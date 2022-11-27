Read full article on original website
Starkville Daily News
OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Trey Petty
The Golden Wave entered the game having surrendered just 17 points at home in eight games. Tupelo had just two games all year where it gave up more than 10 points and Starkville was the only team that had scored two touchdowns when the two met in the regular season.
Starkville Daily News
Bulldogs defeat Warhawks in empty Humphrey Coliseum
Storms in the area on Tuesday made for a tough decision for Mississippi State in its women’s basketball game with Louisiana Monroe. The decision was made that no fans would be allowed inside the Humphrey Coliseum. It made for a strange environment and some moments in which the Bulldog players had to fight through some complacency. In the end, there was never any doubt that MSU was going to win it with a 94-39 victory over the Warhawks.
breezynews.com
Mississippi’s best broadcasters to provide radio coverage of MHSAA high school football championships
Mississippi best radio broadcasters will come together to provide statewide radio coverage of the MHSAA Football State Championships. The games will be carried on ESPN 105.9 The Zone (WRKS) in Jackson and on all Mississippi Public Broadcasting stations around the state. Anchoring play-by-play coverage for the broadcasts will be Ben...
Mississippi State Football: Emmanuel Forbes robbed of Jim Thorpe award finalist
Mississippi State football cornerback, Emmanuel Forbes, was robbed of a finalist spot on the Jim Thorpe award list. The Jim Thorpe award released its finalists on Tuesday morning, and Mississippi State football cornerback, Emmanuel Forbes, did not make that list. Here is the list of three finalists:. Clark Phillips III...
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
Daylight reveals devastation in Mississippi communities hit hard by tornado outbreak
Daylight has revealed the extensive damage to homes and a local grocery store in Mississippi the morning after a severe weather outbreak ripped through the South, spawning tornadoes.
Brandon Football Ready to Complete “Unfinished Business” in 6A State Championship
Brandon football is back in the 6A State Championship. The Bulldogs are set to face Starkville for the title on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at The Rock at Southern Miss. Brandon lost in the state championship last season, 24-17, to Madison Central. Now, the Bulldogs say they’re ready to complete some “unfinished business.”
Starkville Daily News
Altmyer decides to leave Ole Miss, enter transfer portal
Former Starkville High School quarterback Luke Altmyer has decided to leave the Ole Miss program and enter the transfer portal. Altmyer announced his decision on social media Monday afternoon. For more on this story, read our news edition from Tuesday, November 29 or click here to subscribe to our e-edition.
wtva.com
Lottery player in Lowndes County wins $559K
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A lottery player in Lowndes County won $559,000 over the weekend. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the player won during Saturday’s drawing. His or her name is not being published. The player purchased the ticket at the Sprint Mart on Highway 45 North in...
Mississippi Lottery player gobbles up half-a-million dollars in Thanksgiving weekend drawing
A Mississippi Lottery player gobbled up more than half-a-million dollars in one of the state’s cash lotteries. The player from Lowndes County win in the Saturday, Nov. 26, drawing is the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on...
Starkville Daily News
Nicholas, Johnson of Vols chosen Class 5A All-Stars
It’s fitting that Starkville Academy Volunteer football players Charlie Nicholas and Wyatt Johnson get to be teammates one more time and put on the color blue. Both were selected to the Class 5A All-Star game and will represent the Vols on the Blue team. The game takes place at 6 p.m. on Friday at Jackson Prep.
Aircraft from Mississippi base seek shelter from inclement weather at WPAFB
WPAFB — Miami Valley residents may be seeing an increase in aircraft in the skies over the next couple of days. Aircraft from the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi are evacuating to seek shelter from forecasted severe weather, according to a WPAFB spokesperson.
wtva.com
At least two tornadoes confirmed in Choctaw, Lowndes counties
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - At least two tornadoes touched down Tuesday afternoon in Choctaw and Lowndes counties. Damage was found near Hester and Johnson roads in Choctaw County. Multiple homes were damaged. No injuries have been reported. Ashley Holley took a picture of a possible twister in Adaton [Oktibbeha County]...
Starkville Daily News
tippahnews.com
Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff
Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
People trapped inside MS grocery during storm
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – There are reports of people entrapped inside of Malone’s Grocery in Lowndes County. WCBI, a CBS affiliate, reported crews blocked off the scene Tuesday night after a severe storm moved through the area. Emergency services and other first responders were dispatched to the scene. Authorities have not released any additional […]
Investigation launched after person walking in Mississippi woods discovers human remains
A person walking in the woods in north Mississippi notified law enforcement when they stumbled upon what appeared to be human remains on Sunday. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reports that deputies were contacted on Nov. 27 about the startling discovery in the Saltillo area. Deputies later determined that what...
breezynews.com
Over a Dozen DUIs in Attala and Leake
MOHAMMED BLANDEN, 49, of Goodman, DUI – 2nd, Hold for Another State, MHP. Bond $1,500, N/A. WYATT S DIAS, 22, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. JESSICA EVANS, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.
wcbi.com
Man arrested for armed robbery at Starkville gas station on Thanksgiving
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Maben man is accused of taking more than a good meal on Thanksgiving. He’s now charged with a serious crime. 21-year-old Demontavis Jones was charged with armed robbery. In a Facebook post, the Starkville Police Department said the hold-up happened in the parking...
