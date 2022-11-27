ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Starkville Daily News

OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Trey Petty

The Golden Wave entered the game having surrendered just 17 points at home in eight games. Tupelo had just two games all year where it gave up more than 10 points and Starkville was the only team that had scored two touchdowns when the two met in the regular season.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Bulldogs defeat Warhawks in empty Humphrey Coliseum

Storms in the area on Tuesday made for a tough decision for Mississippi State in its women’s basketball game with Louisiana Monroe. The decision was made that no fans would be allowed inside the Humphrey Coliseum. It made for a strange environment and some moments in which the Bulldog players had to fight through some complacency. In the end, there was never any doubt that MSU was going to win it with a 94-39 victory over the Warhawks.
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever.  The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
COLUMBUS, MS
Starkville Daily News

Altmyer decides to leave Ole Miss, enter transfer portal

Former Starkville High School quarterback Luke Altmyer has decided to leave the Ole Miss program and enter the transfer portal. Altmyer announced his decision on social media Monday afternoon. For more on this story, read our news edition from Tuesday, November 29 or click here to subscribe to our e-edition. 
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Lottery player in Lowndes County wins $559K

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A lottery player in Lowndes County won $559,000 over the weekend. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the player won during Saturday’s drawing. His or her name is not being published. The player purchased the ticket at the Sprint Mart on Highway 45 North in...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Starkville Daily News

Nicholas, Johnson of Vols chosen Class 5A All-Stars

It’s fitting that Starkville Academy Volunteer football players Charlie Nicholas and Wyatt Johnson get to be teammates one more time and put on the color blue. Both were selected to the Class 5A All-Star game and will represent the Vols on the Blue team. The game takes place at 6 p.m. on Friday at Jackson Prep.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

At least two tornadoes confirmed in Choctaw, Lowndes counties

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - At least two tornadoes touched down Tuesday afternoon in Choctaw and Lowndes counties. Damage was found near Hester and Johnson roads in Choctaw County. Multiple homes were damaged. No injuries have been reported. Ashley Holley took a picture of a possible twister in Adaton [Oktibbeha County]...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Starkville Daily News

STARKVILLE, MS
tippahnews.com

Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff

Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
TUPELO, MS
WREG

People trapped inside MS grocery during storm

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – There are reports of people entrapped inside of Malone’s Grocery in Lowndes County. WCBI, a CBS affiliate, reported crews blocked off the scene Tuesday night after a severe storm moved through the area. Emergency services and other first responders were dispatched to the scene. Authorities have not released any additional […]
breezynews.com

Over a Dozen DUIs in Attala and Leake

MOHAMMED BLANDEN, 49, of Goodman, DUI – 2nd, Hold for Another State, MHP. Bond $1,500, N/A. WYATT S DIAS, 22, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. JESSICA EVANS, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS

