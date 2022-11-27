ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

whdh.com

Rain And Strong Wind Wednesday

7Weather- Rain moves in and wind picks up Wednesday afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire state of Massachusetts tomorrow afternoon and into the evening for isolated tree damage that could lead to isolated power outages. The good thing with this storm system is that the strongest...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rain, 50 MPH Wind Gusts Could Lead to Power Outages

The big weather event of the week is here. We’re seeing winds ramp up through the day as sprinkles and fast-moving showers turn to downpours late in the day. While the winds increase uniformly, they will be especially strong during the “squall line” passage late Wednesday evening between 7 and 9. This is where the cold front will push heavy rain and possible (slight) thunderstorms through the region.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Ferry cancellations possible on Wednesday

The Steamship Authority issued an alert on Tuesday warning that on Wednesday afternoon through the evening that ferry cancellations are possible due to high winds. “The National Weather Service is forecasting high winds for Cape Cod and the Islands starting Wednesday afternoon (11/30),” the alert states. “The strongest winds are forecast to begin at approximately 3 pm and last through the evening. Cancellations are possible on both the Vineyard and Nantucket routes.”
whdh.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of NH

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of New Hampshire until 7:15 p.m. The warning is for parts of Cheshire, Hilsboro, and Rockingham counties. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published,...
HILLSBORO, NH
WWLP

The meaning behind a pink sunrise

Sunday was a beautiful morning in Western Massachusetts, with many posting photos of the brilliant pink sunrise on their social media. But what causes a sunrise, or sunset, to have bright and brilliant colors?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Let it Snow! Ten Snowiest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts

Were just a little over three weeks out from the Christmas holiday and Massachusetts residents are looking at a week of 40 degree plus temperatures. After a crazy hot summer which brought a drough to most Massachusetts communities, residents are still enjoying above average December temperatures. There has been one occasion of measurable snowfall for some western Massachusetts communities, but dry so far for the most part.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared

A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
MARLOW, NH
whdh.com

New England Aquarium treating more than 150 hypothermic sea turtles

BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Aquarium is treating over 150 hypothermic sea turtles after warmer ocean temperatures delayed the start of the annual stranding season. The turtles began to strand on Cape Cod on Nov. 18. Staff and volunteers from Massachusetts Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary have been walking the beaches in search of cold-stunned turtles and transporting the animals to the Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital, where they are treated for life-threatening medical conditions, including dehydration and pneumonia.
MAINE STATE
WSBS

This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever

We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts

The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

