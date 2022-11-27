Read full article on original website
wesb.com
Two Charged in Mt. Jewett Altercation
Two people were charged after an altercation in Hamlin Township. State Troopers responded to a location on Lower Lindholm Road, where they found a 41-year-old man from Mt. Jewett and a 62-year-old woman from Chaffee, NY. After an investigation, both people were cited for harassment. Their names are being withheld...
wesb.com
Bradford Woman Arrested on Bench Warrant
A Bradford woman was arrested on a warrant Tuesday afternoon. City of Bradford police investigating a report of a theft encountered 24 year old Heather Nicole Carter and found that she had a bench warrant for her arrest out of McKean County Court. Carter was taken into custody and remanded...
Three scenarios face teen accused of deadly 33 crash
A judge will hear arguments to determine which of three scenarios the teen accused of causing the deadly crash on the 33 last month will face.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Identity Theft, Two Jailed for Receiving Stolen Property
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Mercer-based State Police are investigating a report of theft by deception near Cranberry Road in Deer Creek Township, Mercer County. According to police, unknown actor(s) gained access to the identity of a 44-year-old woman, of Sandy Lake, around 5:02 p.m. on November...
Cattaraugus County man pleads guilty to attempted murder
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that an Olean man pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in the second degree.
Arrest made after search warrant found loaded handguns
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been arrested following a search warrant that resulted in two handguns being recovered, the Buffalo Police Department announced Wednesday. Eleance Carver, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. The search warrant was conducted Tuesday on the first block of Inter […]
informnny.com
Jamestown woman awaiting arraignment for endangering child
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown woman is facing charges after police say her child allegedly overdosed on prescription drugs in the City of Jamestown on Friday. According to police, Tina Keeler left drugs in an area that her child could reach them. Keeler is behind bars and is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown man charged with menacing and petit larceny
A Jamestown man is facing menacing and petit larceny charges after police responded to Big Lots store for a report of a person with a weapon. Jamestown Police say that 29-year-old Zachary Wilson allegedly displayed a knife to the victim Saturday afternoon causing the victim to be in fear for her safety. He also allegedly stole merchandise from the store. Wilson was taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail without incident. He was later released with an appearance ticket for Jamestown City Court.
explore venango
Police Release Details of Apprehension of Tionesta Man Accused of Shooting Victim With Shotgun in Crawford County
TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details regarding the apprehension a Tionesta man accused of shooting a victim in the thigh area with a shotgun in Crawford County on November 19. (Photo courtesy of PA Crime Watch.) According to a release issued by Meadville-based State Police on...
chautauquatoday.com
Two Erie County men facing drug possession charges after traffic stop in Little Valley
Two men from Erie County are facing drug possession charges after a traffic stop in the town of Little Valley early Saturday morning. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say they pulled over a vehicle that 50-year-old Hugh Smith of Colden was operating on Whig Street. Further investigation revealed a large quantity of fentanyl, cash and packaging materials. Smith and a passenger, 40-year-old George Anderson, Jr. of Springville, have been charged with possession of a narcotic with intent to sell and possession of a narcotic. Smith is also facing violations of traffic and vehicle laws. Both men were remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail without bail and are due back in Little Valley Town Court at a late date.
Rochester man pleads guilty to weapon charge in Buffalo
A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to a weapon charge in connection to an incident at an anti-gun violence event in Buffalo in June.
Mom arrested after police say child caused problems in Jamestown
On Monday around 3 p.m., Jamestown police responded to a report of a disorderly child in the area of the high school.
Standoff in Buffalo ends with suspect in custody
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody after a standoff Tuesday. Officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Moselle Street on reports that a man had barricaded himself inside and had a gun. Buffalo SWAT and the Crisis...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Tionesta Man Charged As Result of Traffic Stop
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Mercury Montego on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, around 12:52 a.m. on Saturday, November 19. Police say the operator—a 48-year-old Tionesta man—was found to...
erienewsnow.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Fleeing Police From A Crash Scene In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing police from a crash scene in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department reports Jamie Warner was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Institute and Harrison Streets on Sunday night. Following...
venangoextra.com
Pair from OC facing charges after meth found in vehicle
An Oil City man and woman, along with an Erie man, are facing several charges after methamphetamine was found in their vehicle Friday on Interstate 79. Meadville state police said in a criminal complaint that James Franklin, 29, and Janessa Tekotte, 24, both of Oil City, and Todd McMillen, 43, of Erie, were in a black Dodge Ram with flashing hazard lights that was pulled off the side of I-79 when a state police patrol officer pulled over to check on the vehicle.
Former dog daycare worker sentenced to jail time for beating dog to death
A former dog daycare worker in Buffalo has been sentenced to jail time for beating a dog to death in August 2019.
yourdailylocal.com
Nov. 29, 2022 Police Blotter
Joey Bunce, 28, Irvine was charged with Violation of an Order on 11/21/2022 following an investigation into a PFA violation. Cheyenne Anthony, 31, Warren was cited for Failure to Yield on 11/17/2022 following a Traffic Accident where a pedestrian was struck. Melisha Hesslink-Drescher, 28, Warren was cited for Retail Theft...
chautauquatoday.com
Mayville woman charged after report of disorderly person
A Mayville woman is facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a disorderly person Sunday evening in the village of Mayville. An investigation determined that 27-year-old Jamie Weary had allegedly destroyed property belonging to another person. The incident also occurred in the presence of a child under the age of 17. Deputies arrested Weary, charging her with criminal mischief in the 4th degree, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest. She was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail to await centralized arraignment.
PSP investigating theft of cash at Gabe’s
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a thief who may have used a customer’s carelessness to make off with hundreds of dollars in cash. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the incident allegedly happened in the Gabe’s store in Summit Township, Erie County, on Nov. 22. State Police report a woman was […]
