BBC
UK government scared of indyref, says SNP deputy leader
The UK government is "scared" of allowing a Scottish independence referendum because it knows it will lose, the SNP's deputy leader has said. Keith Brown made the claim after the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that a vote could not be held without consent from Westminster. Nicola Sturgeon has said...
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
Thousands more cancer cases linked to deprivation
Thousands of extra cancer cases are linked to deprivation in Scotland, according to Cancer Research UK (CRUK). The charity has found that around 4,900 extra cancer cases a year are linked, which equates to 13 cases a day. Those living in the poorest areas are also more likely to be...
Janusz Walus stabbed in South African prison
The far-right gunman who killed South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been stabbed in prison, officials say. The stabbing of Janusz Walus comes days before he was due to be released on parole after nearly 30 years in jail. He was allegedly stabbed by another prisoner and is in...
Energy bill payment delayed until after Christmas
A £600 payment intended to help people in Northern Ireland with energy bills will not be made until after Christmas, a government minister has said. Graham Stuart, minister for energy and climate, said he was aiming to deliver the money in January. The money is due to go to...
BBC NI job cuts: BBC Northern Ireland to lose 36 posts
BBC Northern Ireland (BBC NI) is planning to close 36 posts in an attempt to make £2.3m of savings and invest more money in online services. According to the most recent BBC annual report, BBC NI has a workforce of about 600. The BBC said it hopes "the majority"...
Wakefield Westgate: Woman dragged into van outside station
A woman was dragged by a man from a railway station into a van in West Yorkshire, police have said. Officers said it happened at Wakefield Westgate at about 16:30 GMT on 24 November, with the vehicle parked outside the station. The woman was then pulled by her hair and...
Analysis: Palace row raises awkward questions about race
This began as an awkward private conversation but soon became a big public embarrassment for the Royal Family. It is a sign of how seriously it has been taken that Buckingham Palace reacted so rapidly. Within hours of a social media post reporting the persistent questioning of a black British...
Colchester: Reclaim the Night march held during World Cup
Campaigners staged a "show of strength" march during a World Cup fixture to "highlight the reality of male violence" against women. Staff and supporters from Colchester's Centre for Action on Rape and Abuse (Cara) took to the streets on Saturday. It coincided with the football tournament, when male violence against...
Night & Day: Manchester venue's possible closure terrifying, court told
The owner of much-loved music venue has told a court of her "shock" that the business could be closed down after 30 years due to a noise complaint. Jennifer and Ben Smithson, who own Manchester's Night & Day Cafe, have appealed a noise abatement notice served by the city's council in 2021.
UK's greenest city centres named in study
Exeter is named the UK's greenest city centre according to its green spaces. The University of Sheffield study analysed the hearts of 68 urban centres and ranked them on tree cover, its vegetation and the amount of parks. It found Exeter to be the greenest, followed by Islington, Bristol, Bournemouth...
Shoreham air crash: Coroner apologises for delay to inquest
A coroner has apologised to the families of 11 men who were killed in the Shoreham Airshow tragedy for their seven-year wait for answers. West Sussex senior coroner Penelope Schofield expressed her "deepest regret" that the ordeal endured by relatives of those who died had been "added to" by delays to the inquest.
50,000 UK driving tests a year taken by learners with at least five fails
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try, try, try, try again. That is the motto for tens of thousands of aspiring motorists who are taking their driving tests for the sixth time, according to analysis. Parents and young drivers who are struggling to find a slot due...
The Disappeared: Meath Mass hears appeal for information
A Mass attended by nine of the families of the Disappeared has heard a call for anyone with information to come forward. The Disappeared are those who were abducted, murdered and secretly buried by republicans during Northern Ireland's Troubles. The Mass was celebrated by Bishop of Meath Tom Deenihan in...
