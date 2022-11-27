ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, MO

WGNO

Who’s the ‘Houdini’ at this NOLA Walmart?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Like the rest of us, he’s searching for something. That’s something, somewhere on a shelf at Walmart. He is Mark Alleman. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says you may think Mark is a magician when what he’s looking for suddenly appears. Like a rabbit out of a […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Clancy's Commentary: Mailed petitions seeking to recall Mayor Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of New Orleans voters will soon receive individualized, mailed petitions seeking to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell. New Orleans has never seen a recall drive like the one against Mayor Cantrell. Not content to set up tables in parking lots and on neutral grounds, recall organizers are mailing individualized petitions to more than 130 thousand “chronic” New Orleans voters, with all the key information pre-printed on each voter’s signature card.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Pastor of Marrero Catholic church killed in freak woodworking accident

The Rev. Jimmy Jeanfreau Jr., a carpenter, missionary to Latin America and pastor of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Marrero, was killed in a freak woodworking accident at a shop on the church campus, Jefferson Parish authorities said Tuesday. Jeanfreau, 60, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe,...
MARRERO, LA
whereyat.com

100 Years of John Gendusa Bakery

Loafing around with French bread from John Gendusa's, a century-old New Orleans bakery in Gentilly. Lovers of local culinary history all know the oft-told origin story of New Orleans' famed po-boy. As the legend goes, restaurateurs Benny and Clovis Martin (a.k.a. the "Martin Bros.") created the inexpensive meal to feed streetcar workers during a strike in 1929. There's even a quote floating around, reputedly spoken by Benny Martin himself, saying, "We fed those men free of charge until the strike ended. Whenever we saw one of the striking men coming, one of us would say, 'Here comes another poor boy.'" Like any story, especially one staking claim to the city's most celebrated sandwich, the details are hotly debated. But there is one aspect of the story that's certain—the Martin Bros. were using John Gendusa's French bread.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

11 weird things we do in New Orleans at Christmastime

1. We set things on fire. For fun. Christmas fires in other places are usually sad and unfortunate occurrences associated with faulty holiday lights or burning oil overflowing a turkey-frying pot. Here in south Louisiana, we set stacks of wood on fire to light the way for Pere Noel. Haven't...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
dailyegyptian.com

SIU students swarm far right preacher on campus

On Monday evening, a woman’s shout could be heard clearly all the way on the east side of Faner hall, drawing onlookers from all over campus to the forefront of the most visceral protest the campus had seen in months. Drawing nearer to the northern end of the student...
CARBONDALE, IL
NOLA.com

Mike Shaffer focuses on seafood and wood-grilling with his pop-up Los Crudos Seafood & BBQ

Mike Shaffer was a chef in New Orleans when the pandemic started. He went to southern California, where he grew up, when the shutdowns began and started a pop-up. He recently returned to New Orleans with his pop-up, Los Crudos BBQ & Seafood. He’ll be at Miel Brewery at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; Skeeta Hawk Brewery at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; Carrollton Station at 5 p.m. Dec. 9; and Music Box Village at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. For more information, visit the pop-up’s Instagram, @loscrudosbbq.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
darnews.com

God puts people where they need to be

Melody Chailland knows struggle. The 48-year-old Poplar Bluff native knows love, as well. She loves God, her husband Luke, her children and those four furry dogs that roam their home. She loves her friends. And she loves her job. It’s more than a career for her. It’s a calling....
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Drought improves on Mississippi River. Officials hopeful for winter relief

A record-breaking drought throughout the Mississippi River basin is finally beginning to ease, federal officials said. Low water levels impacted barge traffic and grain exports this fall by slowing shipments from the Midwest to the Port of New Orleans. Saltwater began to move north from the Gulf of Mexico, threatening drinking supplies.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
WDSU

SWAT presence near Best Western in Harvey

HARVEY, La. — Motorists in the area report that there is a heavy Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT presence at the Best Western hotel. The hotel is located at 17oo Lapalco Boulevard. It is advised to avoid the area. There have been no reports of any injuries.
HARVEY, LA

