Who’s the ‘Houdini’ at this NOLA Walmart?
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Like the rest of us, he’s searching for something. That’s something, somewhere on a shelf at Walmart. He is Mark Alleman. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says you may think Mark is a magician when what he’s looking for suddenly appears. Like a rabbit out of a […]
NOLA.com
Tornadoes, large hail possible Tuesday and Wednesday in New Orleans metro: See timing
Severe storms are expected to roll through Southeast Louisiana on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the threat of tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding, forecasters said. All of metro New Orleans, including the North Shore, is at risk for severe weather, with the greatest threat north of the Interstate 10/Interstate 12 corridor.
Clancy's Commentary: Mailed petitions seeking to recall Mayor Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of New Orleans voters will soon receive individualized, mailed petitions seeking to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell. New Orleans has never seen a recall drive like the one against Mayor Cantrell. Not content to set up tables in parking lots and on neutral grounds, recall organizers are mailing individualized petitions to more than 130 thousand “chronic” New Orleans voters, with all the key information pre-printed on each voter’s signature card.
New Orleans Area Priest Dies in Freak Woodworking Accident
Rev. James "Jimmy" Jeanfreau Jr., a pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe.
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In Louisiana
Eat This, Not That! found the best French toast in each state, including this dish served in Louisiana.
See Inside a 176-Year-Old Missouri Castle You Really Can Stay In
Did you know that a 176-year-old castle on a countryside in Missouri is awaiting your arrival on horseback? OK, so you can drive there, too...but it really is a castle in Missouri that you can stay in and I have pics to prove it. I found this regal castle on...
NOLA.com
Pastor of Marrero Catholic church killed in freak woodworking accident
The Rev. Jimmy Jeanfreau Jr., a carpenter, missionary to Latin America and pastor of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Marrero, was killed in a freak woodworking accident at a shop on the church campus, Jefferson Parish authorities said Tuesday. Jeanfreau, 60, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe,...
whereyat.com
100 Years of John Gendusa Bakery
Loafing around with French bread from John Gendusa's, a century-old New Orleans bakery in Gentilly. Lovers of local culinary history all know the oft-told origin story of New Orleans' famed po-boy. As the legend goes, restaurateurs Benny and Clovis Martin (a.k.a. the "Martin Bros.") created the inexpensive meal to feed streetcar workers during a strike in 1929. There's even a quote floating around, reputedly spoken by Benny Martin himself, saying, "We fed those men free of charge until the strike ended. Whenever we saw one of the striking men coming, one of us would say, 'Here comes another poor boy.'" Like any story, especially one staking claim to the city's most celebrated sandwich, the details are hotly debated. But there is one aspect of the story that's certain—the Martin Bros. were using John Gendusa's French bread.
NOLA.com
11 weird things we do in New Orleans at Christmastime
1. We set things on fire. For fun. Christmas fires in other places are usually sad and unfortunate occurrences associated with faulty holiday lights or burning oil overflowing a turkey-frying pot. Here in south Louisiana, we set stacks of wood on fire to light the way for Pere Noel. Haven't...
dailyegyptian.com
SIU students swarm far right preacher on campus
On Monday evening, a woman’s shout could be heard clearly all the way on the east side of Faner hall, drawing onlookers from all over campus to the forefront of the most visceral protest the campus had seen in months. Drawing nearer to the northern end of the student...
NOLA.com
NOLA Nite Market brings Asian bazaar to Metairie with 15+ food vendors, music, shopping
NOLA Nite Market, an after-hours affair featuring local street food, cultural performances and casual shopping, will set up shop Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Bonnabel Boat Launch in Metairie. Night markets, or night bazaars, provide an opportunity for food vendors and business owners to share their specialty goods in a...
NOLA.com
Mike Shaffer focuses on seafood and wood-grilling with his pop-up Los Crudos Seafood & BBQ
Mike Shaffer was a chef in New Orleans when the pandemic started. He went to southern California, where he grew up, when the shutdowns began and started a pop-up. He recently returned to New Orleans with his pop-up, Los Crudos BBQ & Seafood. He’ll be at Miel Brewery at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; Skeeta Hawk Brewery at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; Carrollton Station at 5 p.m. Dec. 9; and Music Box Village at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. For more information, visit the pop-up’s Instagram, @loscrudosbbq.
darnews.com
God puts people where they need to be
Melody Chailland knows struggle. The 48-year-old Poplar Bluff native knows love, as well. She loves God, her husband Luke, her children and those four furry dogs that roam their home. She loves her friends. And she loves her job. It’s more than a career for her. It’s a calling....
NOLA.com
What’s in a name? To New Orleans' Walter L. Cohen High School alumni, everything.
Terrilyn Sterling-Frazier remembers walking the four blocks to Walter L. Cohen High School in Uptown every day, a school she had wanted to attend since she saw the Green Hornet majorettes marching in a Carnival parade in 1967. There were Cohen students on every block along the way. In a...
gladstonedispatch.com
Drought improves on Mississippi River. Officials hopeful for winter relief
A record-breaking drought throughout the Mississippi River basin is finally beginning to ease, federal officials said. Low water levels impacted barge traffic and grain exports this fall by slowing shipments from the Midwest to the Port of New Orleans. Saltwater began to move north from the Gulf of Mexico, threatening drinking supplies.
Mariah Carey accessorizes with umbrella from NOLA business ‘Bella Umbrella’ in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Pop Superstar and the self-proclaimed "Queen of Christmas," Mariah Carey was dressed divinely on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and one of her beautiful accessories came from New Orleans.
'Please, Jesus, don't let us die in here' | Family survives Paradis tornado hiding in restaurant bathroom
PARADIS, Louisiana — Michelle Guidry took cover inside a restaurant bathroom with her two daughters as a tornado hit Paradis Saturday. As the sirens blared and the building shook around them, all she could do was pray. “I had my arms around my babies and I was just praying,...
'I Don’t Know Where I’m Going to Go': HUD Displaces Even More Residents in This Small City
This story was originally published by ProPublica and Lee Enterprises Midwest. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. It was the last Friday in October, and barges filled with mounds of glistening coal sat...
WDSU
SWAT presence near Best Western in Harvey
HARVEY, La. — Motorists in the area report that there is a heavy Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT presence at the Best Western hotel. The hotel is located at 17oo Lapalco Boulevard. It is advised to avoid the area. There have been no reports of any injuries.
NOLA.com
City Council reinstates New Orleans housing commissioner Mayor LaToya Cantrell tried to remove
The New Orleans City Council on Tuesday reinstated a commissioner of the city’s housing authority, finding that Mayor LaToya Cantrell did not follow the proper process for removing her. In a 5-0 vote, council members placed Sharon Jasper back on the board of commissioners of the Housing Authority of...
