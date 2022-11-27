ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

YAHOO!

Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows

Cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

