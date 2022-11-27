Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
One Eagles’ player is having a resurgence that may be unexpected
Two weeks ago the Philadelphia Eagles lost their first game of the season on Monday Night Football to the Washington Commanders. It came by way of a few costly errors, and the Eagles hurting themselves more than anything. The Eagles’ outstanding start was predicated on taking care of the ball,...
Where does Eagles’ Jordan Davis fit in with new-look defensive line?
The tunnel that leads Eagles players from Lincoln Financial Field to the locker room is always bustling after games with both teams, coaching staff, game officials and assorted staff. When the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, 40-33, to maintain their NFL-best record at 10-1, some players ran directly to the locker room, while others stopped momentarily at a nearby lounge to celebrate with fans, who shook hands, and shot videos and selfies.
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles Receive Tough Injury Update On Key Defensive Star
During the 2022 offseason, one of the areas that the Philadelphia Eagles pinpointed as needing to upgrade was the secondary. They had acquired Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2020 season, but he needed some more help. So far so good when it comes to the moves that were made as the Eagles revamped things at cornerback and safety and they have paid off.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Replace Joe Barry as Defensive Coordinator?
The Green Bay Packers gave up 40 points in Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
thecomeback.com
Former teammate reveals conspiracy talk with Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has always been known to be a bit of an odd-ball, and a former teammates revelation about his first interaction with him only reaffirms that notion. Former Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer discussed his relationship with Rodgers amongst a number of other topics in an...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts receives honor for 1st time in his career
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has always been known to use his legs to create plays, eluding defenders and buying time to look for receivers downfield. That ability was on full display in last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and it helped Hurts receive an award from the NFL for the first time in his three-year career.
atozsports.com
Eagles HC explains confusing moment vs. Packers
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air on a dicey situation that cost his team the lead early on in Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Sirianni addressed the decision to not challenge a Jalen Hurts run up the middle on 3rd & 1 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Though it looked like Hurts had enough for the first down, he was ruled short, which set up for a 4th & 1.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Jordan Love vs. Eagles
On Monday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur discussed the play of Jordan Love vs. the Eagles.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ HC has the perfect answer to a controversial question
On Sunday, we saw something that we usually see on Saturdays. It was definitely something I’m sure a lot of fans weren’t expecting to see in the Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday Night Football. In football, often times players fake injuries. It happens. Why, well it gives the...
Former Eagles star Terrell Owens scores TKO victory versus heckler
When in his prime, it was commonplace to see former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens in the headlines… for both good reasons and bad. These days, he’s a much more reserved and quieter version of the man that gave birth to the phrase “getcha popcorn ready”. He didn’t even attend his Hall of Fame induction, electing instead to host his own ceremony at his alma mater, the University of Tennesee at Chattanooga. Still, every so often, he still pops up occasionally. Unfortunately, this time, he’s again in the news, and we regret to inform you that the light is unflattering.
NFL Analysis Network
1 Insane Stat To Note For Eagles’ Lane Johnson Over Last 2 Years
The Philadelphia Eagles have found a lot of success this season on the offensive side of the ball. They are currently fourth in the league in offensive yardage and third in scoring as they have one of the most prolific units in the NFL. What has helped make the Eagles...
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy QB Streamers and Rankings Week 13: Why Deshaun Watson and Jimmy Garoppolo Are Top Options
The fantasy football season inches closer to the playoffs, with Week 13 soon approaching. With the spotlight on quarterbacks, here are our Week 13 fantasy QB rankings and some streamers to consider. Top QB Streamers for Week 13. While not in the upper range of our fantasy football rankings, these...
Look: Erin Andrews Has Brutally Honest Admission On Green Bay
It's safe to say at least two NFL sideline reporters aren't very fond of the weather in Green Bay, Wisconsin. During their weekly podcast, Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson both expressed no desire to live in Green Bay longterm. Thompson recounted a recent visit where she tried to go for a run.
