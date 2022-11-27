Read full article on original website
Reports of car into canal in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach firefighters on Wednesday morning responded to reports of a car that had crashed into a canal.
WPBF News 25
Locals react to suspected shark bite at Hobe Sound Beach
HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Beachgoers at Hobe Sound Beach are reacting to an incident that happened on Sunday, with many locals saying it is not surprising. “I’m not surprised, it’s a super sharky beach. I used to shark fish here in high school, and I see them out there all the time when I surf, kitesurf and all that stuff. So, there’s sharks in the water!”
cw34.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One of five winning Fantasy 5 tickets was sold in West Palm Beach. The ticket, worth a portion of Tuesday's $34,340.56 jackpot, was sold at Tina's Grocery on 25th Street. The winning numbers were 4-5-6-12-25. Other winning tickets were sold in Miami, Pompano...
Glades Road In Boca Raton To Close Monday, Tuesday
Major Impact Possible. Know Detours Now. Florida Dept. of Transportation Shares Details. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Glades Road is set to close again in the area of I-95 late Monday. The impact could be significant. Glades in the area of the Interstate is […]
cbs12.com
Postal truck overturned near Palm Beach Lakes Community High School
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There may be a slight delay getting your mail if you live in West Palm Beach. A Postal Service truck overturned onto its side, Wednesday morning. It happened on Shiloh Drive near Palm Beach Lakes Community High School. Reports about the truck started...
cw34.com
Crash slows rush hour traffic on SB I-95 in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The drive home is a bit slow in Jupiter because of a crash. The crash is located in the southbound lanes of I-95, just past the exit at Donald Ross Road. Authorities say four right lanes are blocked in the area. Photos from traffic cameras...
Delray’s massive Christmas tree rises 100 feet. Here’s when its thousands of lights will go on.
Delray Beach will kick off the holiday season on Tuesday night with one of its most popular, annual attractions: the lighting of its 100-foot Christmas tree. Anchored in downtown Delray Beach by Old School Square, the 10-story aluminum tree is decorated with 18,000 ornaments. It also features an estimated 31 miles of garland, 59 miles of galvanized wire, 24,000 pounds of aluminum frames, 3,114 ...
cw34.com
Girl bitten by shark at Hobe Sound Beach
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A day at the beach ended in the hospital for a young girl on the Treasure Coast. On Sunday, Martin County Fire Rescue and Jupiter Island Public Safety received reports of a shark bite. Around 1 p.m. at Hobe Sound Beach, MCFR said they...
Many Flight Delays Logged Across South Florida Airports, JetBlue and Spirit Hit Hard
Miami International, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach All Reporting Several Delays Monday. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you thought traveling on the Monday after Thanksgiving would be a smarter move than traveling on Sunday, you may be thinking twice. All South Florida airports […]
cw34.com
New scam in Palm Beach County involves grant for hurricane windows
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A new scam has made its way to Palm Beach County. The sheriff's office is warning residents about a scam on Facebook that people may fall for. Investigators said there is an imposter acting like a Facebook friend and soliciting individuals to apply for a grant for hurricane windows.
cw34.com
Lake Worth Beach special utilities meeting aims to bring relief to residents rates
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — People in Lake Worth Beach continue to be frustrated with the rising rates of their utilities. It’s a problem that's sparked controversy after residents saw sky high utility bills back in September. City commissioners say they’re taking all of resident’s questions and...
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach doctor victimized by check washing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach doctor is issuing a warning but not about anything medical. Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi wants everyone to know about check washing. Osiyemi wrote two checks last week and put them in the mail. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
west-palm-beach-news.com
True Meals Kitchen restaurant opens at Rosemary Sq., West Palm Seashore
The restaurant is part of a national chain co-founded by wellness guru Dr. Andrew Weil, who popularized an anti-inflammatory diet. True Food Kitchen, the latest in a wave of health-minded restaurants to land at Rosemary Square, made its long awaited debut Friday in a prime location at the downtown West Palm Beach plaza.
WPBF News 25
Some small business owners in Fort Pierce calling Shop Small Saturday better this year than last
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Small Business Saturday was a good day for some business owners in downtown Fort Pierce. Nov. 26 was Small Business Saturday, which is a day to celebrate and support small businesses. Officials with the non-profit organization Main Street Fort Pierce began preparing for this year's...
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach Gardens
It’s beginning to look a lot like — well, OK, so December in South Florida isn't much different than the dog days of summer. But we can pretend. This week, it's reported Florida's first ‘Christmassy’ day of 2022 will be in the first several days of December. This interactive map shows each state's coldest day of the year.
'I fought a shark and won:' Girl, 10, stays calm throughout shark encounter
A 10-year-old girl stuns her surgeon, family and friends alike with her calm nature during a shark encounter.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Port St. Lucie, FL
Port St. Lucie is a city in St. Lucie County, Florida, with hundreds of stories every tourist wants to hear. The settlement was founded on St. Lucia’s Day in 1566, hence the name “St. Lucie.”. Before the area became a thriving city in a quaint setting, it already...
cbs12.com
Body of boy from Treasure Coast found: 'A tragedy of monumental proportions,' sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a 9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie has been recovered from a lake in central Florida, three days after he fell into the water from a boat. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd called the situation “a tragedy of monumental proportions.”
cw34.com
Pink scooter swiped in a string of burglaries
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are still at large after deputies said they committed a string of burglaries in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said three men were seen committing multiple vehicle and residential burglaries at the Holiday Plaza located on N. Haverhill Road last month. The burglaries took place between midnight and 4:30 a.m.
Alleged Thanksgiving burglary investigated at Lantana grocery store
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after burglars allegedly broke into a Latin grocery store on Thanksgiving and stole cash and valuables.
