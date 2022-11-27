ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Wind gusts and rain showers move through throughout the day

By Mary Ours
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3kdt_0jOxpvj900

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (11/27) 02:57

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be warmer with highs nearing 60 but also a few rounds of heavier rain are likely, so it won't be the best day to do outdoor activities.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Secure any outdoor decor because wind gusts will be around 20-30mph and even 35mph for the higher elevations through the afternoon and evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZljXa_0jOxpvj900
Wind gust forecast - November 27, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

We may even hear some rumbles of thunder.

Rain showers taper off through the evening and a few remaining showers will linger into Monday morning. A few spots may see a flake or two mixing in, but no accumulation is expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gaoq6_0jOxpvj900
Hourly conditions - November 27, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

We dry out again on Tuesday with temperatures still above normal in the low 50s and then we are back to the upper 50s Wednesday with our next chance for rain showers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iylxv_0jOxpvj900
Monday morning bus stop forecast. KDKA Weather Center

Throughout the week our low temperatures even look to stay above the freezing mark until Thursday morning which will be the coolest day of the week.

The weekend looks seasonable!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1srMYj_0jOxpvj900
7-day forecast: November 27, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning rain turns into falling temperatures this afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today's going to be a wild one as rain has arrived. Rain ends before noon with wind speeds picking up on the backside of this system as temperatures plummet. This morning I am expecting most should see between 0.35" and 0.45" of rain. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosWhile I couldn't rule out storms before, the chance for even a rumble at this point seems pretty low. Showers will be consistent from 5 a.m. through at least 9 a.m. with some pockets of moderate to heavy rain. Things get wild...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy Tuesday before rain, wind arrives

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While you won't need it today, it may not be a bad idea to take your umbrella out to the car this morning just to keep it close over the next week.Daily average High: 46  Low: 31Sunrise: 7:23 Sunset: 4:55Today: Warmer, remains cloudy. Can't rule out some drizzle here or there. Some places may see a brief shower after 10 p.m. ahead of most rain arriving early Wednesday morning.Any Alert Days Ahead?: Nope.Aware: I have no snow in Pittsburgh over the next week. Small chance for snow Sunday morning in the Laurels (westward facing slopes). The next...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Storms Wednesday morning, then cooler

PITTSBURGH — Toss the umbrella and the ice scraper in your bag as you head out Wednesday, and don’t forget the winter coat. Big weather changes start early Wednesday with periods of rain, gusty winds and the threat of a few thunderstorms. Wet weather wraps up by lunchtime, but colder temperatures could set the stage for icy spots, especially after sunset. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track these big changes for your area.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gusty winds, pounding hail wreak havoc across multiple counties

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) - The hail came down fast and furious in some parts of the area Sunday.KDKA received several photos and videos from people in Fayette and Washington Counties, detailing the impacts of today's severe weather.In Fayette County, the National Weather Service posted photos of hail measuring up to two inches.In Stockdale, more damage from the hail, but this is the siding of someone's house.Even more large hail was found in Perryopolis.Juliann Baysinger was working inside Beck's Pizza on Route 51 in Perryopolis when the hailstorm roared through Sunday afternoon.She said the sounds coming from outside sent her into...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fern Hollow Bridge reportedly to be finished by year's end

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Less than one year after it collapsed on a cold January morning, the Fern Hollow Bridge could be open before the end of the year. According to PennDOT spokesperson Steve Cowan, he said it could be ready by the end of 2022, possibly before Christmas, and that work will continue through the spring of 2023.The bridge collapsed on the morning of Jan. 28 and in the process sent a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus and multiple cars into the ravine below, injuring 10. Coincidentally, President Joe Biden was scheduled to appear in Pittsburgh that day to discuss a bipartisan...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania area sees record-sized hail stones

That’s one hail of a record. An area in Pennsylvania saw hail stones of record-sized proportions over the weekend. SIMILAR STORIES: Showers, storms and gust winds could be on the way this week for central Pa. The Tribune-Review reports how people in Perrypolis—which is located in Fayette County—were treated...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local home severely damaged after truck plows through front early Monday

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — A New Brighton woman got quite the wake-up call early Monday morning after a truck crashed into the front of her house. Becky Sacco said, “Last night, thank goodness I decided to go to bed early because usually I’m up. And around 1:30, I just heard this noise -- well, I heard noise, then I heard my house just shake. So it woke me up. I come downstairs and seen the truck in my living room.”
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Volunteers needed for Pittsburgh's Snow Angels Program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Are you ready to be a Snow Angel this winter? The City of Pittsburgh has launched sign-ups for the Snow Angels Program, which sees volunteers shovel and salt sidewalks for their neighbors who are elderly or living with disabilities.The city says in many neighborhoods, the number of individuals who need this help far surpasses the number of volunteers.So, if you live in places including Beechview, Brookline, East Liberty, Greenfield, and Sheraden, your help is badly needed.There are more neighborhoods in need. You can see the full list and sign up both to volunteer or to receive help by clicking here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Belle Vernon football team brings in temporary lights after power outage threatens practice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Belle Vernon Area football team is known for its electric offense -- but they were almost left in the dark on Tuesday night.On the heels of winning the WPIAL 3A Championship on Friday at Acrisure Stadium, the Leopards are now preparing to face Central Martinsburg in the PIAA state semifinals.However, on Tuesday night at James Weir Stadium, a downed utility pole threatened practice, as power in the area was knocked out.Practice didn't end for Belle Vernon, though, as temporary lights were brought in on short notice from Lighthouse Electric and United Rentals and the Leopards carried on. Should the Leopards win their semifinal matchup on Friday night at Central Cambria High School, they'll advance to the 3A State Championship game, which will be hosted at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg. 
BELLE VERNON, PA
macaronikid.com

Dazzling Lights is Coming to Pittsburgh This Season

If you are looking for something new to do this year, Dazzling Nights Pittsburgh is what you have been looking for!. Macaroni KID was graciously hosted by Dazzling Nights Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Botanic Gardens and can't wait to return with our families. This 2 mile journey of light experiences is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Driver of vehicle hits pedestrian in Adams Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian was injured after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Butler County.The crash happened Tuesday around 6 p.m. in the area of Route 228 between Three Degree Road and Dori Drive. Police and EMS are at the scene.The condition of the pedestrian is not known at this time. 
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New Pennsylvania Turnpike tolling system to pave way for 3 new exits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Even after cash tolls went away, toll collection on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has not only monetary costs but also environmental ones. That's because you have to slow down before you speed up again to use the fast road, which wastes gas, not to mention time. Plus, the need to funnel cars through toll plazas has always meant Turnpike interchanges so big that they didn't fit in a lot of places where people might want them. The tolls aren't going away – in fact, they're about to rise another 5 percent. But the non-monetary things to hate about them could...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Orange glow seen in sky around Beaver County cracker plant

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) — People in Beaver County are concerned after seeing an orange glow in the sky. Two weeks ago, the mammoth Shell cracker plant in Beaver County went operational after years of planning and construction. On Monday night, Bob Schmetzer with the watchdog group Eyes on Shell captured video of the orange sky.KDKA-TV viewers posted pictures near the plant and from Brighton Township and Freedom. One man said he saw the glow from Wexford.The Treemarchis live behind the plant. The Potter Township family is dealing with noise issues and now have air and water concerns."We've had this more than...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

PRT Bus hits light pole in Allegheny County

Emergency crews are on the scene of a PRT bus that struck a light pole standard in the lot of Braddock Hills Shopping Center in Allegheny County currently. The front of the bus hit the light standard causing severe damage to the front of the bus and windshield. Allegheny County 911 confirms there was one person transported to a local medical facility from the scene.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
92K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy