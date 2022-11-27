Read full article on original website
What to know about the timing and impact of Wednesday’s wind and rain
“Please exercise caution while traveling when encountering downpours and strong winds!”. Thanks to a cold front approaching the region, Massachusetts will see potentially damaging wind gusts and widespread, but brief, heavy rain on Wednesday. The National Weather Service is predicting the rain will arrive between noon and 4 p.m., with...
WEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain and wind gusts up to 55MPH
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert ahead of the rain that will be heavy at times and wind gusts up to 55 mph for Wednesday afternoon and evening.
whdh.com
Rain And Strong Wind Wednesday
7Weather- Rain moves in and wind picks up Wednesday afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire state of Massachusetts tomorrow afternoon and into the evening for isolated tree damage that could lead to isolated power outages. The good thing with this storm system is that the strongest...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rain, 50 MPH Wind Gusts Could Lead to Power Outages
The big weather event of the week is here. We’re seeing winds ramp up through the day as sprinkles and fast-moving showers turn to downpours late in the day. While the winds increase uniformly, they will be especially strong during the “squall line” passage late Wednesday evening between 7 and 9. This is where the cold front will push heavy rain and possible (slight) thunderstorms through the region.
WCVB
Massachusetts braces for heavy rain, damaging winds, Royal visit on Wednesday
BOSTON — A strong storm system is moving into New England on Wednesday, bringing a period of heavy rain and strong to potentially damaging winds to Massachusetts. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Wednesday as an Impact Weather Day. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the entire state...
Massachusetts Wednesday forecast: Rain and wind gusts as high as 55 mph
Massachusetts residents should expect periods of heavy rain and wind Wednesday afternoon and evening, with gusts reaching as high as 55 miles per hour in some areas, forecasters said. The strongest winds could last from the mid-afternoon into the night, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a wind...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Ferry cancellations possible on Wednesday
The Steamship Authority issued an alert on Tuesday warning that on Wednesday afternoon through the evening that ferry cancellations are possible due to high winds. “The National Weather Service is forecasting high winds for Cape Cod and the Islands starting Wednesday afternoon (11/30),” the alert states. “The strongest winds are forecast to begin at approximately 3 pm and last through the evening. Cancellations are possible on both the Vineyard and Nantucket routes.”
whdh.com
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of NH
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of New Hampshire until 7:15 p.m. The warning is for parts of Cheshire, Hilsboro, and Rockingham counties. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published,...
