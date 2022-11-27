ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A couple of colder days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will completely clear Kentucky by later today and we’ll feel every minute of it. On the other side of this cold front, temperatures will drop to the upper 30s to low 40s for afternoon readings for both Wednesday & Thursday. This puts us back below average for this part of November/December. We should be tracking highs in the upper 40s to around 50 but we won’t be doing that for at least two days.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Active Pattern Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Cold winds continue to blow across the state as our powerful cold front is now off to the east of us. After a short break, another strong cold front looks to plow through here to start the upcoming weekend. Temps are seasonably cold for the closing hours...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

A Windy, Warm & Wet start to your Sunday..

Low pressure approaching out of the Middle Mississippi River Valley tonight looks to bring us some rain and gusty conditions developing overnight. In fact, a Wind Advisory has been posted for much of the region including Richmond, Lexington, Georgetown and points west starting at 5 AM Sunday morning. The strongest...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Mayfield artist brings tornado-inspired piece to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The December 2021 tornadoes cut deep into so many western Kentucky communities. In Mayfield, the scars are still visible as the rebuild continues. “We know people that completely lost their homes, some are still rebuilding as we go into winter again,” said Justine Riley, an artist and Mayfield native.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Sneak peek at special Maker’s Mark bottles to benefit LexArts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is known for horses and bourbon, and LexArts is celebrating both this week. Along the painted Horse Mania statues that dotted the city, some special bottles of Marker’s Mark are being auctioned off to benefit the arts organization. The Whisky Wall of Wonder doesn’t...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington charities feel the sting of inflation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, we are now officially into the season of giving. Charities across the Bluegrass saw donations rolling in on Giving Tuesday, but some charities say that they are concerned for this year. CASA of Lexington Director Melynda Jamison...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Home and car heavily damaged in Rockcastle County fire

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from several departments were called to a fire Tuesday afternoon in Rockcastle County. In a post on the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, officials said the department was called in to help the Brindle Ridge Fire Department with a fire in the northern end of the county.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Legendary Ky. high school football coach Mike Holcomb retires

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Legendary high school football coach Mike Holcomb is retiring after a spectacular career. The Madison Central head coach made it official Wednesday afternoon in Richmond. Holcomb, a Nelson County native, began his 36-year run as a head coach at Breathitt County in 1983 replacing another gridiron...
RICHMOND, KY
WLKY.com

Movie based on Kentucky legend 'Cocaine Bear' gets release date

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the legend of the Cocaine Bear? Strange as it sounds, it's a true story and the inspiration behind a horror movie that's coming out soon. "Cocaine Bear" is based on the story of a bear who stumbled upon a lot of cocaine in back in the 80s...and ate it.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky outlasts Bellarmine 60-41

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky started slowly in its first-ever meeting with Bellarmine. The in-state schools were tied at 21-21 at the half. The Wildcats found some offensive rhythm in the second half, outscoring the Knights 39-20 on the way to a 60-41 win. A trio of Wildcats scored in...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Hazmat situation closes road in Garrard County

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A stretch of road, in Garrard County, has been shut down in both directions due to a hazmat situation. The Sheriff-Elect says crews are currently on Sugar Creek Road. Traffic is being re-directed in the area because of the hazmat situation. He did not go into detail about the situation.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Despite drop in prices, many still struggle to pay rent in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the last three months, rent prices have dropped both across the nation and here in Lexington. However, year-to-year rent growth in the city is up nearly11%. Rent prices in Lexington decreased over 4% month-to-month in November, but people in the community say they are still...
LEXINGTON, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

AppHarvest, the Kentucky company called ‘future of farming,’ is low on cash

In the Appalachian foothills of Morehead, Kentucky, AppHarvest built the largest greenhouse in the United States. Its impassioned plans to open more high-tech, indoor farms and be an example of the “future of farming” have been paused as it struggles with cash flow. In its third-quarter securities filing, the company told investors “‘that it’s running out of cash,'” reports John Cheves of the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company said, “Absent additional sources of financing, we expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents will only allow us to continue our planned operations into the first quarter of 2023.”
MOREHEAD, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington mayor asks to expand city’s flock camera pilot program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is asking to expand the city’s flock camera pilot program. Earlier this year, 25 flock license plate readers were installed throughout the city. The readers take still photos of license plates, to help with local investigations. Mayor Gorton and Police Chief...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lex Fire Department investigates house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a house fire on the 500 block of Ashley Way. Officials say that the fire started at around 12:45 on Sunday morning. Two people were in the house at the time and made it out safely without injuries, but the...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy