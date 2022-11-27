LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — For a long time after the final whistle, Luis Chavez crouched on the field in anguish. He had just scored in Mexico's furious attempt to stay alive at the World Cup, but the 2-1 victory Wednesday over Saudi Arabia wasn't enough. Because of Argentina's 2-0 victory over Poland in a simultaneous match, Mexico failed to advance out of its group for the first time since 1978.

3 HOURS AGO