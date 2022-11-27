Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu had some choice words for his former political ally Donald Trump on Wednesday, calling the ex-president’s now-infamous Mar-a-Lago dinner with Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes “a mistake.” When asked by one-time New York Times columnist Bari Weiss what he thought of the dinner, Netanyahu said, “Well, first, I condemned Kanye West’s antisemitic statements. Straight away, I thought that was just wrong and misplaced. And I think that that’s what I would say about President Trump’s decision to dine with this person I think is wrong and misplaced. I think it’s a mistake. He shouldn’t do that. He has been a tremendous supporter of Israel, and I’m unabashedly appreciative of what he did for Israel... you know, he’s been very supportive of the Jewish people. So I think he made a mistake. I hope it’s not repeated. That’s all I can tell you.” Netanyahu and Trump were close allies during their time together in office, but the relationship soured dramatically after the former congratulated Joe Biden on his presidential election win.

