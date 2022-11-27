Two men from Erie County are facing drug possession charges after a traffic stop in the town of Little Valley early Saturday morning. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say they pulled over a vehicle that 50-year-old Hugh Smith of Colden was operating on Whig Street. Further investigation revealed a large quantity of fentanyl, cash and packaging materials. Smith and a passenger, 40-year-old George Anderson, Jr. of Springville, have been charged with possession of a narcotic with intent to sell and possession of a narcotic. Smith is also facing violations of traffic and vehicle laws. Both men were remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail without bail and are due back in Little Valley Town Court at a late date.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO