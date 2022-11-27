ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Giants waive OL Devery Hamilton, DB Trenton Thompson

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jn5gn_0jOxoqZ700

Just days after signing them from the practice squad to the active roster, the New York Giants have waived offensive lineman Devery Hamilton and defensive back Trenton Thompson.

Both players have subsequently cleared waivers and are expected to sign back to the Giants’ practice squad.

Hamilton and Thompson were active for the Giants’ 28-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, but their snaps were limited. Thompson took just 12 snaps on special teams and Hamilton just four. Neither player factored in.

With Hamilton and Thompson having been waived, the Giants now have two open spots on their 53-man roster. They are likely to be filled by linebacker Azeez Ojulari and offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, who are both now eligible to come off injured reserve (IR).

In order to sign Hamilton and Thompson back to the practice squad, two corresponding releases or contract terminations must take place.

The Giants will return to East Rutherford on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Few Broncos reportedly came to Russell Wilson's 34th bday party, and NFL fans all made the same 'Draft Day' joke

The more the Denver Broncos struggle, particularly on offense, the more speculation will run rampant that Russell Wilson’s aren’t very fond of him. When he’s getting paid almost a quarter-billion to lose to 2022 Sam Darnold, and when he’s on pace to nearly finish with fewer touchdown passes than bathrooms in his house — you start to wonder what the breaking point is.
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Quarterback Rankings, Week 13: Dak Prescott is a top 3 QB (and that can't last ... right?)

Dak Prescott is throwing interceptions at a career-worst rate. He’s had five since returning to the Dallas Cowboys’ lineup in Week 7. But he’s been pretty good in every other facet of the game — including letting his running backs take over — and the Cowboys are 4-1 since then. Prescott is averaging more than 250 passing yards per game and has more touchdowns than turnovers and sacks combined. That’s led him to rise up the advanced stats leaderboard … all the way into third place thanks to a small sample size and some underwhelming opponents.
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated look at the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Saints lose to 49ers

We’re now 12 weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Sign Familiar Linebacker to Practice Squad

Cleveland Browns are bringing back a familiar face to the team. Linebacker Tae Davis has been signed to the practice squad, a player that has appeared in 22 games with the team in previous years. Davis played in 22 games for the Browns between 2019 and 2020. During that time,...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
236K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy