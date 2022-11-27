ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn vs. Saint Louis: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Sunday's matinee

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The No. 16 Auburn Tigers play Saint Louis on Sunday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

After a successful week in Mexico where they were crowned the champions of the Cancun Challenge, the Auburn Tigers are back on the Plains to face a solid squad from the Atlantic 10 Conference, the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Billikens enter Sunday’s game with a 5-1 record, owning wins over programs such as Murray State, Memphis, and Providence. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl has plenty of respect for Saint Louis.

“This will be, by far, our biggest test in so many,” Pearl said Friday during his game preview press conference. “Physically, just the talent level. This is a top five or six seed in the NCAA Tournament.”

Much like Bradley, who the Tigers faced in Cancun, the Billikens have plenty of offensive firepowers. Saint Louis’ roster features four players that average double-figures in scoring every game. One player to watch, in particular, is point guard Yuri Collins.

In last season’s game at Saint Louis, Collins was two assists away from a triple-double after scoring 13 and pulling down 12 rebounds in Auburn’s 74-70 win. Pearl says that he anticipates the matchup between Collins and Wendell Green Jr. on Sunday.

Below, you will find every peice of key information needed for Auburn’s game against Saint Louis, including a “how-to-watch” guide, injury report, and a projected starting lineup.

How to watch/listen to Sunday's game

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 27
  • Time: 2 p.m. CT
  • TV Channel: SEC Network (Roy Philpott, Daymeon Fishback)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
  • Radio: Auburn Sports Network (Andy Burcham, Sonny Smith, Brad Law)

Auburn vs. Saint Louis injury report

AUBURN

No Injuries Reported

SAINT LOUIS

Daniel Rivera Foot Out for the season

Fred Thatch Jr. Undisclosed Questionable for Sunday’s game

Players to watch:

AUBURN

  • Wendell Green Jr.
  • Jaylin Williams
  • Johni Broome

SAINT LOUIS

  • Gibson Jimerson
  • Francis Okoro
  • Yuri Collins

Projected Starting Lineup

AUBURN

Wendell Green Jr. G

Zep Jasper G

Chris Moore F

Jaylin Williams F

Johni Broome F

SAINT LOUIS

Yuri Collins G

Gibson Jimerson G

Javon Pickett G

Javonte Perkins G

Francis Okoro F

