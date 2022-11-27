Read full article on original website
Here are the best cheap gifts on Amazon & they're selling fast
Shopping for others is an activity that brings out the best in many of us. It’s fun to spend time contemplating what small item will brighten the day, or every day, of our friends and family. But it’s easy to feel tapped out — financially and creatively — after a few brilliant insights and clever discoveries.
The Best Electric Skillets In 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While some still associate electric skillets with dorm rooms and RV road trips, the versatile gadgets are quickly taking over home kitchens — and for a good reason. Unlike standard skillets used to cook on stovetops, electric pans plug straight into an outlet, which means that you can use them pretty much anywhere there's electricity. Some other benefits of high-quality electric skillets include fast heat-up time, consistent temperature control, and even heating. In addition, since electric skillets don't require the use of a stovetop, they won't add degrees to the temperature of your kitchen in the summer (via View the Vibe).
Former Employee Exposes Unsanitary Conditions At A Beyond Meat Factory
When Beyond Meat came onto the food scene back in 2009, people didn't know what to make of it. Per CNBC, people were initially leery of the product, which claimed to be a plant-based meat alternative so realistic it could fool even meat lovers. Regardless, the company soon gained traction,...
I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At These Extremely Hilarious And Specific Online Shopping Fails
Buyer beware, folks. Buyer beware.
Aldi's Holiday Macarons Are Arriving On Shelves In Time For The Holidays
For many people, cookies are one of the staple desserts of the holiday season. Although you might like to eat the same cookies each year, there are a few small tweaks you can make to add some delicious new twists. Planning to bake a big batch of gingerbread cookies this weekend? Pepper is the one simple spice that will take gingerbread to the next level. Love the soft sugar cookies at grocery stores? Use this TikTok hack to make store-bought soft sugar cookies at home, and add some red and green sprinkles for a little extra fun.
Costco's 44-Count Cookie Box Is Back For The Holidays
With Thanksgiving out of the way for another year, it's about that time to finally make the full shift into winter holiday mode. Depending on where you live, there might already be snow on the ground to help get you in the festive mood. However, if you dwell in, say, the Southeastern part of America, where Farmer's Almanac says the best chance for wintery precipitation won't be until 2023, you may have to look elsewhere to find some Christmas spirit — perhaps in a plate of yummy holiday cookies?
How To Shop At Costco Without Having A Membership
For many shoppers, Costco is an awesome, one-stop solution. You can buy clothes, electronics, toys for the kids, bulk paper towel, even a 208-liter barrel of olive oil if you feel so inclined. You can find just about anything you need at Costco in bulk, and probably at a discount.
McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back For The 2022 Season
'Tis the season ... for pie at McDonald's? Although the burger chain certainly likes to get into the holiday spirit with decor and heart-wrenching commercials, it's hardly the first brand that the typical person thinks about when pondering the upcoming holidays. Apparently, though, Mickey D's has once again revived a seasonal favorite. This continues the chain's year of domination, as the company has repeatedly made headlines thanks to the reemergence of nostalgic Happy Meal Halloween buckets, as well as the Adult Happy Meal, which sold out with record speed.
Burger King Is Airdropping 65,000 Free Whoppers In Times Square
Burger King has a history of involving customers in its birthday celebrations. For the famous Whopper's 64th birthday, the chain offered the sandwich at a whopping 37 cents for two whole days of reveling in a fast food success story. This was the original cost of the Whopper when it was added to the menu in 1957, per Allrecipes.
See's Candies Advent Calendar Might Not Arrive For The Holiday Season
The tradition of Advent didn't begin with a calendar; instead, the days were often counted down by using chalk or lighting candles (per Doing History in Public). The idea originated in Germany in the early 19th century as a way for Protestants to prepare for Christmas, and the first actual wooden Advent calendar came into play in 1851. Like many concepts, the Advent calendar became widespread, with 57% of Americans engaging in some form of Advent, whether it be self-made, store bought, online, or gifted to a friend (via Statista).
More than 12,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these stylish Puma sneakers that are on sale for just $35 for Cyber Monday
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sneaker trends come and go. One day, everyone...
A TikToker Accidentally Spent $1700 On Cucumbers At Whole Foods
Are you an overly trusting consumer? Do you simply pay for your groceries without paying attention to how much you owe? Then, do you fold up the receipt and shove it into your pocket without giving it even a cursory gander? Sure, there are times when your faith in the human race and the technology it created is admirable, but this is not one of those times. You could be getting seriously overcharged for your purchases and you don't even know it.
Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season
Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
Amaury Guichon Left TikTok In Awe With A Chocolate Foosball Table
If you love reality TV and chocolate, then "School of Chocolate" hosted by Amaury Guichon may well be on your watch list. One reason Reddit loves "School of Chocolate" is that no one gets eliminated. Instead, contestants get to continue learning and improving their craft. But another compelling element of the show is Guichon, a pastry chef who works wonders with chocolate, using it to make hyper-realistic objects. Instagram was mesmerized by Guichon's cello made out of chocolate, and recently, he posted another video of his chocolate work.
Chipotle's New Mystery Boxes Contain Merch, Soap, And Gift Cards
In the spirit of giving this holiday season, Mexican-inspired fast-casual restaurant chain Chipotle has new exclusive mystery boxes available starting December 1, 2022, and the chain will donate the entire profits from the mystery boxes to various organizations that focus on sustainable practices when it comes to farming and making clothing, according to a press release from Chipotle. In addition to the mystery boxes and fundraiser, Chipotle also has new physical and digital gift card designs available just in time for the holiday season.
Discontinued Snapple Flavors You'll Never Drink Again
Snapple has been selling bottles of juice and tea in grocery stores since the early 1970s in New York City. Throughout the decades, the brand has evolved and grown over the years. One of the major changes was when Snapple changed its packaging from its longtime glass bottles filled with flavors like Snapple Apple and Mango Madness to plastic ones. The look may have evolved, but loyal fans of the beverage company will be glad to know that the fun "Snapple Facts" on the inside of every bottle cap remain an unchanged tradition. Another wavering aspect about the brand is its ever-changing line of flavors.
Snag up to 63% Off DeWalt Tools and Accessories at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Cyber Monday is upon us, and that means there are deals still available after Black Friday at great discounts. Right now, Amazon is running a Cyber Monday deal for up to 63% off DeWalt tools and accessories, just in time for your next home improvement project.
Winter coats and jackets are insanely cheap at Backcountry’s Cyber Monday sale — prices are really 70% off!
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If a warm winter coat is at the...
The North Face’s Coveted Retro 1996 Nuptse Jacket Is On Sale for Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is coming…and The North Face has you set with all the layers, puffed sleeves and insulation you’ll need to stay warm during the year’s coldest months. Plus, the entire site is up to 40% off right now for Cyber Monday. In addition to the site’s regular deals (which include 40% off their fleece-lined parkas and hooded jackets), customers can also get 25% off every full-priced item on the site as long as they sign up for the XPLR Pass. Don’t...
Culver's Just Dropped A Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixer For A Limited Time
Do you know how to build a proper Culver's concrete mixer? Ordering these thick milkshakes full of mix-ins is a three-step process involving many choices, the first of which are your size and flavor: chocolate or vanilla Culver's custard. Next, you'll narrow down your toppings to two out of 34. Options include branded candies and sweets (from Oreos to Reese's to Andes chocolate mints), "ooey gooey" drizzles like marshmallow crème and hot fudge, "chunky" picks including brownie bites and cheesecake pieces, fruit, or nuts. Finally, the whole thing is blended together to create a seamless mixture of essentially your own custom-flavor drinkable frozen custard.
