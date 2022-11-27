ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recent dorm intrusions leave NYU students on high alert for their safety at school

ABCNY
 4 days ago

NYU students who live in the school's dorms are on high alert after some recent safety scares.

The student-run newspaper, Washington Square News , reports at least four dorm trespassing incident in two weeks.

In one incident, sources say a suspect jumped a turnstile at one building and followed a student to the laundry room.

The victim allegedly ran away from the suspect when the incident happened last week.

In another incident, an intruder entered a freshmen's room while she was asleep.

No students have been harmed.

It's unclear if police are looking for the same suspect or if different criminals are involved.

A handful of students told Washington Square News that feeling they feel unsafe at times in the dorms and they hope the school will take action.

Ralph Norton
4d ago

if " those" people can do it in the subway, what took them so long to do it in college dorms and prey on young students. this will get corrected immediately as it probably affects young white and Asian people. Kathy Hochul and Eric Adams won't fix the problems on the city streets of Harlem, bronx, and Brooklyn because really, who cares about "those" people and it thins out the population of certain people

ABCNY

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

