CHBC Boys Basketball falls to Neoga
CHBC Boys Basketball falls in their NTC Opener on Tuesday, falling to Neoga 61 to 42. Neoga jumped out to a 19 to 4 lead after one quarter. The margin stayed at about the same spot throughout the game. CHBC falls to 1-4 on the season. They will be at Ramsey in E-I action on Friday.
i70sports.com
BSE Beats South Central in Girls NTC Matchup
Brownstown-St. Elmo girls have won their first National Trail Conference game of the season while South Central is still looking for their first conference won after the Bombers beat the Lady Cougars 46-31 on Monday night. BSE would jump out to a quick 11-0 lead before South Central would hit their first basket with 2:19 left in the first quarter and BSE would lead 14-5 at the end of the period. South Central would outscore BSE 13-10 in the second quarter to cut into the lead, but the Bombers would hold a 24-18 advantage at halftime. BSE outscored the Cougars 9-7 in the third quarter to push their lead out to 33-25 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bombers would go on a 13-6 run in the final 8 minutes to close out the 46-31 win. BSE is now 6-1 on the season and 1-0 in the NTC. The Bombers will play their second conference game of the week when they host Dieterich on Thursday. South Central drops to 2-3 on the season and are now 0-3 in the NTC. The Cougars will be back at home to host Webber on Thursday.
i70sports.com
Altamont Boys Beat Cumberland in Home Opener
After a long road trip last week to open the season followed by a week off, the Altamont Indians got back into action and picked up a 52-43 win over Cumberland in their home opener. After holding just a 12-10 lead after the first quarter, Altamont would double up the Cumberland scoring in the second quarter, 14-7, and push their lead to 26-17 at halftime. Cumberland would bounce back and pick up their scoring just a bit in the third, but the Indians maintained a 37-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Despite going just 3-8 from the free throw line in the quarter after going 4-4 earlier in the game, would again outscore the Pirates 13-11 to finish out the 52-43 win. Altamont is now 1-1 on the season and the Indians will head back out on the road to take on Vandalia on Friday.
i70sports.com
South Central Boys Get By Ramsey, 67-58
After a week off since their season opener, South Central boys got back into action on Tuesday night, getting a 67-58 win over Ramsey who came into the game with their best start to a season (3-2) in several years. The two teams would be gridlocked at 16-16 after one quarter of play before the Cougars would get out to a very slim one point lead over the Rams at halftime, 31-30. Ramsey would fall behind by just three points, as South Central pushed their one point lead out to a three-point lead, 46-43, heading into the fourth quarter. South Central’s Aidan Dodson would go on a tear in the quarter with his 15 points matching the Rams scoring in the period as South Central would outscore the Rams 21-15 in the quarter, and pushing forward for the 9-point win, 67-58. South Central moves to 2-0 on the season and will go back on the road to take on Patoka-Odin at Odin High School. Ramsey is now 3-3 on the season and they will play their second home game of the week when they host CHBC on Friday.
i70sports.com
CHBC Drops Non-Conference Matchup to Pana
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City beefed up their non-conference schedule for this season adding several matchups with 2A schools with the first coming at home against Pana on Tuesday night, with CHBC falling 65-53. The two teams would pace each other for the first eight minutes of play, with the score tied up at 12-12 heading into the second quarter where the Panthers would just barely outscore CHBC 14-13 as the Bobcats trailed 26-25 at halftime. Pana would pull away by a slim margin in the third with a 21-15 run as CHBC would fall behind 47-40 heading into the fourth quarter. While the Bobcats would maintain their scoring pace, Pana would put in 18 points in the quarter to CHBC’s 13 to close out the 65-53 win. The Bobcats are now 5-2 on the season and after playing their first 7 games at home, they will go on the road for the first time as they travel to Martinsville on Thursday.
i70sports.com
Ramsey Boys Suffer Second Loss of Season
The Ramsey boys basketball team suffered their second loss of the season on Monday night, dropping a close 43-39 decision to Sandoval on the road. The Rams got out to a 12-8 lead in the first quarter, leaving a few points on the board, going 4-8 at the free throw line in the quarter. The Rams would improve on that number, going 6-8 from the line in the second quarter, but would only score two field goals in the second to find themselves down 23-22 at halftime. Sandoval would slightly widen their lead, outscoring Ramsey 12-9 in the third quarter as the Rams trailed 35-31 heading into the fourth quarter. The teams would pace each other in the fourth, each scoring 8 points as Ramsey could not close in on Sandoval enough to pull off a comeback as they fell 43-39. Ramsey is now 3-2 on the season. They will play their first home game of the season on Tuesday when they host South Central.
advantagenews.com
Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois
Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois. It's a popular but complicated season, with a limited number of permits available, some areas of the state off limits and harvest restricted to one bobcat. The good news, says Illinois Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer, is that many hunters are successful.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
KMOV
Tim McGraw to perform in concert benefitting Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital announced Tim McGraw will perform in Glennon LIVE, a 2023 concert at Chaifetz Arena, benefitting the children’s hospital. The concert will be on Saturday, April 29, and will celebrate the patients, families and caregivers of the hospital....
‘Hams for Heroes’, Illinois Pork Producers Association to donate holiday hams
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One state-wide organization is planning to go “ham” for Giving Tuesday this holiday season. In a release, the Illinois Pork Producers Association announced they will be taking part in the #GiveaHam challenge by participating in “Hams for Heroes”, an original campaign created by the IPPA to supply military families in need […]
WCIA
Rainfall Reports Across Central Illinois from Saturday Night and Sunday Morning
Some heavy showers swept through the area overnight Saturday and stuck around through Sunday Morning. When the dust settled, some folks ended up with close to 2 inches!. With drought/dry conditions expanding here over the last several weeks, this rain was what we needed to slow things down and get some moisture back in the soil.
wgel.com
More Released On Fatal Rt. 127 Crash
Illinois State Police have released more information on the three vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Mulberry Grove man last Friday. Just after 4:15 PM Friday, 63 year old Robert L. Elmore, of Mulberry Grove, was traveling northbound on Rt. 127 just north of Rt. 143. Elmore was driving a Dodge Journey. Another vehicle, a Ford F250 was northbound behind Elmore. The truck was driven by 42 year old Justin P. Benhoff, of Carlyle. A third vehicle, a Chrysler Town & Country driven by 25 year old Ariel L. Bly, of Greenville, was heading southbound in the same area. For unknown reasons, Elmore’s vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and struck Bly’s Town & Country, which caused Benhoff’s F250 to strike Elmore’s vehicle.
edglentoday.com
Ruptured Gas Pipe Forces Closure of Portion of Illinois Route 143 East of Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - A ruptured gas pipe in a field on the east side of Edwardsville late Monday afternoon forced the temporary closure of a portion of Illinois Route 143. The Edwardsville Fire Department shut down Route 143 between Staunton Road and Goshen Road (east of Interstate 55) just before 5 p.m. There was no immediate danger to anyone who lives in the area.
wtyefm.com
Santa Train Headed this Way
(Undated) — Santa and all of his friends will be making their way through the area this weekend. Indiana Rail Road’s Santa Train will make stops in Newton, Oblong, and Palestine before wrapping up with a stop in Sullivan. Families are invited aboard the festively-decorated train to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, for free. Guests will be entertained by a full cast of costumed characters. The Santa Train will make stops this Sunday in Newton from 8:30-10:00, Oblong from 10:45-12:15, and Palestine from 1:15-2:30. The Santa Train will make its final stop of the 2022 season in Sullivan from 4:15-5:45.
WAND TV
Head-on collision on Lake Shore Drive leaves two injured
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police have blocked off traffic lanes west of Jasper on Lake Shore Drive due to a collision. WAND is working to learn more, at this time no further information has been released. Update 9:32 p.m. According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, two people...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, November 29th, 2022
Wamac Police arrested 38-year-old Erica Taylor of South Ruth in Irvington for obstructing ID, obstructing justice, and forgery. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 21-year-old Zaccheus Dabney of Centralia for aggravated DUI/no driver’s license, possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
wlds.com
Double Black Diamond Solar Farm Ready For Construction on Morgan-Sangamon Line
The largest solar farm in Illinois is now under construction. WMAY and the Sangamon County Growth Alliance say work on the Double Black Diamond Solar Farm began once crops were harvested from the farmland where the solar panels will sit between Morgan and Sangamon counties. The 4,100 acre project will provide power to Chicago and other Illinois communities over the next 35 years, according to the lease agreement.
Bird flu outbreak spreads to Metro East area
A record outbreak of avian flu, also known as "bird flu," in northern states like Minnesota and South Dakota appears to have reached the St. Louis region as birds migrate south for the winter.
FOX2now.com
Itch’n to be Stitch’n pieces together unforgettable memories
ST. LOUIS – One part vodka and four parts water, and if you don’t want to spray it on your fabric, it serves other purposes. Miss Loretta is a firecracker in the shop. Itch’n to be Stitch’n, is a quilt store in Staunton, Illinois. Chelsea stopped by and found they piece together good times.
