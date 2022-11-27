Pittsburgh Weather: Wind gusts and rain showers move through throughout the day

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (11/27) 02:57

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be warmer with highs nearing 60 but also a few rounds of heavier rain are likely, so it won't be the best day to do outdoor activities.

Secure any outdoor decor because wind gusts will be around 20-30mph and even 35mph for the higher elevations through the afternoon and evening.

Wind gust forecast - November 27, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

We may even hear some rumbles of thunder.

Rain showers taper off through the evening and a few remaining showers will linger into Monday morning. A few spots may see a flake or two mixing in, but no accumulation is expected.

Hourly conditions - November 27, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

We dry out again on Tuesday with temperatures still above normal in the low 50s and then we are back to the upper 50s Wednesday with our next chance for rain showers.

Monday morning bus stop forecast. KDKA Weather Center

Throughout the week our low temperatures even look to stay above the freezing mark until Thursday morning which will be the coolest day of the week.

The weekend looks seasonable!

7-day forecast: November 27, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

