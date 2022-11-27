Read full article on original website
Columbia Star
Sellers’s five touchdowns sinks Falcons
The South Florence Bruins, led by from quarterback LaNorris Sellers, outscored the A.C. Flora Falcons 22-6 in the second half to pull out a 43-27 win Friday, November 27, in the 4A Lower State Finals. “We knew they were going to be good,” A.C. Flora head coach Ken Floyd said....
Lawrence named juco All-American for 2nd time
PINEHURST — Lumberton High School alumnus Keke Lawrence earned All-American volleyball recognition from the National Junior College Athl
Bennettsville, December 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
heraldadvocate.com
MCHS Wrestling is optimistic about season especially with addition of female wrestlers
The Marlboro County High School wrestling team members are excited about the new season, especially with the addition of female wrestlers. Coach Anthony McMillan feels excellent that the wrestling program is expanding. McMillan said one of the females on the team saw her boyfriend wrestling and decided she wanted to...
Hartsville, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Hartsville. The Darlington High School basketball team will have a game with Hartsville High School on November 30, 2022, 15:00:00. The Darlington High School basketball team will have a game with Hartsville High School on November 30, 2022, 15:00:00.
Local roundup: Lady Rams’ regular-season winning streak ends at Hoggard
WILMINGTON — The Purnell Swett girls basketball team suffered its first regular-season loss since Feb. 17, 2021 with a 60-42 defeat Tues
borderbelt.org
Kelvin Sampson, a North Carolina Lumbee, reaches new high: No. 1 in college hoops
Kelvin Sampson, an athletic inspiration in Robeson County since the 1970s, has accumulated a long list of accomplishments during his career as a college basketball coach. Seventeen NCAA tournament appearances. Ten conference championships. National coach of the year. More than 700 career wins. This week, Sampson reached a new high....
Wrestling show to benefit Scotland County deputy battling cancer
LAURINBURG — Law enforcement officers in neighboring Scotland County are bringing in brawlers to step inside the squared circle to help one of their own. The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Scotland County Crime Stoppers and Laurinburg Police Department are tag-teaming with Coastal Atlantic Grappling Entertainment to promote “Fight for Lt. J. McPhatter.”
borderbelt.org
Downtown Lumberton envisions a big transformation, starting with Carolina Civic Center
The story of the Carolina Civic Center in downtown Lumberton has had several chapters over the past century, from silent film house to vacant building to born-again theater space. Its latest chapter will begin next spring with the construction of a planned $3 million annex that can host business conferences,...
OBITUARY: Thomas “T Gene” Hamilton
Thomas “T Gene” Hamilton,75, Rockingham, passed on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 171 Graham Bridge Road, Rockingham, NC. Public viewing will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022, 12pm – 5:00pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington Street, Rockingham, NC.
heraldadvocate.com
Marlboro County 4-H shares news
Marlboro County 4-H shared club updates and upcoming programs. A new club year kicked off on September 1 with record membership enrollment. There are currently six clubs for youth ages 5-18. These include cooking, horseback riding, fishing, shooting, chess, and leadership. Marlboro 4-H will also offer themed day camps this...
darlingtonian.com
TikTok-Mania: Viral app takes over Darlington
A growing obsession around the world, TikTok has reached Darlington, where students enjoy the newest trendy dance or laugh at a fifteen-second video. Students shared their opinions of the popular app, some of them loving it and others hating it. “I have had TikTok since January 2020. I downloaded it...
4 Robeson County parades are scheduled this week
The Robeson County parade procession continues this week with four Christmas parades scheduled throughout four municipalities. The
SC man linked to fatal shooting, missing child spotted in Fayetteville area
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man authorities feel is linked to a South Carolina homicide was recently seen around Fayetteville. The development adds a North Carolina connection to a tragic story where a woman was found shot to death on Thanksgiving. Orangeburg County (South Carolina) deputies found a 46-year-old woman...
New bus routes aim to curb school violence
LAURINBURG — School safety was the major focus of the Nov. 28 meeting of the Scotland County Board of Education. During Superintendent Takeda LeGrand’s report to the board, she reviewed steps the district is taking to address safety concerns. The district is creating dedicated and direct bus routes...
Darlington County deputies search for missing woman
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are searching for a missing woman. Jennifer Gainey, 43, was last seen in the area of Patrick Highway in Hartsville, according to the sheriff’s office. Gainey was reported missing by family members. Anyone with information is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
WMBF
2 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Florence mobile home park
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in a Florence mobile home park on Wednesday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye says the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence. Two people were injured, one...
Darlington upcoming Christmas events
Scene of the decorated City of Darlington Christmas Tree from December 2021.Photo byLisa Bailey. December 1st means the end of hurricane season and the beginning of the Christmas season. Many communities in the Pee Dee region will play host to a series of events to celebrate all weekend.
WECT
Driver dies after head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Bladen County
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a pickup truck has died after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler in Tar Heel at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, the 18-wheeler was driving north on NC 87 and a GMC Sierra pickup truck was driving south.
wpde.com
Mullins student nominated for Congress of Future Medical Leaders
MULLINS S.C. (WPDE) — Albert Brayfield II, a 9th at Mullins High School, is a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders to be held June 21-23, 2023, just outside Boston, on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus, according to a news release. The release said the Congress...
