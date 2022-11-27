ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man taken to hospital after Sheraden shooting

By Andrew Limberg
 3 days ago

Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot in Sheraden early Sunday morning.

Officials say they were informed the man was shot after he was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg just before 2:40 a.m. in stable condition.

While speaking with police, the victim was not forthcoming on how he was shot.

A crime scene was later discovered by police inside a home on the 2900 block of Sacramento Avenue.

Police spoke with the residents inside the home and an investigation is ongoing.

