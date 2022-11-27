ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainwell, MI

go955.com

BC parole absconder arrested after brief Sunday night police chase

SPRINGFIELD, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 44-year-old Battle Creek man who was wanted as a parole absconder crashed Sunday night after leading police on a brief chase. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says their deputies saw a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 500 block of Upton Avenue in the City of Springfield.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Man facing 15 years prison time for resisting and obstructing police

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man convicted of two counts of Resisting/Obstructing Police as a Fourth Habitual Offender is now facing up to 15 years in prison. 62-year-old Mark Shelton was found guilty by jury of the counts in St. Joseph County’s 45th Circuit Court on Tuesday, November 22. Assisting Prosecuting Attorney Casey Johnson tried the case on behalf of the People of the State of Michigan.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI

