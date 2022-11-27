A war is raging in New York City, and the bloodshed is about to begin - at least that's what city leaders hope as they search for a new "rat czar." Rats' fight for supremacy in the Big Apple has long been a losing battle - but they're gaining momentum. Though humans still outnumber rats, the rodent population is on the rise, fueled by an ever-present, all-you-can-eat buffet of trash in the city. New York City's Sanitation Department has seen rat sightings increase by 71 percent since October 2020. Though city exterminators have tried their best, it's been a resistance movement of sorts as the four-legged enemies scurry off to dark corners and circumvent hunting dogs. The rodents' antics include harassing pets, attacking pigeons, unmercifully snatching food, and sending people to the hospital - and occasionally, to their deathbeds.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO