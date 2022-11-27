ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

Columbia Star

Sellers’s five touchdowns sinks Falcons

The South Florence Bruins, led by from quarterback LaNorris Sellers, outscored the A.C. Flora Falcons 22-6 in the second half to pull out a 43-27 win Friday, November 27, in the 4A Lower State Finals. “We knew they were going to be good,” A.C. Flora head coach Ken Floyd said....
FLORENCE, SC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Bennettsville, December 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Marlboro County High School basketball team will have a game with Cheraw High School on December 02, 2022, 14:00:00.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
heraldadvocate.com

MCHS Wrestling is optimistic about season especially with addition of female wrestlers

The Marlboro County High School wrestling team members are excited about the new season, especially with the addition of female wrestlers. Coach Anthony McMillan feels excellent that the wrestling program is expanding. McMillan said one of the females on the team saw her boyfriend wrestling and decided she wanted to...
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Thomas “T Gene” Hamilton

Thomas “T Gene” Hamilton,75, Rockingham, passed on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 171 Graham Bridge Road, Rockingham, NC. Public viewing will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022, 12pm – 5:00pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington Street, Rockingham, NC.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
heraldadvocate.com

Marlboro County 4-H shares news

Marlboro County 4-H shared club updates and upcoming programs. A new club year kicked off on September 1 with record membership enrollment. There are currently six clubs for youth ages 5-18. These include cooking, horseback riding, fishing, shooting, chess, and leadership. Marlboro 4-H will also offer themed day camps this...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
darlingtonian.com

TikTok-Mania: Viral app takes over Darlington

A growing obsession around the world, TikTok has reached Darlington, where students enjoy the newest trendy dance or laugh at a fifteen-second video. Students shared their opinions of the popular app, some of them loving it and others hating it. “I have had TikTok since January 2020. I downloaded it...
DARLINGTON, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

New bus routes aim to curb school violence

LAURINBURG — School safety was the major focus of the Nov. 28 meeting of the Scotland County Board of Education. During Superintendent Takeda LeGrand’s report to the board, she reviewed steps the district is taking to address safety concerns. The district is creating dedicated and direct bus routes...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Darlington County deputies search for missing woman

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are searching for a missing woman. Jennifer Gainey, 43, was last seen in the area of Patrick Highway in Hartsville, according to the sheriff’s office. Gainey was reported missing by family members. Anyone with information is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

2 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Florence mobile home park

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in a Florence mobile home park on Wednesday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye says the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence. Two people were injured, one...
FLORENCE, SC
Pee Dee News - Lisa Bailey

Darlington upcoming Christmas events

Scene of the decorated City of Darlington Christmas Tree from December 2021.Photo byLisa Bailey. December 1st means the end of hurricane season and the beginning of the Christmas season. Many communities in the Pee Dee region will play host to a series of events to celebrate all weekend.
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

Mullins student nominated for Congress of Future Medical Leaders

MULLINS S.C. (WPDE) — Albert Brayfield II, a 9th at Mullins High School, is a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders to be held June 21-23, 2023, just outside Boston, on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus, according to a news release. The release said the Congress...
MULLINS, SC

