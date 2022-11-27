ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A good opportunity for corn

Corn closed the week half a cent higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales. In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn export inspections, for the week ending Nov. 17 were 19.5 million bushels, down slightly from the previous week's 21.1 million bushels and well below last year's same-week exports of 32.5 million bushels. Through the first 11 full weeks of the 2022 and 2023 marketing year, cumulative corn export inspections of 216 million bushels are down 30% from last year's 308 million and are the second lowest of the last 10 years, being only marginally above 2019-2020's 197 million bushels at this time - a year which ultimately saw total exports reach just 1.776 billion bushels. Corn export inspections will need to average roughly 44.1 million bushels per week through the end of next August, nearly identical to last year's 45.2 million bushels per week average from this point forward.
cdrecycler.com

Ferrous market might finally rebound

After seven months of continuously declining prices, ferrous scrap shippers might finally see prices move in their favor in December. That is the tentative conclusion of late November surveying and reporting being conducted by Davis Index. Prices for prompt grades that reached more than $740 per ton this March plunged...
agupdate.com

Soybean market turns attention to South America

While the corn market was looking at market factors that included slower feed demand, developments in Ukraine trade interests, and corn harvest, the soybean market was turning south to South America, namely Brazil and Argentina. “Instead of looking west to Ukraine, we need to look south to South America for...
agupdate.com

Crop markets distressed by global pressures

After a long holiday weekend, crop markets came back to news in China that caused pressure. New COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns in the country are causing concerns among crop traders, particularly as South American yield prospects remain high. “The lockdowns create the possibility of less demand as South America has...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
msn.com

Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
kalkinemedia.com

Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source

(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
defensenews.com

Japanese destroyers intercept ballistic missiles in tests with US Navy

MELBOURNE, Australia – Japan successfully carried out ballistic intercepts near Hawaii using missiles launched from destroyers, validating the ships’ defense capabilities in the process. The U.S. Missile Defense Agency said Nov. 21 that two live-fire events were conducted over a two-week period involving Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers...
notebookcheck.net

New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies

Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:

