Sean Payton Is Rumored To Have Interest In 2 Jobs
Sean Payton remains the most-talked about NFL head coaching free agent. Technically, Payton isn't even a free agent, as he would have to be traded to another team by the New Orleans Saints. However, if Payton does decide to return to coaching, he's rumored to have interest in two jobs.
Mike Vrabel Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Team
Mike Vrabel was extremely complementary of the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles as his team prepares to face off against them next Sunday. Speaking on Philly, Vrabel said: "The Eagles are playing like the best team in the National Football League ... A big challenge on Sunday." Philadelphia kept it rolling with...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; San Francisco 49ers hit top three
Hark! The Eagles soar on golden wings back to the top of the NFL Power Rankings. A dominant offensive performance against the Packers on Sunday Night Football was enough to bump the Chiefs from the top spot in what's shaping up as an epic back-and-forth battle between superpowers down the home stretch of the regular season.
Sporting News
Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss
The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that involved a wide receiver on Monday. The team officially waived receiver Andre Baccellia following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals needed to stop a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to win but were unable to.
Detroit Lions Hold No. 3 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Updated 2023 NFL Draft order sees Detroit Lions holding a top pick.
theScore
MNF best bets: Bank on Pickett, Pickens in Steelers-Colts
Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game - under one condition: You promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there'll always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
NFL World Crushing Mike Greenberg On Monday
Mike Greenberg had a pretty big swing and a miss during the 2020 NFL Draft. The ESPN host roasted the Philadelphia Eagles for taking quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Greenberg explained that he liked Hurts as a player, but didn't get the fit...
NFL announces ‘Sunday Night Football’ flex for Week 14
The NFL on Tuesday night officially announced that they have flexed a game out of “Sunday Night Football” in Week 14. Originally, the Kansas City Chiefs were set to play at the Denver Broncos on Sunday night in Week 14. However, the Broncos have been so bad that the NFL decided to make a change.
NBC Sports
49ers sign former Pro Bowl corner Jenkins to practice squad
The 49ers added veteran depth to the cornerback position on Monday. San Francisco announced the signing of former Pro Bowl corner Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins to the team’s practice squad. The 34-year-old Jenkins is a 10-year NFL veteran and a former second-round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Green Bay Packers A.J. Dillon’s Wife, Gabrielle Dillon
A.J. Dillon of the Green Bay Packers has had an up-and-down 2022, with some impressive performances and some setbacks due to injury. The footballer’s personal highlight of the year was his wedding to the woman of his dreams. A.J. Dillon’s wife, Gabrielle Dillon, was always there to cheer him on at every game. The Dillons’ chemistry and adventures set the bar for other couples. Fans are curious about the running back’s other half, a professional photographer. So we reveal her full background in this Gabrielle Dillon wiki.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: Best bets, including why you should back Jets, 49ers
We have now reached the last third of the 2022 NFL season. Where has the time gone?. Hopefully, you had a great holiday that also rewarded you with a couple of dollars off any wagers you made in a jam-packed football weekend. If you followed my Jets play, you got at least one winner, and yes, I'm flying high with the Jets again this weekend. Why stop when the burners are hot?
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Top waiver adds for Week 13, injury roundup
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and the top players available on the waiver wire. Injury roundup: Travis Etienne, Aaron Rodgers, Michael...
Russell Wilson has ‘lost people in the locker room’ as future at Broncos in doubt for $245m flop
THINGS seem to be going from one low to another for Russell Wilson in Denver. The high-priced Broncos quarterback has endured a torrid start to life at Empower Field at Mile High. Through Week 12, Wilson, 34, has led his new side to a 3-8 start, and himself to 29th...
theScore
Rodgers plans to play vs. Bears after 'good news' on injured ribs
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he plans on playing Sunday against the Chicago Bears despite the rib injury he suffered in Week 12. "We're not eliminated, (and) I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday.
NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton's Draft Prediction
A lottery system is coming to the NFL Draft, in the opinion of longtime head coach Sean Payton. Payton appeared on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" on Monday and expressed his approval for a draft lottery, and also argued that current USC quarterback is so talented, he might be the player that pushes the league to go in that direction when he leaves school.
theScore
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Plans to play versus Chicago
Rodgers (ribs) said Tuesday during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he was encouraged by the results of the scans he underwent Monday and plans to play in Week 13 against Chicago, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Analysis:. The veteran quarterback suffered a rib injury during last...
theScore
A.J. Brown ahead of matchup vs. Titans: Tennessee fans 'hate me'
Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field is one of the most anticipated matchups of the week. Not only does it feature a clash between two playoff contenders, but it's also the first time Eagles receiver A.J. Brown will face his former team. Brown,...
theScore
Colts' Saturday: 'Wish I had that 3rd down back' after not calling timeout
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday said Tuesday he regrets his decision not to call a timeout in the final minute of Monday's 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I wish I had that third down back. I wish I had called a timeout," said Saturday, who was coaching...
FOX Sports
Dolphins entering tough stretch, but Tua Tagovailoa is more than ready
Look at the Miami Dolphins' schedule, and it would be easy to say the toughest stretch remains ahead of Tua Tagovailoa. He might respectfully disagree. Sure, on paper, the Dolphins have a punishing midwinter immediately before them, with five teams on the docket all above .500 who have a combined record of 34-21, plus the who-knows-what-now Green Bay Packers.
