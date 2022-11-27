A Lytton man responsible for a multi-agency police search earlier this month is scheduled for trial early next year. According to Carroll County District Court records, 47-year-old Victor Henry Scalco Jr. is charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony, unlawful possession of a firearm, eluding, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, class D felonies, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. The charges stem from a Nov. 4 incident that began in the 400 block of S. Elm Street in Carroll. Authorities say Scalco had physically assaulted a female victim and threatened another individual with a stolen 9mm handgun before stealing the victim’s 2018 Ford F150. The parties involved reported the incident to law enforcement, which led to an attempted traffic stop on Clark Street east of Rolling Hills Park. Scalco then fled at a high rate of speed before ditching the truck several miles northeast of Carroll and fleeing on foot. Scalco was located nearly four hours later, hiding in a creek and wearing women’s clothing. On Monday, Scalco filed not guilty pleas to all charges levied against him. He did not waive his right to a speedy trial, and the case is scheduled to go before a jury on Jan. 10. As of Tuesday, Scalco remained in custody at the Carroll County jail. He faces a combined maximum penalty of up to 27 years in prison and $38,750 in fines.

