bcinterruption.com
Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Nebraska: Game Preview
After a close victory over Rhode Island, the Eagles head to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Who: Boston College Eagles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten). Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE. When: Wednesday, Nov. 30th. Tip-off is at 9:15.
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coach
Nebraska helmet before a game.Photo by(Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The Nebraska football program has a new running backs coach, as Matt Rhule begins his first week as head coach. EJ Barthel will come into the program as its next running backs coach, per 247Sports’ Michael Bruntz.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Reacts Survey: Fans thoughts on Huskers’ new coach
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. In case you somehow were not aware yet, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hired a new head...
Nebraska Football: Fake Spencer Rattler tweet gets Husker fans fired up
Monday was a big day for Nebraska football. The Scott Frost era was ushered out and the Matt Rhule was ushered in. And along with the new coach, there was quite a bit of excitement, especially since it appears the team also has its new offensive coordinator in Scott Satterfield. For a while, it seemed like the Huskers might be in line for a new quarterback as well.
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path
I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
Corn Nation
Report: Nebraska to Hire E.J. Barthel as Running Backs Coach
Well if you wanted Bryan Applewhite to come back with the Rhule gang then you are going to be rudely disappointed. It appears that Rhule has gone back to his coaching tree and snagged E.J. Barthel from the University of Connecticut to coach in the same position at Nebraska. If...
Matt Rhule Has Clear Message For Nebraska Football Fans
A new era of Nebraska football dawned Monday when the Cornhuskers introduced Matt Rhule as their new football coach. While the jury is still out on how well Rhule, who was fired by the Carolina Panthers earlier this season, will perform on the field, he appears to have won his first press ...
WOWT
Creighton and Nebraska to host first and second rounds of NCAA volleyball tournament
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The road to Omaha for the NCAA volleyball Final Four began Sunday, as the field of 64 was set. Creighton landed the No. 4 seed in the Stanford region and the 13th seed overall. The Bluejays will host the first and second rounds of the tournament for the second consecutive year. On Friday, December 2nd at 6:30 p.m. at D.J. Sokol Arena, the Jays will face Auburn. The other teams coming to Omaha for the first two rounds are South Dakota and Houston. The Coyotes and the Cougars face off at 3:30 p.m on Friday.
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running back
Nebraska flag in the end zonePhoto by(Dustin Bradford/ Getty Images) Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and the coaching staff have been busy offering players over the last couple days. Monday morning, they sent out an offer to 2023 three-star running back AJ Newberry, per Newberry's Twitter account.
Two former FSU quarterback commits announce intentions to enter Transfer Portal
The first transfer portal window will officially open next week.
Kearney Hub
Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
1011now.com
Three Huskers defenders earn all-conference recognition
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Three Nebraska football defensive standouts received All-Big Ten honors for their outstanding play in 2022. The league office announced the honorees on Tuesday morning, while offensive selections will be recognized on Wednesday. Junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson was a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the conference...
Corn Nation
Report: Corey Campbell being hired as new Strength & Conditioning Coach
First reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, Corey Campbell is reportedly headed to Lincoln to join new head coach Matt Rhule’s staff as the strength and conditioning coach. Campbell has been with Rhule dating back to Rhule’s time at Baylor. Campbell was an assistant strength and conditioning coach...
Kearney Hub
'Sounds like me': Matt Rhule leaves strong early impression on Nebraska QB Casey Thompson
LINCOLN – Casey Thompson lingered on the second-floor balcony of the Hawks Center watching as Matt Rhule finished his last round of interviews on the turf below. The Nebraska quarterback didn’t see the main press conference in person Monday afternoon, instead streaming it on BTN while watching game film in North Stadium. He studied the Iowa game and the college quarterbacks he usually checks in on like Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State).
Husker Doc Talk: Matt Rhule Reaction
Call in with your questions and comments as the show airs live Monday starting at 7 p.m. Central
News Channel Nebraska
Wintry mix forecast for southeast Nebraska
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Cass and Otoe counties. Snow and freezing drizzle are expected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday in portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. Ice accumulation is possible with wind gusts up to 40 mph. The National...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Omaha, NE
It can be difficult to find a perfect restaurant for an evening. You may not know what you want to eat, what the best deal for your money is, or even what is nearby. Omaha, Nebraska is home to many fine restaurants, and, at first glance, the sheer number of restaurants might feel overwhelming.
wnax.com
Officials Prepare for Nebraska Ag Expo
One of the nation’s largest indoor farm equipment shows will take place next week at Lincoln, Nebraska. The Nebraska Ag Expo will be held at the Lancaster Event Center which is just on the east side of Lincoln. Tom Junge, the show director says more than 800 companies will be represented at the Nebraska Ag Expo scheduled for December 6th through the 8th. Junge says new this year will be exhibits focusing on new technology.
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
