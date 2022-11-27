Read full article on original website
BBC
Scott Kashket: Gillingham striker says criticism of team from Neil Harris was justified
Gillingham striker Scott Kashket says recent criticism of the team by boss Neil Harris was a "wake-up call" the team "deserved" after his late goal kept the League Two side in the FA Cup. Kashket's injury-time strike clinched a 2-2 draw with National League side Dagenham & Redbridge in Saturday's...
BBC
Premiership Rugby: Jersey Reds chairman Mark Morgan calls for equal funding
Jersey Reds chairman Mark Morgan says his side would not seek promotion to the Premiership unless they got the same funding as other top flight clubs. Jersey are second in the Championship after winning all seven of their matches, and are two points off Ealing. Newly promoted sides do not...
BBC
Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic appoint ex-Arsenal defender as manager
Wigan Athletic have appointed former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 41-year-old replaces Leam Richardson after he was sacked by the Championship club earlier this month. The Ivorian has spent the past five years coaching at Celtic and Leicester City...
BBC
Accrington boss John Coleman says FA Cup progress will allow them to buy striker
Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman says that reaching the FA Cup third round will allow them to bring in a striker in the January transfer window. Stanley reached the third round for the first time in four years thanks to a 1-0 home win over National League side Barnet. Victory...
BBC
Peterhead: David Robertson named new manager after India spell
New Peterhead boss David Robertson says he returns from five years managing in India "calmer" and "more humble". The former Aberdeen and Rangers defender managed Real Kashmir, steering them to promotion just a few years after the club was founded. Robertson says the Kashmir region - which is the subject...
SB Nation
Liverpool Reportedly Eye Stuttgart’s Mislintat for Director of Football Role
With Julian Ward set to depart as Liverpool’s director of football next summer along with head of data Ian Graham after the former was groomed for years to take over for Michael Edwards just last summer, there are major question marks around the club’s back room staff moving forward.
BBC
Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison
A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
SB Nation
Agent Ivan: Perisic working to convince Josko Gvardiol to join Spurs
Actual Tottenham Hotspur news has been in short supply as football’s attention is squarely on the World Cup this month, but there are a few rumorish things, especially out of the Italian transfer rumor mill. This one, from Tuttomercatoweb, is the best kind of rumor: the kind I want to believe.
BBC
Liverpool will expand their rail seat capacity to 10,000 when season resumes
Liverpool are to increase their rail seat capacity at Anfield to over 10,000, when the Premier League season resumes on 26 December. The additional 2,500 rail seats will be added to the existing 7,800 between the Kop and Anfield Road stands. The initiative is part of a club trial after...
BBC
Aberdeen women's co-managers Emma Hunter & Gavin Beith resign
Co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith have resigned from their posts at Aberdeen women's side. The SWPL 1 team recorded their second win of the season against Dundee United on Sunday. However, Aberdeen sit second bottom of the top flight of Scottish women's football. "We're grateful to Emma and Gavin...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Beale, QPR, Celtic, Johnston, Doig, Napoli, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen
Michael Beale is expected to be in Glasgow on Monday to finalise his move to Rangers, with the Queens Park Rangers boss said to be happy with the proposed January transfer budget (Daily Record). Rangers expect to appoint Beale in the next 48 hours after QPR granted permission to speak...
Soccer-Qatar no playground for playmakers as defenders clamp down
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A high number of 0-0 draws in the group stage of the Qatar World Cup has seen playmakers squeezed out by defensive solidity and organisation, closing down the spaces that the world's most creative players usually thrive in.
BBC
Azeem Akhtar: Essex appoint board member as club chairman
Essex have appointed board member Azeem Akhtar as their new chairman. Akhtar, a former Sport England board member, is lead customer chief technology officer for BT Global and succeeds interim chair John Stephenson. Essex were warned by the England and Wales Cricket Board in May for failing to meet board...
BBC
Pakistan v England: Liam Livingstone to make Test debut in Rawalpindi
Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. All-rounder Liam Livingstone will make his Test debut in England's first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Luis Chavez scores brilliant free-kick for Mexico
Luis Chavez gives Mexico a two-goal lead over Saudi Arabia with a "perfect" free-kick. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
BBC
FA Cup third-round draw: Man City host Chelsea, Liverpool v Wolves
Premier League champions Manchester City will host Chelsea in the FA Cup third round. Elsewhere, holders Liverpool will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield, while Manchester United are at home to Everton in another all-Premier League tie. National League Dagenham and Redbridge or League Two Gillingham will host 2021 winners Leicester...
