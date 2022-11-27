ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

KC-area man indicted for sponsoring violence in Cameroon

KANSAS CITY —Three defendants were arrested Monday and made their initial court appearances in connection with an indictment, unsealed Monday charging them for their roles in a conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a conspiracy to kidnap persons and use weapons of mass destruction in a foreign country, according to the United State's Attorney.
BUFFALO, NY
Salina Post

North Newton native nominated to be U.S. Attorney in Kansas

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that will nominate a former Jackson County, Missouri, prosecuting attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas. Kate Brubacher, a native of North Newton, Kansas, worked in the Jackson County prosecutor's office from from 2016 to August 2022, where she prosecuted homicide cases, helped with a federally-funded restorative justice program and worked on efforts to reduce gun violence.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Salina Post

9,000 hens killed after latest Missouri case of avian flu

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nearly 9,000 laying hens in Webster County were killed after federal officials confirmed an outbreak of bird flu in the flock, state agriculture officials said. It is the 11th case of the highly contagious avian influenza in Missouri this year, involving nearly 435,000 birds...
MISSOURI STATE
Salina Post

KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 22 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,609 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, for a total of 901,422 cases. The state reported 3,045 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 22 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Nov.23,...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

First major post-election change for Gov. Kelly's administration

TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday the resignation of Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. Lorenz has served as Transportation Secretary since her confirmation in March 2019 and as Chair of the Kansas Infrastructure Hub, which coordinates federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, since June 2022. Her final day in both positions is Friday, December 23. She will be returning to the private sector, according to a statement from Kelly's office.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

KBCA boy's basketball rankings: Preseason

On Tuesday, the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their preseason rankings for all seven classes of boys' basketball across the state of Kansas, with 70 teams making the initial cut. Among those 70 teams are three from our area coverage networks, including Abilene in 4A, Southeast of Saline in 3A,...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy