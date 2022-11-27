Giants waive OL Devery Hamilton, DB Trenton Thompson

Just days after signing them from the practice squad to the active roster, the New York Giants have waived offensive lineman Devery Hamilton and defensive back Trenton Thompson.

Both players have subsequently cleared waivers and are expected to sign back to the Giants’ practice squad.

Hamilton and Thompson were active for the Giants’ 28-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, but their snaps were limited. Thompson took just 12 snaps on special teams and Hamilton just four. Neither player factored in.

With Hamilton and Thompson having been waived, the Giants now have two open spots on their 53-man roster. They are likely to be filled by linebacker Azeez Ojulari and offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, who are both now eligible to come off injured reserve (IR).

In order to sign Hamilton and Thompson back to the practice squad, two corresponding releases or contract terminations must take place.

The Giants will return to East Rutherford on Monday.