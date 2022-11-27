ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
SFGate

Tibetans in India support 'zero COVID' protesters in China

NEW DELHI (AP) — About 150 Tibetan exiles held up blank pieces of paper as they rallied in India's capital on Friday to express solidarity with people in China protesting its “zero COVID” policy. The blank paper is a symbol of defiance used by some protesters in...
The Hill

Trump grasps the importance of the National Archives to democracy. Why don’t Democrats?

Democrats continue to revel in the results of the midterm elections as a validation of democracy in the United States. Yet, with the exception of the United States House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol, Democrats in Washington have studiously avoided championing the one agency that is central to the survival of our constitutional democracy: the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

Ukraine bans religious organizations with links to Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine on Friday banned the activities of religious organizations “affiliated with centers of influence” in Russia and said it would examine the links between the Ukrainian and Russian Orthodox churches. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting a National Security and Defense...
SFGate

NYC waged a war on rodents. Now it's searching for a new 'rat czar.'

A war is raging in New York City, and the bloodshed is about to begin - at least that's what city leaders hope as they search for a new "rat czar." Rats' fight for supremacy in the Big Apple has long been a losing battle - but they're gaining momentum. Though humans still outnumber rats, the rodent population is on the rise, fueled by an ever-present, all-you-can-eat buffet of trash in the city. New York City's Sanitation Department has seen rat sightings increase by 71 percent since October 2020. Though city exterminators have tried their best, it's been a resistance movement of sorts as the four-legged enemies scurry off to dark corners and circumvent hunting dogs. The rodents' antics include harassing pets, attacking pigeons, unmercifully snatching food, and sending people to the hospital - and occasionally, to their deathbeds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

EU agrees to impose price cap on Russian crude

The European Union will join the G7 powers in imposing a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil, the Polish ambassador to the bloc said Friday, three days ahead of an EU embargo on imports by sea. Under the European plan, which will be coordinated with the United States, the G7 and other western allies, if the market price of Russian oil falls below $60 then the cap will be cut until it is five percent lower than the market.

