UK removes China from Sizewell nuclear project, takes joint stake
Britain on Tuesday removed China General Nuclear from construction of its new Sizewell C power station, announcing it would take a joint stake alongside French partner EDF as relations sour with Beijing. EDF, which is in the process of being fully nationalised amid the region's worsening energy crisis, confirmed Tuesday it is still working with CGN to build Hinkley Point power station in southwestern England.
Perenco Hits Oil At Tchnem Well In Congo
Perenco Congo has struck oil at the Tchnem1-01 well in the Tchibeli North East prospect on the PNGF Sud license, in Congo. Independent hydrocarbon producer Perenco, said that its unit, Perenco Congo, discovered oil in the Tchibeli North East pre-salt Vandji exploration prospect on the Perenco-operated PNGF Sud license, Congo.
Ghana in Talks With Dubai Oil Refiner to Barter Gold for Fuel
Ghana is in talks with Emirates National Oil Co. for a barter arrangement that will enable the West African nation to buy fuel with gold. The government reached a “tentative” agreement with the Dubai-based oil firm, said Kabiru Mahama, an economic adviser to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. Ghana, Africa’s second-largest gold producer, last week ordered large mining companies to sell 20% of the metal they refine to the central bank from Jan. 1 as it builds up reserves of bullion to be used to import fuel and reduce demand for dollars after its currency plunged 57% this year.
DeepOcean Wins $200 Million In Subsea Deals
DeepOcean has been awarded substantial contracts from Equinor, ConocoPhillips, and BP worth over $200 million. — Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been awarded substantial contracts from Equinor, ConocoPhillips, and BP worth over $200 million. The awards involve subsea IMR (inspection, maintenance, and repair), subsea construction, removal and recycling of...
More than 40% of British exports have disappeared from European shelves since Brexit
More than 40 per cent of British products previously exported to the EU have disappeared from European shelves since Brexit, new figures show.Trade economists trying to assess the effects of Brexit warned in research published on Monday that new bureaucracy was putting off exporters on a grand scale. They also said their research showed the export gap created by the policy has “widened rather than closed” in a year of the new trade system being in place.The researchers, from the Centre for Business Prosperity at Aston University, found that small businesses were the least likely to be able...
Airbus CEO says partners converging towards FCAS fighter deal
BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The head of European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Tuesday partners in a future European fighter were converging towards contractual agreements on the next phase of the Franco-German-Spanish project.
Indian billionaire Adani's firm wins bid to develop vast Mumbai slum
The real estate unit of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Enterprises has won the right to redevelop India's largest slum, Mumbai's Dharavi neighborhood, with a 50 billion rupee ($612 million) bid, a state official said on Tuesday.
Oil Market Shows Extreme Sensitivity to OPEC+ Suggestions
'The depth of the initial fall also demonstrates that some traders do not perhaps listen to some very specific statements carefully enough'. — The oil market has shown extreme sensitivity to suggestions that OPEC+ ministers might consider increasing output targets, a recent report from Standard Chartered highlighted. “A report...
Octopus takeover of Bulb faces delay after rivals seek judicial review
The takeover of collapsed bailed-out energy supplier Bulb by rival Octopus faces further delays after three rival companies launched judicial review proceedings, arguing that there are “significant concerns” over a possible £1bn government-funded “dowry”. Octopus agreed to buy Bulb out of a special government-handled administration...
BSEE Extends Public Review Period For Oil And Gas Draft PEIS
BSEE has extended the period for the public to submit their comments on the draft programmatic environmental impact statement for Oil and Gas decommissioning activities on Pacific OCS. — The United States Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement has extended the period for public comments on the draft programmatic environmental impact statement (PEIS) for Oil and Gas Decommissioning Activities on the Pacific Outer Continental Shelf (OCS).
BOEM to Offer 958K Acres Off Alaska Coast in New Lease Sale
The sale will offer for lease 193 blocks in the northern part of the Cook Inlet Planning Area in federal waters. — The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has announced that it will offer approximately 958,202 acres off Alaska’s southcentral coast in a lease sale scheduled for December 30, 2022.
USA Adds Rigs Again
The U.S. added a total of two land rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on November 23. The additions take the U.S. rig count up to 784, comprising 764 land rigs, 17 offshore rigs and three inland water rigs, Baker Hughes highlighted. Of the total U.S. rig count of 784, 627 rigs are classified as oil rigs, 155 are classified as gas rigs and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs.
Global Crude Oil Inventories Rising
Global crude oil inventories have been rising prior to a European embargo on Russian crude imports due to take effect on December 5, energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros noted in a new report sent to Rigzone. “Global onshore crude oil inventories built by nearly 70 million barrels in the...
Harbour Energy knocked off FTSE 100 while Abrdn returns
Scottish investment firm Abrdn has snuck back into the FTSE 100 while oil and gas producer Harbour Energy has been booted off following a review of the UK’s top index.The FTSE Russell Group’s quarterly review means Harbour Energy will drop to the FTSE 250 after mounting pressure on the Government to impose windfall taxes on profit-turning energy firms.It has been referred to as a “yo-yo stock” by analysts because it has already been demoted and promoted this year, and will once again be demoted to the lower ranks.Vet specialists Dechra Pharmaceuticals and private equity firm Intermediate Capital Group have also...
Will BP Stop Publishing World Energy Review?
Amid reports that BP was thinking about stopping the publication of its statistical review of world energy, Rigzone asked the company to confirm if it is going to stop publishing the annual report. “We’re looking at options for publishing the annual statistical review of world energy, but as yet we’ve...
Oil Rises as OPEC Considers More Output Cuts
Oil rose as OPEC+ delegates said deeper production cuts could be an option when they meet this weekend. West Texas Intermediate rose 1.3% to settle above $77 a barrel. Earlier in the session, oil prices slumped below $74 to the lowest since December as protests over harsh anti-Covid measures erupted across China triggered a broad selloff in commodities and equity markets. With the oil market’s structure looking increasingly weak, delegates from the group say additional reductions could be an option.
Italfluid Gets Deal To Build Micro-LNG From Sound Energy
Sound Energy has announced an amendment to a Phase 1 micro-LNG development project contract with Italfluid Geoenergy. Oil and gas company Sound Energy has announced an amendment to a Phase 1 micro-LNG development project contract with Italfluid Geoenergy. The contract with Italfluid is for the design, procurement, construction, operation, and...
Will The INTOG Leasing Round Do What It Says On The Label?
On November 18, the competitive leasing period for the INTOG offshore wind process came to a close and Westwood analyzed the risks involved. — On November 18, the competitive leasing period for the INTOG offshore wind process came to a close. The outcome of the bidding period will not be known until the end of March 2023. In the meantime, Westwood gave its insight on whether the INTOG process lived up to its expectations.
Diamond diggers in South Africa's deserted mines break the law — and risk their lives
Photos show the desperate search for scraps left by big diamond operators. But amid rampant poverty and unemployment, zama-zamas see no other way to provide for their families.
BP Starts Production From Cassia C Platform Off Trinidad
BP's subsidiary BP Trinidad and Tobago has confirmed that its Cassia C development has safely delivered first gas. — BP’s subsidiary BP Trinidad and Tobago has confirmed that its Cassia C development has safely delivered first gas. Cassia C is BP Trinidad and Tobago’s (bpTT) first offshore compression...
