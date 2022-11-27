ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Armada Hoffler Properties, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA), Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH), First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) 16.13 0.88% 7.88%...
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN), BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) 19.50 0.36% 13.24% 2022-11-23...
Gap Stock Up By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) jumped by a staggering 28.75% in 21 sessions from $11.27 to $14.51 at 16:08 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 1.42% to $15,653.35, following the last session’s upward trend. Gap’s last close was $14.60,...
Geo Group Stock Up Momentum With A 16.37% Jump Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Geo Group jumping 16.37% to $11.90 on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE jumped 0.36% to $15,425.02, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat positive trend trading session today. Geo Group’s last close...
Riot Blockchain Stock Is 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) slid by a staggering 27.12% in 21 sessions from $5.8 at 2022-11-04, to $4.23 at 14:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.47% to $10,997.77, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Nikola Stock Up Momentum With A 9% Rise So Far On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 9.49% to $2.57 at 14:28 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 2.36% to $11,242.81, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up until now, an all-around up trend exchanging session today.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Was 14.66% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) jumping 14.66% to $4.85 on Tuesday while NASDAQ fell 0.59% to $10,983.78. TherapeuticsMD’s last close was $4.23, 89.01% under its 52-week high of $38.50. About TherapeuticsMD. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a United States women’s health company. The company provides...
TherapeuticsMD Stock Rises 9% So Far On Tuesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 9.45% to $4.63 at 13:40 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.55% to $10,988.54, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
Li Auto Stock Up Momentum With A 9.13% Rise On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Li Auto (LI) jumping 9.13% to $18.59 on Tuesday while NASDAQ fell 0.59% to $10,983.78. Li Auto’s last close was $17.04, 58.93% below its 52-week high of $41.49. About Li Auto. Through its subsidiaries, Li Auto Inc. designs, develops and...
Burlington Stores Stock Went Up By Over 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) rose by a staggering 27.43% in 21 sessions from $151.06 at 2022-11-11, to $192.49 at 16:25 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 0.36% to $15,425.02, following the last session’s downward trend.

