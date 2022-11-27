ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interview: G League's Mexico City Capitanes & San Antonio basketball legend Orlando Méndez-Valdez | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes a San Antonio basketball legend: Orlando Mendez-Valdez. Orlando was born and raised in San Antonio and attended San Antonio's Lanier High School and ultimately becoming a pro-basketball player in the Euroleague and in Mexico's National Professional Basketball League (LNBP).
Highschool Basketball Pro

San Antonio, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Knippa High School basketball team will have a game with Lutheran High School - San Antonio on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.
