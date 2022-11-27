Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
Numerous charges for man arrested in Texas County, patrol says
A Springfield man was arrested on several charges Tuesday afternoon in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Wyatt D. Deckard, 25, was charged with DWI, driving while revoked, speeding 85 in a 55 mph zone, having no insurance and wearing no seat belt. He is held in the...
houstonherald.com
Man wanted in four locales arrested in Texas County, patrol says
A man wanted in four jurisdictions was arrested Monday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. John J. Long, 49, of West Plains, was wanted on misdemeanor Howell County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; misdemeanor Wright County warrant, two counts, failure to appear; misdemeanor Newton County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; and misdemeanor Willow Springs Police Department – failure to appear, DWI.
houstonherald.com
Mother of county commissioner injured in Springfield accident
A Texas County commissioner escaped injury Tuesday afternoon in an accident east of Springfield that hurt his mother, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. John C. Casey, 71, of Houston, was driving a westbound 2004 Cadillac Deville that ran off U.S. 60 about three miles east of Springfield, struck two road signs and a culvert.
houstonherald.com
Cabool woman arrested on several charges by state patrol
A Cabool woman was arrested Sunday evening on several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Emily F. Stopper, 22, of Cabool, was charged with misdemeanor DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, having no insurance and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. She was released to Ozarks...
KTLO
Man with charges in 3 counties remains fugitive
A 22-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in Baxter, Fulton and Jackson Counties continues to be listed as a fugitive, according to Arkansas Community Corrections. David (Zack) Peifer was listed as an absconder by the Jackson County probation and parole office in early November.
houstonherald.com
Man charged with brandishing gun at Hartshorn store
A local man faces a pair of felony charges after an incident involving guns at a store in Hartshorn in early November. Richard Burkett, 49, of the 5900 block of Highway K at Hartshorn, is charged with first-degree assault (a class B felony) and armed criminal action (an unclassified felony).
kjluradio.com
Crawford County man arrested after three-hour standoff with police following domestic disturbance
A Crawford County man is facing multiple charges after a domestic disturbance involving a firearm and a police standoff. Deputies were called to a home in the 900 block of Old Leasburg Road in Leasburg on Monday evening to investigate a domestic disturbance. When they responded, the victim told them that Matthew Lewis, 41, of Leasburg, had fired a shot at her car while a juvenile passenger was inside. The victim was able to escape although Lewis began messaging her, saying he’d shoot at law enforcement if they responded.
houstonherald.com
Licking man charged with felony assault after incident involving woman
A Licking man faces a felony charge after allegedly assaulting a woman on Nov. 10. Jon P. Bueker, 29, of 20532 Highway 32 East in Licking, is charged with third-degree assault (a class E felony). A Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy was dispatched regarding a report of a possible overdose...
kjluradio.com
Two Phelps County men face drug trafficking charges after meth, fentanyl found in home
Two Phelps County men are facing drug charges after authorities find methamphetamine and fentanyl in a home in Rolla. Seth Davis, 31, of Rolla, is charged with second-degree drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. He’s being held on $500,000 bond. Richard Tucker III, 30, also of Rolla, is charged with second-degree drug trafficking and is being held on $250,000 bond.
houstonherald.com
Man wanted on Texas County warrant arrested
A Birch Tree man wanted in Texas County was arrested Sunday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Robert W. Vermillion, 40, was wanted on a misdemeanor Texas County warrant for DWI drugs. He was taken to the Texas County Jail after his arrest in Shannon County.
KYTV
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office searching for owners of stolen property
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owners of property tossed out of a vehicle during a pursuit. Officers pursued a white Chevy Malibu on Tuesday. Investigators say the suspect threw out several items, including a compressor and a floor jack, during the pursuit.
KYTV
Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heartbreaking news over the holidays that a crash on Interstate 44 near Springfield killed four people on Thanksgiving night got even more sad on Monday when the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that barrier cables were present in the median where the crash happened, but did not prevent a truck from crossing into the opposite lanes and killing two more people.
KTLO
Man accused of crashing car into clinic declared unfit to face charges
The case of a man who crashed his car into the lobby of a medical clinic and was found by police in the building shoeless and wrapped in a blanket cannot move forward because of his mental condition. The announcement of the results of psychological examinations done on 29-year-old Zachary...
myozarksonline.com
Traffic stop and drug arrest
A traffic stop on Friday night has resulted in charges for drug possession. According to the Lebanon Police report an officer on patrol in the area of North Jefferson and Fourth when they allegedly observed a pickup striking the curb and nearly hitting a pole. During the stop, a passenger in the vehicle, 21-year-old Lilyana Cooke was found to have a warrant and was taken into custody. When Cooke was searched she was found in possession of a marijuana pipe. A K-9 unit was brought in to assist in the investigation and alerted on the vehicle. When the officer searched the vehicle, a baggie with a small amount of marijuana, and another with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine were seized. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Cooke on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
KTTS
Fatal Springfield Crash Part Of Deadly Holiday Travel Weekend
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says eight people died on Missouri roads over the Thanksgiving holiday, down from nine fatalities a year ago. Troopers say four people died in a three-car crash Thanksgiving night on I-44 west of Springfield. Joshua Wamsley, 33, and Danielle Dillman, 36, both from...
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies two bodies recovered at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two bodies found at Lake of the Ozarks in a Saturday drowning. The men have been identified as Uthej Kuntra, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25, both from the country of India. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, one of the swimmers began struggling in the […]
KTLO
Area woman injured after vehicle becomes airborne
A Boone County woman was seriously injured Monday morning after her vehicle became airborne in southern Missouri. Fifty-five-year-old Sheila Bradshaw of Omaha was transported by ambulance from the scene in Taney County to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bradshaw was traveling on Missouri Highway...
KYTV
Howell County boy in serious condition after being hit by a car
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Howell County boy is in serious condition after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a person driving a Chevrolet Equinox was driving west on County Road 142, a mile and a half west of Moody, Missouri when the boy ran into the path of the Equinox and was hit around 1:45 p.m.
KYTV
Springfield man in custody after domestic disturbance and firing gun at police
Long stretch of road in Nixa to close this week for major road extension project. Nixa residents will need to find an alternate route leaving their neighborhoods this week due to the closure of Norton Rd. Cornholers around the Ozarks compete to raise money and toys for Toys for Tots.
houstonherald.com
Willow Springs man wanted on warrant is arrested
A wanted Willow Springs man was arrested Wednesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Dustin K. Wallace, 32, was sought on felony charges from Ozark County for failing to appear for nonsupport of parent and cited with driving while revoked – second offense. He is held in the Howell County Jail.
