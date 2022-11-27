ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
visitphilly.com

20 Pop-Up Holiday Bars & Festively Decorated Restaurants in Philly for 2022

Deck the halls — and all the bars and restaurants, too... From pop-up holiday bars to refreshments at seasonal attractions, grabbing a drink or a bite in Greater Philadelphia has never been so whimsical. Wintertime pop-up favorites like Tinsel and Alpine Heights at Assembly Rooftop Lounge make their grand...
ARDMORE, PA
PhillyBite

Cafe Carmela Wins Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia Area

Philadelphia, PA - The Championship Match, Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. The Championship Match - Judge’s Bracket: Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. Cafe Carmela represents the left side of the bracket, Philadelphia and Delaware County regions. 2 of the last 3 March Cheesesteak Madness Champions came out of the Delco region. Philly is the capital of the cheesesteak world. Many cheesesteak pundits may be surprised to see Cafe Carmela representing this side of the bracket, but she had a great tournament and earned her spot in the championship match.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Christmas Display from Former Center City Lit Bros. Stirs Fond Memories in Oaks

A merchant and customer engage in a holiday transaction at the Enchanted Colonial Village, a vintage display from the former Lit Bros. department store in Phila. A simply animated Christmas display from Lit Bros. department store in Phila. — the Enchanted Colonial Village — continues to draw baby boomers to its present home at the American Treasure Tour in Oaks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Hand & Stone opens in Quartermaster

A new luxury massage and facial spa franchise is moving into South Philly and getting comfortable. Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa moved its newest franchise into the Quartermaster Plaza just off the Interstate 76 expressway in South Philadelphia. Located at 2306 W. Oregon Ave., the new Hand &...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Which Supermarket Rules Philadelphia? The Answer May Surprise You

The Philadelphia Business Journal reports grocery shoppers in the Philadelphia area are more likely than not to load their carts at one of two supermarkets: Giant or ShopRite. Sales from the two supermarket chains make up more than 56% of the local market, according to data gathered from Food World.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
multihousingnews.com

Post Brothers Secures $72M for Philadelphia Project

The development received financing from Lionheart Strategic Management and Bank OZK. Post Brothers has landed a pair of loans to help with the development of its market-rate multifamily project, The Darien, in Philadelphia’s Poplar neighborhood. Lionheart Strategic Management provided a $18.5 mezzanine loan to the firm, underneath a nearly $53.8 million senior loan that was provided by Bank OZK. Lionheart’s Andy Klein and Sang Kim arranged the financing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Philly to unveil its first-ever tiny house village for homeless

Philadelphia will soon unveil its very first tiny house village. The village will be home to the city’s homeless as they transition to permanent residencies. SIMILAR STORIES: Tiny-home village for homeless veterans in Harrisburg could start construction in spring. Called Sanctuary Village, PhillyVoice reports how this community—one of two...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Radio Ink

David Redpath Passes

Bob Stei fills us in on this sad news. Radio great Joe Mama (David Redpath) passed away last weekend. After working in New York (Poughkeepsie and Buffalo) in the 1980s, Redpath became a household name in Philadelphia for two decades as Joe Mama. He worked at WIOQ, WEJM, WLCE, WMWX and WOGL.
