Ghana coach shows terrible sportsmanship with crying South Korean player
South Korea began the 2022 World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and trailed Ghana 2-0 at halftime on Monday. A pair of goals from Cho Gue-sung within three minutes of each other tied the contest at 2-2 though, before Ghana's Mohammed Kudus put in the game-winner in the 68th minute.
Soccer world blasts referee Anthony Taylor on controversial call
It was a highly entertaining World Cup match between Ghana and South Korea but the game ended under controversial circumstances. With South Korea down 3-2, English referee Anthony Taylor blew for full-time in the 101st minute right when South Korea won a corner kick. Typically, the referee lets the team take the set piece but Taylor didn’t Read more... The post Soccer world blasts referee Anthony Taylor on controversial call appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Qatar World Cup chief says between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died in projects connected to the tournament
World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi said that between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died as a result of work done on projects connected to the tournament -- a greater figure than Qatari officials have cited previously.
Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar in shock after audacious scoop goal against Serbia is given
Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar scored one of the goals of the 2022 World Cup so far after his audacious scoop was given following a VAR check in a thrilling clash against Serbia.With his team trailing 3-1 with half-an-hour to go, Aboubakar sat down Serbia defender Nemanja Maksimovic before terrifically lobbing keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.Yet the striker seemed nonplussed when the offside flag was lifted with Aboubakar himself seemingly accepting that he timed his run a tad early. But following a quick VAR review, using the semi-automated offside technology, he was shown to be onside and the goal was given. Aboubakar enjoyed...
Iran Has A Hissy Fit At World Cup
With the World Cup now in full swing, soccer fans are being treated to one of the most exciting and controversial incarnations of the contest in some time…with a great deal of the drama coming from the United States for a change. First, there’s the fact that the U.S....
Exclusive: World Cup soccer fans stopped by security officials for wearing rainbow-colored items
The World Cup is well underway in Qatar, but issues surrounding LGBTQ+ rights for the Gulf state, world soccer governing body FIFA, teams and fans just won't go away.
World Cup TV pundit under fire for disparaging Qatari attire
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Germany forward Sandro Wagner is under fire for a disparaging remark he made about Qatari men’s traditional attire while commentating for TV during Germany and Spain’s World Cup match on Sunday. Wagner was commentating on the teams’ 1-1 draw for German broadcaster...
Netherlands under Van Gaal on cusp of advancing at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands is on the verge of reaching the knockout stage at the World Cup and an overwhelming favorite in its final Group A match on Tuesday against host nation Qatar. If the Dutch advance it will put more focus on 71-year-old coach Louis van...
Arab fans unite after surprise wins in Qatar
DOHA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Victories against the odds by Arab teams competing at the Middle East's first World Cup have inspired their supporters, bringing a rare sense of optimism and unity for fans from the Gulf to the Atlantic Ocean.
Broadcaster Under Fire For Offensive Remark At World Cup
Germany broadcaster Sandro Wagner is facing scrutiny for an insensitive comment regarding the Qatari men's traditional attire during the World Cup. While calling Sunday's 1-1 draw between Germany and Spain for German network ZDF, Wagner referred to thawbs as "Qatari bathrobes." Wagner said he thought one section of Al Bayt...
Scottish footballers to be banned from heading ball before and after matches
Clubs also advised to limit heading training after research showing link with brain disease
U.S. Soccer posts image altering Iranian flag ahead of crucial World Cup match
The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly posted an image with an altered Iranian flag. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi joins Errol Barnett and Lilia Luciano on the implications of the image ahead of a critical World Cup match.
Top Three Moments From Day 10 of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Day 10 of the World Cup has officially wrapped up and we can tie a bow on who is going where in both Group A and Group B. After an intense match Tuesday morning, the Netherlands defeated Qatar 2-0 while Senegal clinched a 2-1 victory over Ecuador. For Group A, both the Netherlands and Senegal qualified for the round of 16, while Qatar and Ecuador were the nations to be eliminated.
Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino out as Mexico’s coach after WC exit
Gerardo “Tata” Martino announced that his contract expired once Mexico was eliminated from the World Cup on Wednesday and that
World Cup Now: How Cameroon came back vs. Serbia
Cameroon escaped what looked like certain elimination by coming back from a 3-1 deficit and tying Serbia 3-3 Monday at Al Janoub Stadium. FOX Sports soccer analysts Jimmy Conrad, DaMarcus Beasley and Melissa Ortiz break down how Cameroon did it on "World Cup Now." Oritz: Cameroon woke up from its...
World Cup 2022: Andre Onana flies out of Qatar after suspension by Cameroon
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has left their World Cup squad and is set...
Three women to referee men’s World Cup match for first time
Three female referees are set to officiate a men’s World Cup match for the first time ever, FIFA announced on Tuesday. FIFA, the international governing body of soccer, said in a statement that Stephanie Frappart will be the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup match, leading officiating duties during Germany’s final group stage match against Costa Rica.
FA Cup third-round draw: Man City face Chelsea in pick of the ties – as it happened
Chelsea will travel to Manchester City, while Oxford United will host Premier League leaders Arsenal
World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels
MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.
World Cup 2022: UK Sports minister Stuart Andrew wears OneLove armband
Sports minister Stuart Andrew wore the OneLove armband during England's World Cup game with Wales on Wednesday. England and Wales were among seven countries to abandon plans to wear them during matches because players faced disciplinary action if they did so. Andrew, who is openly gay, opted to wear the...
