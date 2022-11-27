WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fast moving front coming through Kansas on Tuesday will lead to falling temperatures and some light snow for parts of the state. Northwest Kansas will have the best chance of light accumulations (under 2 inches), but much of what falls will be blowing in strong north winds. Some of the roads will have a few slick spots, so use caution if traveling in that area Tuesday morning or early afternoon.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO