ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Files from yesteryear: 1934, 1937

By Archives
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

From the files of 1934

Little Mary Landel Carr has been quite ill at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. L.J. Carr.

Doctor and Mrs. J.G. Daves have returned after a week in San Antonio, Texas.

Martin Burks is recovering from an operation which he underwent in a Birmingham hospital, last Saturday.

The Science Club at Cullman High School presented the assembly program on Wednesday. Participating were Luther Hinds, Freda Crow, Leldon Singleton, George Stiefelmeyer, Vivian Gibbs, Esther Meyer and Margaret Heitmueller.

Mrs. Dewitt Dye is ill in a Decatur.

Miss Gertrude Ziegler attended a Farm Bureau meeting in Nashville this week.

The Carroll twins, Willie and Nelle spent Saturday in Birmingham.

From the files of 1937

Charles, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Grantham, of Hanceville, who was residing in Missouri, died of meningitis last week.

Members of the new Beta Club Chapter at Hanceville School include: Bennett Abercrombie, Ruby Ashwander, Rubye Lee Glaze, Frank Jennings, Pauline Whaley, Marjorie Yongue, Marjorie Howell, Kathleen Howell and Lucille Harris. Miss Caudell is sponsor.

The 4 -H Club officers at Bolte are: Louvella West, Thelma Hicks, Audrey Brown, Dorothy Tipton, Dorothy Rigsby, Evelyn Waits, Flora Duke and Mildred Sullenger.

Gold Ridge P.T.A. officers are: president – Mrs. H.T. Bentley, vice president – Mrs. Cleoh Murphree, secretary – Mrs. Myrtle Barnett and reporter – Mrs. Tressie Golden.

Pauline Mina Hecht Pitzing (Mrs. Ernest Ferdinand Pitzing’s wife since February 6, 1886, until he died three years ago) was born on January 12, 1868, and died on December 3, 1937. She is survived by eleven children, two sisters, twenty -four grandchildren and two great – grandchildren.

Marriages:

December 1st

John Stracener, 26, to Mary Etta Boyd, 18.

December 2nd

Buford Burrow, 19, to Ruthie Glenn, 18.

December 3rd

G.W. Clapp, 56, to Vernie Willingham, 21; Otis E. Staples, 22, to Ruth Yates, 19; A.E. White, 27, to Gladys Mae Ryan, 23; Luna Baker, 21, to Beulah Whitaker, 25; Claud Thomas Peek, 23, to Mildred Warren, 23 and Louie Rennett, 26, to Cora Kennedy, 20.

December 4th

Berlie Guthrie, 19, to Mae Cook, 14; Francis Milton Parker, 23, to Nellie Olean Phillips, 20; Carl Fowler, 17, to Ina Bell Washburn, 18; Pleas McDowell, 24, to Della Wilson, 24; Hulett Gilley, 21, to Rachel Armstrong, 18; Thomas Quinn, 20, to Alene Williams, 18; Cecil Brock, 26, to Vaudie Bennefield, 25 and John Dorman Pope, 25, to Louise Penn, 20.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Col. John G. Cullmann descendant returns to Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Making his way south from his home in North Carolina, Lou Johnson, a descendant of Cullman’s founder Col. John G. Cullmann, visited the Cullman County Museum Friday ahead of the lighting of the Christmas pyramid. Johnson came bearing Peoples Drug Co. memorabilia for Museum Director Drew Green. The items were handed down from Johnson’s uncle, Stanley Johnson, who spent many years as a leader in the Cullman community.  Peoples Drug Co. was a Cullman staple for decades and was located on the northeast corner of First Avenue Southeast and Fourth Street Southeast where Smith & Smith LLP is...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Welcome to Mayberry’ coming to Hanceville Dec. 3

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Cullman’s Senior Outreach Organization, founded by Jamie Brown Looney, is becoming known for its comical musical productions. The group put on its first show, “The Hee Haw Show,” back in 2019. Its next production, “Welcome to Mayberry” will be this Saturday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. at the Hanceville Civic Center. Admission is $10 at the door.   Looney volunteers with seniors and in 2018 decided to develop a new way to give back. She created the Senior Outreach Organization to bring meals to seniors on the weekends, as well as entertainment. Looney said the seniors love the plays...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Lillian Mozelle Mobley

Lillian Mozelle Mobley, age 100, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Visitation for Lillian will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home, 1901 2nd Ave. NW, Cullman, AL 35055. Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Cullman Memory Gardens, 1516 Bolte Road SE, Cullman, AL 35055. A lady of great accomplishment and longevity celebrated her 100th birthday on Sept. 22, 2022. She was born to Samuel Andrew Foust and Jessie Dodson Foust. She was the oldest of 40...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

2022 Christmas Tour of Homes coming Sunday

CULLMAN, Ala. – The 2022 Christmas Tour of Homes will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 1-5 p.m. Hosted by the Share Club of Cullman, the tour will feature four homes that have been decked out for the holidays. Homeowners Kurt and Megan Apel, Jimmy Drake, Jimmy and Jackie Walker and BJ and Savannah Woods will graciously open their homes to tour participants.  The philanthropic tour will see a portion of ticket sales donated to three local nonprofit organizations that support those in need throughout Cullman. Curt’s Closet, Good Samaritan Health Clinic and Hospice of Cullman County will all benefit...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Daniel Joseph Krenzel

The Funeral Service for Daniel Joseph Krenzel, 86, of Cullman will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel.  The family will receive friends from 11a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday before the service.  Reverend Delbert Freeman and Reverend Jimmy Drinkard will officiate the service.  The interment will follow in Cullman City Cemetery. Daniel Joseph Krenzel, Col., USAF, Retired, was born in Harvey, ND on July 30, 1936, to Arthur and Elizabeth Erck Krenzel.  He passed away from this life on Nov. 28, 2022, at his home in Cullman.  He graduated from Harvey High School in Harvey,...
CULLMAN, AL
Jameson Steward

6 Cities You Should Move to in Alabama

A blue sign on the side of a building that says, "Welcome to Huntsville."Photo byPhoto by Alex Robinson on UnsplashonUnsplash. When you’re looking for the best place to call home, you need to take everything into account. This means weighing options like access to jobs, availability of local schools, and cost of living. You don't want to live in an expensive city where you'll have trouble supporting your family or a small town with limited job opportunities.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Christmas coming to Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – In a town known for its festivals and community celebrations, Christmas takes the cake in Cullman with numerous celebrations and festivities.  The two most heavily attended parades are the Christmas in Cullman Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting and Cullman County Christmas Parade.  On Friday, Dec. 2, the annual Christmas in Cullman Christmas Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting will be held at Depot Park at 6 p.m. Christmas in Cullman is taking nominations for the first ever grand marshal of the parade. Nominees are suggested to have a giving heart, great love of the community and reside in Cullman County.  The...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Santa Claus visiting Dodge City Jack’s Dec. 12

DODGE CITY, Ala. – Jack’s in Dodge City will host Santa for a special evening of holiday cheer and hand-made Southern food. Families are invited to a free visit with Santa for pictures while enjoying Jack’s Southern homestyle menu among festive decor and a warm fire.    The event will take place Monday, Dec. 12, from 5-7 p.m. The restaurant is located at 325 Alabama Highway 69 S, Hanceville, Alabama 35077.   “We are happy to give customers in Dodge City an added way to celebrate the season and to create lasting memories surrounded by family, friends, timeless holiday tales, good Southern food and, of course, Old Saint Nick,” said Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO Todd Bartmess. “We encourage community members to come out and capture the spirit of the season with us, and we look forward to enjoying the spirit of this special time of year with Jack’s family and friends.” 
DODGE CITY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Family raising funds for memorial nursing scholarship

CULLMAN, Ala. – Pam DeBerardinis, along with the rest of the family of the late Kellie DeBerardinis Caples, is working to raise funds for the Kellie DeBerardinis Caples Nursing Memorial Scholarship, created last year by Caples’ family with the help of the Wallace State Community College (WSCC) Future Foundation.  Caples passed away in October 2018. The scholarship in her name was created with her love for nursing in mind. She attended Wallace State and then continued her education at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She was a tech in the ER at Cullman...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Pet of the Week: Dusty Miller!

CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay of the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Dusty Miller!  He’s not crusty or rusty, he’s Dusty! Dusty Miller is his name and wanting to be your new best friend is his game. Dusty is an Aussie/Cattle Dog/Blue Tick mix who looks like an Oreo cookie, and he’s as sweet as one!  This true blue loyal boy is approximately 1.5-2 years old and wants to stay close to you. If you aren’t in his line of sight, Dusty Miller will seek you out to make sure you’re OK. The...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Founder of Birmingham Mercedes Marathon reveals why the event is leaving the city, what could be next for the event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After more than two decades, the Birmingham Mercedes Marathon’s founder announced Monday that the race had run its course. Valerie Cuddy, Mercedes Marathon Organizer, said, “I think a lot of things have gone on with many resources involved with the event. A lot of people who have aged out, and retired were involved in the past. A lot of sponsors have moved on or have changed ownership. There have been all kinds of things.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Hanceville man charged for alleged Cullman robbery

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest was made in connection to a robbery in the Holly Pond area in Cullman. Cullman County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged Shannon Nickens, 36, of Hanceville with robbery. Nickens was identified as a potential suspect and was arrested on Nov. 26 for unrelated warrants. An investigation continued and sufficient […]
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Updated list of community storm shelters

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has provided a list of available storm shelters for inclement weather. If you are not in a substantial structure, please go to a shelter. For the safety of shelter occupants, especially small children, please do not take pets to shelters unless one specifically notes that it is pet-friendly. List of shelters with occupancy Town of Baileyton – 3 shelters  112 Fairview Rd. – 96+130 Cemetery Rd. – 86+600 Fire Station Rd. – 86+ Operated by Town of Baileyton  Berlin VFD (in the old VFD building behind the new building), 3581 U.S. Hwy. 278 E, Berlin...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
ghsnews.org

A Day in the Life of a Convicted Felon

Today, there are approximately 37,000 incarcerated people in the state of Alabama (according to Vera), and approximately 4,600,000 in the whole of the United States. This number raises a whole canvas of clashing emotions throughout the nation’s populace, many supportive, some opposing, and very few indifferent. Our country’s justice system is well-known throughout the world, but many people do not know what takes place inside of our prisons, jailhouses, and penitentiaries. I’ve managed to gain insight as to the functioning of the Mossirg Penitentiary of Huntsville, AL, to take a firsthand look at the people inside, their stories, and most importantly: A Day in the Life of a Convicted Felon.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Carolyn Gelene Rodgers

Funeral service for Carolyn Gelene Rodgers, 75, of Odenville, formerly of Cullman will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2nd, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Duck Creek Cemetery.  Rev. Steve Rodgers will officiate.  Visitation will be Thursday evening at the funeral home from 5:30-8 p.m. Carolyn passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at her residence.  She was born Oct. 26, 1947, to Lelan Howard Prince and Edith Morene Chambers Prince.  Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend.  She was a member of Baldwin Heights Baptist Church.  She worked for KFC for over 20 years, and she was a diehard Auburn fan.  She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jimmie Rodgers; son, Timmie Rodgers; brothers, Howard Prince, Joey Prince, Rayburn Prince. Survivors include her son, David (Christy) Rodgers; daughter, Gelene (Scott) Tipton; grandchildren, Jordan Rodgers, Amber Freeman, Renae Standridge, Brooklee Coffee, Destanee Coffee, Zeta Coffee, Chris Tipton, Zac Tipton; great-grandchildren, Chase Rodgers, Dominick Cox, Jazmine Freeman, Jacob Freeman, Austin Abbott, Whitney McAnalley, Layden O’Quinn, Christopher Tipton, and a host of family and friends. Pallbearers will be Dominick Cox, Chase Rodgers, Tim Hesterley, Vance Tipton, Jordan Rodgers, Steven Prince.
ODENVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Margaret Juanita Hunt

Margaret Juanita Hunt, of Cullman, AL, passed away on Nov. 28, 2022, at the age of 93. Ms. Hunt was born in Akron, Ohio, on Jan. 5, 1929, to Eddie Sylvester and Mary Bell Cass Patterson. Ms. Hunt was a member of Mt. Vernon Primitive Baptist Church. Ms. Hunt was accomplished in many areas. Juanita worked in various department stores, dress shops, and as a florist. She was also a Mary Kay Representative and took care of preschool children for several years. Juanita loved roses and was a member of the American Rose Society. She was also a member of the...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy