Kyler Murray fires back at ex-teammate Patrick Peterson over podcast jab
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray responded to former teammate Patrick Peterson on Wednesday night after the Minnesota Vikings cornerback criticized Murray on his podcast.
Source: Rose Bowl agrees to amended deal, paving way for early CFP expansion
The Rose Bowl has agreed to terms that will pave the way for the College Football Playoff to expand in the final two seasons of the current contract, 2024 and 2025, a source told ESPN.
Aaron Rodgers to consider idea of QB switch if Packers are eliminated with 'open mind'
If the 4-8 Green Bay Packers become officially knocked out of playoff contention, Aaron Rodgers said he understands that a conversation will almost certainly be had about his status for the remainder of the season.
College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams with 2024 season
After the drama that the Grandaddy of them All, the Rose Bowl, could stand in the way of a College Football Playoff expansion, a deal was worked out. Starting with the 2024, there will be a 12-team College Football Playoff. Per ESPN, which broke the news:. A source told ESPN...
