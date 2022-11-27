Read full article on original website
Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten IslandAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
Excavation Progresses for 34-Story Skyscraper at 15 Hanover Place in Downtown Brooklyn
Excavation is moving along at 15 Hanover Place, the site of a 34-story residential skyscraper in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Fogarty Finger and developed by Lonicera Partners, for which Cushman & Wakefield arranged $134 million in construction financing from Santander and City National Bank, the 495-foot-tall structure will span 70,734 square feet and yield 314 apartments with 95 reserved for affordable housing, as well as 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Noble Construction Group is serving as the general contractor for the property, which was formerly addressed as 23 Hanover Place and is located at the corner of Livingston Street and Hanover Place.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 14-09 31st Avenue in Astoria, Queens
Permits have been filed for a five-story residential building at 14-09 31st Avenue in Astoria, Queens. Located between 14th Street and 21st Street, the lot is closest to the 30th Avenue subway station, serviced by the N and W trains. 1409 Astoria LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
CBRE Originates $12.3M Loan to Complete Renovations at River View Towers in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan
CBRE has originated a $12.3 million loan to facilitate an extensive capital improvement and remediation project at River View Towers in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan. Located at 626 Riverside Drive near Riverside Park, the 24-story Mitchell Lama property was completed in 1964 and comprises 385 affordable cooperative units. The $12.3 million...
New York YIMBY
Sutton Tower Wraps Up Construction at 430 East 58th Street in Sutton Place, Manhattan
Construction is wrapping up on Sutton Tower, a 67-story residential skyscraper at 430 East 58th Street in the Sutton Place section of Midtown East. Designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen and developed by Gamma Real Estate and JVP Management, the 850-foot-tall structure yields 121 units with sales and marketing led by Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group. Lendlease is the general contractor for the property, which is located between Sutton Place South and First Avenue.
New York YIMBY
Below-Grade Work Continues at 250-252 East 83rd Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Excavation is progressing at 250-252 East 83rd Street, the site of a 31-story residential tower in the Yorkville section of Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Torkian Group, the 370-foot-tall structure will yield 128 units with interiors designed by Lemay + Escobar, as well as ground-floor retail space. Cauldwell Wingate Company is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Second Avenue and East 83rd Street.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1079 Lafayette Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1079 Lafayette Avenue, a four-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Sander Weiss’s Brooklyn-based Gelu Durus Musica and developed by 1079 Lafayette Holdings LLC, the structure yields 22 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
‘Terribly’ delayed affordable NYC housing finally opens after 20 years
It took two decades, but the ribbon has at last been cut at a Brooklyn apartment complex that marked its long-in-the-making grand opening on Sunday. The Culver El Affordable Housing Development had been in the works for 20 years, but a succession of issues kept the Borough Park development in limbo until this week. “It took much longer than it should have taken, and we have to learn from that actually, because we need to produce housing a lot faster,” city comptroller Brad Lander said at the reception for the nine-building, 36-unit 37th Street project, AMNY reported. “I think it’s important to...
NY1
Beloved historic church may leave East Village
In the nearly two years since a massive six alarm fire destroyed all but the facade of the Middle Collegiate Church on Second Avenue in the East Village, church officials have spent more than $4 million to prepare the area for possible construction to rebuild the neighborhood church. However, Rev....
New York’s Most Expensive Home Just Hit The Market
If you have a couple of millions of dollars laying around the house and are thinking about getting a new home, check out the most expensive home for sale in New York State. This $250 million dollar penthouse was just listed on Zillow and is everything you would think would come with a $250 million dollar home located at the top of a skyscraper in New York City.
brickunderground.com
I'm moving out of my apartment and there's peeling paint in the bathroom. Could I lose my security deposit?
I’m moving out of my apartment and there’s peeling paint in the bathroom, which doesn’t have any ventilation. Could I lose my security deposit if I don’t fix it or is this considered normal wear and tear?. Peeling paint would be considered normal wear and tear...
CAR AND DRIVER
$33.8 Million Greenwich Mansion Has Parking for 36 Cars
Located in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a 19-acre mansion for sale that has 10 bedrooms, 14.5 bathrooms, and seven wood-burning fireplaces, complete with a main house, pool, and pool house. What we noticed, however, was that this massive property has parking for up to 36 cars, including a 30-car garage in...
Thrillist
Where to See Dazzling Christmas Light Displays in NYC This Year
Celebrating the most wonderful time of year in the most remarkable city on Earth should never be taken for granted. Each December, the five boroughs come to life with holiday markets, ice rinks, and unmatched Christmas light displays powerful enough to excite Scrooge himself. Now that Thanksgiving is in the...
PLANetizen
Constitutional Protections for Environmental Rights Latest Roadblock for NYC Megaproject
The Manhattan Bridge with the proposed development site for the Two Bridges megaproject in the background. | f11photo / Shutterstock. The state of New York implemented a constitutional amendment in 2021 that guaranteed a right to clean air and water for every New Yorker. Now the amendment, known at the time as Proposal 2, is creating legal difficulty for a mega-development proposal known as the Two Bridges project, according to an article by Julianne Cuba for Streetsblog NYC.
Thrillist
The World's Largest Gingerbread Village Is Now on Display in NYC
The sweetest village of them all is officially back in NYC. After a pandemic-related two-year hiatus that saw it relocated outside the Big Apple, a massive gingerbread village is coming back to Essex Market in the Lower East Side. As determined by Guinness World Records for many years, the gingerbread village holds the title for being the world's largest, and it is ready to welcome visitors to admire its grandeur.
Computer crash causes chaos at Brooklyn hospitals network with ties to Hochul
The computer network has crashed and been offline for more than a week at a Brooklyn hospital group chaired by a billionaire mega donor to Gov. Kathy Hochul — causing chaos for patients and medical workers, sources said Monday. Patients from Brookdale, Interfaith and Kingsbrook Jewish hospitals — part of the One Brooklyn Health System — have had to seek treatment at other hospitals amid the cybersecurity mess, which has left medical staffers unable to access patient records, sources told The Post. The IT crash — which was first reported by The City — is also a potential security risk...
rcbizjournal.com
8.8 Acres In Chestnut Ridge Sells For $3.5 Million; Tappan Plaza Developer Sells Off Another Parcel; South Nyack Multi-Families Trade For $7.55 Million
Former Garden Center Acreage In Chestnut Ridge Sells For $3.5 Million. The properties at 755 and 759 Chestnut Ridge Road, the former home of Sgobbo’s Rockland Gardens, has sold to 757 Acquisitions LLC of Montvale, NJ. The two parcels comprising 8.88 acres sold for $3.5 million (about $400,000 per acre). The former garden center building remains. The rest of the property is undeveloped land.
You Can Stay In A New York Airbnb That's A Yacht
Why bother with busy hotels and expensive apartment rentals when you can experience your vacation in New York City on board an elegant yacht?
New $400 million JFK Airport Terminal 8 unveiled
A brand new $400 million terminal at JFK Airport was unveiled on Tuesday.
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For Migrants
Mayor Adams opens a new housing shelter for migrantsPhoto byTwitter. After about 3 months when New York started receiving migrants from Texas and spending a lot of money, the mayor spends more money on another housing project. This time Mayor Eric Adams plans to house migrants at Stewart Hotel according to Spectrum News. The hotel is located on Seventh Avenue and is an emergency shelter. There are 56 hotels that are emergency shelters in New York City.
Gotham Gazette
New York Universities, It’s Time to Tear Down That Wall
New York universities are walling people out. Major private institutions across the city are surrounded by gates, but not because they are in the most dangerous neighborhoods. Rather, it appears that largely white student bodies are being walled off from their surrounding communities because of unfounded fear of racial others.
