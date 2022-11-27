ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man convicted of two counts of Resisting/Obstructing Police as a Fourth Habitual Offender is now facing up to 15 years in prison. 62-year-old Mark Shelton was found guilty by jury of the counts in St. Joseph County’s 45th Circuit Court on Tuesday, November 22. Assisting Prosecuting Attorney Casey Johnson tried the case on behalf of the People of the State of Michigan.

