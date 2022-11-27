ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

bcinterruption.com

Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Nebraska: Game Preview

After a close victory over Rhode Island, the Eagles head to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Who: Boston College Eagles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten). Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE. When: Wednesday, Nov. 30th. Tip-off is at 9:15.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Reacts Survey: Fans thoughts on Huskers’ new coach

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. In case you somehow were not aware yet, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hired a new head...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Fake Spencer Rattler tweet gets Husker fans fired up

Monday was a big day for Nebraska football. The Scott Frost era was ushered out and the Matt Rhule was ushered in. And along with the new coach, there was quite a bit of excitement, especially since it appears the team also has its new offensive coordinator in Scott Satterfield. For a while, it seemed like the Huskers might be in line for a new quarterback as well.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path

I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Report: Nebraska to Hire E.J. Barthel as Running Backs Coach

Well if you wanted Bryan Applewhite to come back with the Rhule gang then you are going to be rudely disappointed. It appears that Rhule has gone back to his coaching tree and snagged E.J. Barthel from the University of Connecticut to coach in the same position at Nebraska. If...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Creighton and Nebraska to host first and second rounds of NCAA volleyball tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The road to Omaha for the NCAA volleyball Final Four began Sunday, as the field of 64 was set. Creighton landed the No. 4 seed in the Stanford region and the 13th seed overall. The Bluejays will host the first and second rounds of the tournament for the second consecutive year. On Friday, December 2nd at 6:30 p.m. at D.J. Sokol Arena, the Jays will face Auburn. The other teams coming to Omaha for the first two rounds are South Dakota and Houston. The Coyotes and the Cougars face off at 3:30 p.m on Friday.
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Three Huskers defenders earn all-conference recognition

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Three Nebraska football defensive standouts received All-Big Ten honors for their outstanding play in 2022. The league office announced the honorees on Tuesday morning, while offensive selections will be recognized on Wednesday. Junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson was a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the conference...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Report: Corey Campbell being hired as new Strength & Conditioning Coach

First reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, Corey Campbell is reportedly headed to Lincoln to join new head coach Matt Rhule’s staff as the strength and conditioning coach. Campbell has been with Rhule dating back to Rhule’s time at Baylor. Campbell was an assistant strength and conditioning coach...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

'Sounds like me': Matt Rhule leaves strong early impression on Nebraska QB Casey Thompson

LINCOLN – Casey Thompson lingered on the second-floor balcony of the Hawks Center watching as Matt Rhule finished his last round of interviews on the turf below. The Nebraska quarterback didn’t see the main press conference in person Monday afternoon, instead streaming it on BTN while watching game film in North Stadium. He studied the Iowa game and the college quarterbacks he usually checks in on like Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State).
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wintry mix forecast for southeast Nebraska

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Cass and Otoe counties. Snow and freezing drizzle are expected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday in portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. Ice accumulation is possible with wind gusts up to 40 mph. The National...
NEBRASKA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Omaha, NE

It can be difficult to find a perfect restaurant for an evening. You may not know what you want to eat, what the best deal for your money is, or even what is nearby. Omaha, Nebraska is home to many fine restaurants, and, at first glance, the sheer number of restaurants might feel overwhelming.
OMAHA, NE
wnax.com

Officials Prepare for Nebraska Ag Expo

One of the nation’s largest indoor farm equipment shows will take place next week at Lincoln, Nebraska. The Nebraska Ag Expo will be held at the Lancaster Event Center which is just on the east side of Lincoln. Tom Junge, the show director says more than 800 companies will be represented at the Nebraska Ag Expo scheduled for December 6th through the 8th. Junge says new this year will be exhibits focusing on new technology.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE

