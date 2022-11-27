Cameron Calhoun Commits to Michigan, Dante Lovett Gets News Interests and More

Julio Gonzales updates us on the latest from the recruiting trail, including names like Cameron Calhoun, Dante Lovett, and more!

Names in the News

–3-star CB Cameron Calhoun, Winton Woods High School, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cameron Calhoun is the No. 486 overall, No. 48 cornerback, and No. 14 player in Ohio, and he committed to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday afternoon. Calhoun had committed to the Cincinnati Bearcats on June 14 but backed off his pledge two weeks ago. Calhoun adds to a Wolverines class, now ranked No. 20 and third in the Big Ten. With their big win over the Ohio State Buckeyes and landing Calhoun, the Wolverines have plenty of momentum heading to Indianapolis next weekend seeking a second straight Big Ten championship and spot in the College Football Playoff.

–3-star DB Dante Lovett, DeMatha Catholic High School, Hyattsville, Maryland.

Dante Lovett is the No. 871 overall, No. 68 athlete, and No. 16 player in Maryland and is committed to the Virginia Tech Hokies. However, the Nebraska Cornhuskers and new head coach Matt Rhule offered him a scholarship today. He has been committed to the Hokies since May 8 and says his pledge is still solid. But Nebraska is one of many interested teams, such as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, North Carolina Tar Heels, Michigan State Spartans, and Pittsburgh Panthers. Lovett may not back off his pledge to Virginia Tech, but the fact that Rhule reached out to him so quickly is fascinating. There is a good chance the Cornhuskers will flip him.

–3-star WR Ernest Thomas, North Forney High School, Forney, Texas.

Ernest Thomas , the No. 792 overall, No. 105 wide receiver, and No. 143 player in Texas, will announce his decision on December 3. He has offers from the Arkansas Razorbacks, Campbell Fighting Camels, Florida A&M Rattlers, Kansas Jayhawks, and Missouri Tigers. Thomas was previously committed to the Camels in July before backing off his pledge on September 4. The On3 Recruiting Machine has Arkansas as the favorite at a 25.8% chance to land him, followed by Kansas at 22.6% and Missouri at 19.4%. I like the Razorbacks here as well.