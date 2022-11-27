Golf-Rookie Bradbury claims stunning wire-to-wire Jo’burg Open win

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nov 27 (Reuters) - England’s Dan Bradbury carded a final round 67 to claim victory by three shots at the DP World Tour’s Jo’burg Open on Sunday, making the most of a sponsor invite in his third professional start and earning himself a place at next year’s British Open.

Bradbury, 23, recorded five birdies and a bogey on the 18th hole on Sunday for a tournament total of 21 under par as he held off the challenge of Finland’s Sami Valimaki, whose fourth round 69 was enough to secure second place at 18 under-par.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (66) and Daniel van Tonder (68) finished joint third on 17 under-par at Houghton Golf Club

Bradbury’s 63 in the opening round set the tone for his victory as he led after every round, having entered the tournament with no status on any tour, but he leaves with a two-year exemption and a $165,000 winners’ cheque.

"It won't sink in for a few days, I don't think," he told reporters. "It's just a lot of pressure taken off your back - that's nice."

Reuters

Reuters

