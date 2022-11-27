Read full article on original website
Related
go955.com
Driver in Cass County swerves to miss animal, runs off road, hits tree.
PENN TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A motorist in Cass County was injured after she drove off the road and hit a tree while trying to miss an animal. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office say it happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, November 29 on Donnell Lake Street west of Lewis Lake in Penn Township.
go955.com
Three injured in Friday afternoon St. Joseph County two vehicle crash
BURR OAK TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department has released details of a two vehicle crash last Friday afternoon that injured three persons. Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says the crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. in the area of Kelly and Carpenterson Roads. He says...
go955.com
BC parole absconder arrested after brief Sunday night police chase
SPRINGFIELD, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 44-year-old Battle Creek man who was wanted as a parole absconder crashed Sunday night after leading police on a brief chase. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says their deputies saw a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 500 block of Upton Avenue in the City of Springfield.
go955.com
Fire on Battle Creek Avenue under investigation by BC Fire Marshal
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The cause of a Sunday night residential structure fire in the 100 block of Battle Creek Avenue is under investigation by the Battle Creek Fire Marshal. The Battle Creek Fire Department reports no one was home at the time the fire was reported just...
go955.com
Man facing 15 years prison time for resisting and obstructing police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man convicted of two counts of Resisting/Obstructing Police as a Fourth Habitual Offender is now facing up to 15 years in prison. 62-year-old Mark Shelton was found guilty by jury of the counts in St. Joseph County’s 45th Circuit Court on Tuesday, November 22. Assisting Prosecuting Attorney Casey Johnson tried the case on behalf of the People of the State of Michigan.
go955.com
Kalamazoo man to serve 10 years in prison for weapons and drugs charges
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man is on his way to prison. U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced on Tuesday, November 29 that 30-year-old Deshay Malory will be sentenced to 10 years in a federal prison on weapons and drugs charges. Police responded to a shooting in Kalamazoo...
go955.com
Ascension Borgess nurses to hold strike authorization vote if no agreement reached by end of the week
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital announced on Tuesday, November 29 that unless a tentative agreement for a new contract is reached soon, they will hold a strike authorization vote. According to a release from the Michigan Nurses Association, negotiations between nurses and Ascension’s administration...
go955.com
Kalamazoo College announces $250,000 gift to support faculty-student research and creative works
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo College students participating in faculty-advised research or creative projects now have access to dedicated funding thanks to a $250,000 gift from a couple who previously served as members of the College’s faculty and administration. The Richard J. Cook and Teresa M. Lahti...
Comments / 0