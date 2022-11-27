Recent dorm intrusions leave NYU students on high alert for their safety at school

NYU students who live in the school's dorms are on high alert after some recent safety scares.

The student-run newspaper, Washington Square News , reports at least four dorm trespassing incident in two weeks.

In one incident, sources say a suspect jumped a turnstile at one building and followed a student to the laundry room.

The victim allegedly ran away from the suspect when the incident happened last week.

In another incident, an intruder entered a freshmen's room while she was asleep.

No students have been harmed.

It's unclear if police are looking for the same suspect or if different criminals are involved.

A handful of students told Washington Square News that feeling they feel unsafe at times in the dorms and they hope the school will take action.

