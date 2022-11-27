ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Premiership Rugby: Jersey Reds chairman Mark Morgan calls for equal funding

Jersey Reds chairman Mark Morgan says his side would not seek promotion to the Premiership unless they got the same funding as other top flight clubs. Jersey are second in the Championship after winning all seven of their matches, and are two points off Ealing. Newly promoted sides do not...
BBC

Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic appoint ex-Arsenal defender as manager

Wigan Athletic have appointed former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 41-year-old replaces Leam Richardson after he was sacked by the Championship club earlier this month. The Ivorian has spent the past five years coaching at Celtic and Leicester City...
BBC

Peterhead: David Robertson named new manager after India spell

New Peterhead boss David Robertson says he returns from five years managing in India "calmer" and "more humble". The former Aberdeen and Rangers defender managed Real Kashmir, steering them to promotion just a few years after the club was founded. Robertson says the Kashmir region - which is the subject...
SB Nation

Liverpool Reportedly Eye Stuttgart’s Mislintat for Director of Football Role

With Julian Ward set to depart as Liverpool’s director of football next summer along with head of data Ian Graham after the former was groomed for years to take over for Michael Edwards just last summer, there are major question marks around the club’s back room staff moving forward.
BBC

Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison

A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
SB Nation

Agent Ivan: Perisic working to convince Josko Gvardiol to join Spurs

Actual Tottenham Hotspur news has been in short supply as football’s attention is squarely on the World Cup this month, but there are a few rumorish things, especially out of the Italian transfer rumor mill. This one, from Tuttomercatoweb, is the best kind of rumor: the kind I want to believe.
BBC

Liverpool will expand their rail seat capacity to 10,000 when season resumes

Liverpool are to increase their rail seat capacity at Anfield to over 10,000, when the Premier League season resumes on 26 December. The additional 2,500 rail seats will be added to the existing 7,800 between the Kop and Anfield Road stands. The initiative is part of a club trial after...
BBC

Aberdeen women's co-managers Emma Hunter & Gavin Beith resign

Co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith have resigned from their posts at Aberdeen women's side. The SWPL 1 team recorded their second win of the season against Dundee United on Sunday. However, Aberdeen sit second bottom of the top flight of Scottish women's football. "We're grateful to Emma and Gavin...
BBC

Azeem Akhtar: Essex appoint board member as club chairman

Essex have appointed board member Azeem Akhtar as their new chairman. Akhtar, a former Sport England board member, is lead customer chief technology officer for BT Global and succeeds interim chair John Stephenson. Essex were warned by the England and Wales Cricket Board in May for failing to meet board...
BBC

Pakistan v England: Liam Livingstone to make Test debut in Rawalpindi

Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. All-rounder Liam Livingstone will make his Test debut in England's first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on...
BBC

FA Cup third-round draw: Man City host Chelsea, Liverpool v Wolves

Premier League champions Manchester City will host Chelsea in the FA Cup third round. Elsewhere, holders Liverpool will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield, while Manchester United are at home to Everton in another all-Premier League tie. National League Dagenham and Redbridge or League Two Gillingham will host 2021 winners Leicester...

