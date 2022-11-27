Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tomahawk Nation
Survey: Best win of 2022 season? What bowl should FSU go to?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. No. 13 Florida State Seminoles football wrapped up the year with a win over...
NBC Miami
FSU Moves Up in Latest CFB Playoff Rankings; UCF Stays in Same Spot
FSU (9-3) ended its regular season last Friday with a win over the rival Florida Gators for the ‘Noles first win the series since the 2017 season. Florida State is now on a five-game winning streak, its longest since the 2015 season. UCF (9-3) ended its regular season with...
All-ACC DB Jammie Robinson intends to play in FSU’s upcoming bowl game
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State redshirt junior defensive back and two-time first-team All-ACC selection Jammie Robinson talks with media after Wednesday practice, says he intends to play in Seminoles' upcoming bowl game.
WCTV
What a Rush: On FSU students storming Bobby Bowden Field
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The clock hit zero, the decibals hit over 100, the fireworks hit the sky and the fans hit the field. A dramatic end to a dramatic night. Still to the some in the public at large, a handful of pearl clutching rivals, some in the stands and admittedly at first glance to yours’ truly in the midst of the chaos... It all seemed a bit overkill.
Golf Digest
John Daly sings “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” (again) at Florida State tailgate; the Seminoles are so back
This weekend, the 16th-ranked Florida State Seminoles topped arch-rivals Florida 45-38 in the Sunshine Showdown. The win was the Seminoles fifth in a row since losing to Clemson on October 15th, scoring over 35 points in each while surging to a 9-3 record. The transformation under third-year head coach Mike Norvell has been eye-opening, but the surest sign the Seminoles are back didn’t come on the field, but instead at the tailgate. Ladies and gentleman, we give you John Daly.
Scouting preview: Florida A&M
Florida is set to host Florida A&M on Wednesday night in Gainesville at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on SECN+ and ESPN+ and the Gators are 32.5-point betting favorites entering play. Coming off a demoralizing 84-59 defeat against West Virginia on Sunday evening in their third of...
Florida State impresses five-star WR commit Hykeem Williams with win over Gators
Williams was in Tallahassee for another multi-day unofficial visit over the weekend.
saturdaydownsouth.com
10 takeways from Billy Napier's first regular season with the Gators
Florida wrapped a 6-6 regular season Friday night with a 45-38 loss to rival Florida State. The Gators will go bowling, but Year 1 under Billy Napier was filled with growing pains as Florida’s new head coach tries to turn around a program that hasn’t won an SEC championship since 2008. Florida lost to all 4 of its rivals, including a second consecutive 20-plus point loss to archrival Georgia in Jacksonville. The Gators got a glimpse of the promise of quarterback Anthony Richardson, but in the end, the sophomore quarterback lacked the consistency of say, Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, who shined in Florida State’s first victory over the Gators since 2017.
Blountstown’s Final Four location to potentially move
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team, poised to visit No. 1 Hawthorne in the Class 1R State Semifinal, might see its game location moved due to safety concerns at Hawthorne High School. According to a reporter with the Gainseville Sun, Hawthorne Principal Ginger Stanford released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the FHSAA’s concerns […]
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee People on the Move
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend Announce New Board Member. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend recently announced their newest Board Member, Dustin Rivest. Rivest is a native to Tallahassee. After graduating from Lincoln High School he went on to play football on scholarship at Florida International University as a kicker. In 2010 he returned to Tallahassee where he started App Innovators which is now known as the 223 Agency. As a serial entrepreneur, he owns several other businesses such as Event Owl, Foodies Takeout & Delivery, and The Health Network. He is married to Lucki Rivest and they have a 5 year old daughter named Georgia. He is looking to serving on the BBBS board in many capacities.
thefamuanonline.com
Rattlers react to upcoming commencement speaker
Florida A&M University is welcoming John Morgan, founder of the successful law firm Morgan & Morgan, as the Dec. 9 fall commencement speaker. The request came from FAMU President Larry Robinson after he heard Morgan give a motivational speech at a recent event, Morgan said. “We are delighted to welcome...
WSVN-TV
Florida teen who lost leg after shark attack bounces back, cheers 1st football game of senior season
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — From a difficult recovery in the hospital to cheerleading, the teenage victim of a horrifying shark attack in North Florida is bouncing back. Seventeen-year-old Addison Bethea lost her right leg following the June 30 attack off Keaton Beach, near the Florida Panhandle. “I know...
WCTV
Tallahassee reaches 100th shooting this year
Giving back to the community, the Leon County Humane Society is asking for donations for their animals and all animals in need across the big bend. One was killed and four more injured in a shooting at a FAMU basketball court Sunday afternoon. Chabad House FSU facing financial setback in...
One killed, four injured in shooting at FAMU basketball court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — UPDATE (10 p.m.): A spokesperson for FAMU said the initial belief is that none of the victims in a deadly shooting on campus were students at the university. The shooting killed one man and sent four to the hospital, according to police. FAMU and TPD continue...
South Georgia officials address Valdosta High incident
Local South Georgia officials addressed the community following reports of an alleged active shooter incident at Valdosta High School on Wednesday.
wtxl.com
Monday evening First to Know Tropics Check (11/28/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropics are forecast to remain quiet over the next upcoming week in the Atlantic basin. This is further supported by the National Hurricane Center's latest outlook which indicates no new tropical developments are expected over the next five days. The final day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is just two days away on November 30th! Although tropical storms may form outside of hurricane season, it is typically not something we'll have to worry about until next summer.
thewestsidegazette.com
FAMU Reviewing Campus Security Measures Following Sunday Incident
Florida A&M University (FAMU) reported that none of its students were hurt in a shooting incident at an outdoor basketball court Sunday afternoon. Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) is investigating the shooting that occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m., Sunday at the outdoor basketball courts in the 2100 block of Wahnish Way near the Hansel Tookes Recreation Center, which was closed at the time. One victim, an adult male, died as a result of this shooting. Four other victims, one juvenile male and three adult males, sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.
Parents speak out after FAMU basketball court shooting
Harold Edwards' sons play basketball regularly at the what's known as the FAMU recreation center on Wahnish Way.
Florida A&M University Police, Tallahassee Police investigating fatal shooting
The Florida A&M University Police Department and the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating a shooting incident.
WCTV
Farm Share food drive canceled due to severe weather
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Farm Share has canceled its food distribution scheduled on Wednesday, November 30. The drive was expected to take place at Carters Corner on 1349 E Lafayette Street from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
247Sports
62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0