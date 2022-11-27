Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Watch Biden rush back onstage to grab the microphone and tell a Michigan crowd that the US men's soccer team beat Iran
The president was in Bay City, Michigan, giving a speech about his economic plan when news of the US men's national team's victory arrived.
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
SFGate
Tibetans in India support 'zero COVID' protesters in China
NEW DELHI (AP) — About 150 Tibetan exiles held up blank pieces of paper as they rallied in India's capital on Friday to express solidarity with people in China protesting its “zero COVID” policy. The blank paper is a symbol of defiance used by some protesters in...
Trump grasps the importance of the National Archives to democracy. Why don’t Democrats?
Democrats continue to revel in the results of the midterm elections as a validation of democracy in the United States. Yet, with the exception of the United States House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol, Democrats in Washington have studiously avoided championing the one agency that is central to the survival of our constitutional democracy: the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).
SFGate
Ukraine bans religious organizations with links to Russia
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine on Friday banned the activities of religious organizations “affiliated with centers of influence” in Russia and said it would examine the links between the Ukrainian and Russian Orthodox churches. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting a National Security and Defense...
SFGate
NYC waged a war on rodents. Now it's searching for a new 'rat czar.'
A war is raging in New York City, and the bloodshed is about to begin - at least that's what city leaders hope as they search for a new "rat czar." Rats' fight for supremacy in the Big Apple has long been a losing battle - but they're gaining momentum. Though humans still outnumber rats, the rodent population is on the rise, fueled by an ever-present, all-you-can-eat buffet of trash in the city. New York City's Sanitation Department has seen rat sightings increase by 71 percent since October 2020. Though city exterminators have tried their best, it's been a resistance movement of sorts as the four-legged enemies scurry off to dark corners and circumvent hunting dogs. The rodents' antics include harassing pets, attacking pigeons, unmercifully snatching food, and sending people to the hospital - and occasionally, to their deathbeds.
Florida federal Judge Aileen Cannon ‘slammed’ by appeals court in Trump case
Three months ago, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon made the controversial call to appoint an independent expert to examine documents — including classified government materials — seized by FBI agents from former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence.
Hillary Clinton says overturning Roe v Wade puts US in company of Afghanistan, Sudan
Hillary Clinton spoke Friday about the overturn of Roe v. Wade and said it is "shocking to think that in any way we're related to poor Afghanistan and Sudan."
SFGate
Cinephobia Takes U.S. on ‘Sublime,’ as Meikincine Acquires Tarea Fina’s ‘Alemania’ (EXCLUSIVE)
BUENOS AIRES — Buenos Aires-based Meikincine Entertainment, one of the most active sales agents at this year’s Ventana Sur, has closed the U.S. and Canada with Cinephobia Releasing on “Sublime,” produced by Buenos Aires’ Tarea Fina and a standout at Ventana Sur’s 2021 Copia Final pix-in-post competition.
EU agrees to impose price cap on Russian crude
The European Union will join the G7 powers in imposing a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil, the Polish ambassador to the bloc said Friday, three days ahead of an EU embargo on imports by sea. Under the European plan, which will be coordinated with the United States, the G7 and other western allies, if the market price of Russian oil falls below $60 then the cap will be cut until it is five percent lower than the market.
