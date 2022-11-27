Read full article on original website
BBC
Women's FA Cup: Birmingham host Huddersfield, Newcastle at home to Wolves
Birmingham City, the 2012 Women's FA Cup winners, will host Huddersfield Town in the third round. Newcastle United, who set a competition attendance record in round two, host Wolves in the draw's northern section. Hashtag United will host Actonians and Bristol City are at home to Southampton in the southern...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Beale, QPR, Celtic, Johnston, Doig, Napoli, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen
Michael Beale is expected to be in Glasgow on Monday to finalise his move to Rangers, with the Queens Park Rangers boss said to be happy with the proposed January transfer budget (Daily Record). Rangers expect to appoint Beale in the next 48 hours after QPR granted permission to speak...
BBC
Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic appoint ex-Arsenal defender as manager
Wigan Athletic have appointed former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 41-year-old replaces Leam Richardson after he was sacked by the Championship club earlier this month. The Ivorian has spent the past five years coaching at Celtic and Leicester City...
SB Nation
Under-strength Everton Under 21s manage weekend draw
A very youthful Everton U21 side earned a draw in the home Premier League 2 Cup game at a breezy Southport against their Birmingham City counterparts on Friday. Shorn of regular starters Kyle John, Charlie Whitaker (injured) plus Tom Cannon, Stanley Mills, Isaac Price, Reece Welch and Seb Quirk, all just returned from first team action in Australia, Paul Tait looked to name a team of largely first or second year scholars. He was, however, boosted for the second time recently with the presence of first teamer Ben Godfrey in defence as he makes his way back from serious injury.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, November 29
Hello hello - It could be easy to forget, but there’s actually a lot of club football going on in the world right now. In fact, the FA Cup is still ongoing as clubs like Hartlepool, Walsall and Chesterfield were among the clubs to advance to the next round.
FOX Sports
Chelsea draws trip to Man City in FA Cup third round
LONDON (AP) — To reach a fourth consecutive FA Cup final, Chelsea will have to go through Manchester City in the third round. Chelsea will head to Manchester when the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of Jan. 6-9. The Blues have made it to Wembley in...
BBC
Michael Beale: Rangers appoint former assistant as manager as he leaves QPR
Michael Beale has returned to Rangers as manager - leaving Queens Park Rangers after six months in charge of the English Championship club. The 42-year-old Englishman, who has signed a deal until 2026, replaces the sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Londoner Beale had worked as a coach under Steven Gerrard when...
BBC
Joey Barton: Bristol Rovers manager says his side were 'nowhere near' in FA Cup
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton said it was the "lowest moment of his career" as his side were knocked out of the FA Cup by Boreham Wood. League One Rovers were beaten 2-0 at home by the National League side. They did not have a shot on target in the...
BBC
Gillingham: Priestfield Stadium used as security for investment by Brad Galinson
The freehold of Gillingham's Priestfield Stadium is being used as security for an investment into the club by businessman Brad Galinson. The Florida-based property magnate has been linked with a takeover of the League Two strugglers. It appears a deal could be drawing closer as a 'Registration of a Charge'...
