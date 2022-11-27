Read full article on original website
Ervin Carl “Whitey” Loneman of Carroll
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, Ervin Carl “Whitey” Loneman, loving husband, and father of six, passed away at Regency Park Nursing Center of Carroll at age eighty-nine. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Kevin Richter, assisted by Deacon Dave Prenger. Music will be by Kathy Halbur, Cyndi Loneman and Anne Tigges. Lector will be Deacon Dave Prenger. Gift Bearers will be Whitey’s grandchildren. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Terri Loneman, Elmer Venteicher, Norbert Baumhover, Kevin Larsen, Dave Sanders, Jerry Blum, Terry Magner, Scott Irlbeck, and Ken Loneman. Casket Bearers will be Carter Owen, Jon Owen, Patrick Maier, Shaun Loneman, Scott Bernholtz, and Dennis Loneman. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery in Maple River.
Suspects In Custody In Connection To Wednesday Morning Shooting At Fairview Apartments
Several arrests have been made following a shooting at the Fairview Village apartments early this (Wednesday) morning. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, officers were dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. to the 500 block of E. 18th Street on a report of shots fired. Authorities say all parties involved are currently in custody, and at least one individual has been transported to a hospital in Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement does not believe there is currently any threat to the public following the incident. Agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)-Council Bluffs office have been called to assist. Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene. No other information has been released at this time, but Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more details as they become available.
Initial Report Suggests Wednesday Morning Shooting At Carroll Fairview Apartments Was Self-Defense
Limited details have been released concerning an early Wednesday morning shooting at the Fairview Village Apartments in Carroll. Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke says they received several 911 calls from residents shortly before 1 a.m. According to Burke, law enforcement is considering this incident as a self-defense situation but cannot...
Lytton Man Responsible For Nov. 4 Police Search Scheduled For Trial Jan. 10
A Lytton man responsible for a multi-agency police search earlier this month is scheduled for trial early next year. According to Carroll County District Court records, 47-year-old Victor Henry Scalco Jr. is charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony, unlawful possession of a firearm, eluding, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, class D felonies, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. The charges stem from a Nov. 4 incident that began in the 400 block of S. Elm Street in Carroll. Authorities say Scalco had physically assaulted a female victim and threatened another individual with a stolen 9mm handgun before stealing the victim’s 2018 Ford F150. The parties involved reported the incident to law enforcement, which led to an attempted traffic stop on Clark Street east of Rolling Hills Park. Scalco then fled at a high rate of speed before ditching the truck several miles northeast of Carroll and fleeing on foot. Scalco was located nearly four hours later, hiding in a creek and wearing women’s clothing. On Monday, Scalco filed not guilty pleas to all charges levied against him. He did not waive his right to a speedy trial, and the case is scheduled to go before a jury on Jan. 10. As of Tuesday, Scalco remained in custody at the Carroll County jail. He faces a combined maximum penalty of up to 27 years in prison and $38,750 in fines.
Authorities Urge Caution As Wintry Mix Moves Into Area
Local law enforcement agencies are urging motorists to use caution as wintry weather moves into the area. Around 8:30 a.m. this morning, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media that freezing rain and sleet were creating hazardous driving conditions throughout the county. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office issued a similar warning around mid-morning. Reports of accidents are limited, but slick conditions near Manning caused at least one single-vehicle incident. Nearly all the listening area is under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, less than an inch of snow accumulation is expected this afternoon, but there is a nearly 100 percent chance of freezing rain combined with high winds. Authorities recommend drivers reduce speed and allow additional space between vehicles if planning to travel later today.
Carroll Man Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Burglary; Trial Set For Jan. 10
A Carroll man charged after allegedly breaking into a home and threatening a resident with a hammer has been scheduled for trial in January. According to Carroll County District Court records, 49-year-old Darren Joseph Cox was arrested by the Carroll Police Department on Nov. 10 after he kicked his way into a home in the 700 block of Granada Road and smashed a window and glass door with a hammer before fleeing the scene. Cox is charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and filed his not guilty plea with the court on Monday. His jury trial is slated to begin Jan. 10 with a pretrial conference scheduled for Dec. 12. A class D felony generally carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines, but Cox faces the potential for a harsher sentence due to prior felony convictions for drug trafficking and weapons violations.
Carroll County Special Election Set For Feb. 7; Candidate Filing Now Open
Carroll County officials have set a date for a special election to fill the upcoming District 5 Carroll County Supervisor vacancy for Feb. 7, 2023. Rich Ruggles currently holds the seat, but he announced earlier this month that persistent health concerns had led him to submit his resignation, effective Dec. 6. Supervisor vacancies are handled differently from other elected positions. Decision-making is delegated to the county treasurer, recorder, and auditor rather than the board of supervisors. Last week, the three-person panel announced it would be best if county residents had a direct say in who would fill the vacancy instead of appointing somebody to fill the remainder of Ruggles’s term. Individuals interested in appearing on the Feb. 7 ballot as a Republican or Democrat must be nominated by their party. Non-affiliated candidates can complete an affidavit of candidacy, collect at least 147 signatures from eligible voters, and return it to the Carroll County Auditor’s Office by Friday, Jan. 13.
Carroll City Council Split As Plan To Move Forward With Train Horn Mitigation Fails
A resolution to move forward with plans to pursue a train horn quiet zone designation for the City of Carroll failed by a narrow margin at last night’s (Monday) Carroll City Council meeting. The issue of train horns has come up off and on for city officials for over two decades, and it has been discussed at length by the council three times since October 2021. Previous attempts to receive a quiet zone designation were cost-prohibitive, but recent changes to Union Pacific’s and the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) protocols allowed for a potential path forward for under $2 million. Public Works Director Randy Krauel explains.
Demand At Carroll’s Community Of Concern Food Pantry Rises As Shoppers Feel The Pinch At Grocery Stores
Demand at the Community of Concern Food Pantry in Carroll is rising as inflation and other economic factors put additional pressure on shoppers. Community of Concern Director Roxie Reinart says the pantry’s overall usage had already surpassed 2021’s numbers by the end of October. The pantry hosted its...
Juvenile Charged For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Peer Following JPD Investigation
The Jefferson Police Department reports charges have been filed against a juvenile accused of threatening another minor with a firearm. According to law enforcement, the charges stem from a Nov. 7 complaint claiming the juvenile female had pointed a gun at the male victim while at the girl’s residence. Authorities say their investigation led to three charges: intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony; and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and first-degree harassment, both aggravated misdemeanors. Charges have been forwarded to the juvenile courts for processing.
