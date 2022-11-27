Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
KREM
Three former Gonzaga players to have numbers honored at McCarthey Athletic Center
SPOKANE, Wash — Former Gonzaga basketball players Kelly Olynyk, Dan Dickau and Courtney Vandersloot will have their numbers unveiled in the McCarthey Athletic Center throughout the 2022-2023 basketball season. Olynyk will have his number unveiled before the game against Kent State on Dec. 5. Olynyk is a current member...
pacificnwsports.com
Gonzaga Bulldogs: Zags 360 – 3 games and a big drop
The Gonzaga Bulldogs participated in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland. Gonzaga won two games but lost one, which dropped them to 14th in the AP Top 25 poll. The Gonzaga Bulldogs traveled to Portland, Oregon, to participate in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. However, it was much more than this tournament at stake.
CBS Sports
'You lose, you die' is no more: Sean Miller reborn in humbling return leading Xavier basketball program
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sean Miller sits in a dimly lit ballroom on Thanksgiving night, not a leftover in sight. He's slogging through Duke-Oregon State tape on the eve of his biggest game yet in his second stint as the coach of Xavier. Hello from the Hyatt Regency, a stone's...
Zags fall out of top 10, ranked No. 14 in AP Poll
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team fell out of the top-10 rankings in the AP Poll for the first time in five years. Following losses against then No. 24 Purdue and a win in a tight game against unranked Xavier, the Zags (previously No. 6) fell eight spots in the poll, ranking No. 14. This is the lowest...
CBS Sports
College football coaching carousel: Ranking best Power Five jobs available as Stanford, Cincinnati come open
Five Power Five jobs are now open in the 2022 cycle after Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell left to take the job at Wisconsin. The Bearcats are set to move to the Big 12 in 2023, but now will have to do it without the coach who led the program to the College Football Playoff in 2021.
Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires
Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
Urban Meyer Continues To Get Mentioned For 1 Job
If Urban Meyer has interest in returning to college football, a possible landing spot has emerged. Luke Fickell is officially leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. The move surprised the college football world, as many thought Fickell would be waiting on a top five or 10 job. But he clearly feels great about what Wisconsin can be.
KXLY
The storm arrives tonight, Weather Alert Day for Wednesday – Mark
We’ll see a very cold start of the day with increasing clouds and possibly some light snow on the drive home. We’ll have some heavier snowfall tonight through Wednesday. A Weather Alert Day is in effect for 4-8 inches of snow before it tapers off Thursday. It’s going to be cloudy and cold all weekend.
KREM
Heavy snow in Spokane: Updated Wednesday forecast
Several inches of snow fell in Spokane on Wednesday morning and more snow is on the way. Here's what to expect from the snowstorm over the next few hours.
FOX 28 Spokane
Major winter storm to hit Tuesday night into Thursday
Scattered snow showers that have been falling off and on throughout the day on Monday, and made for icy roadways for drivers, are finally moving out late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. But as they depart, and skies clear overnight, temperatures are going to plummet, causing any moisture to freeze. That means, we are likely in for another icy commute Tuesday morning. So plan some extra time!
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Even more snow than expected – Mark
WEATHER ALERT DAY: We are tracking a snowstorm hammering our region. Due to our snowy conditions, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Thursday morning, with 6 inches or more for many areas. The gusty south winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. After this snow, more arctic air moves in for the weekend.
FOX 28 Spokane
School closures, delays for Nov. 30
INLAND NORTHWEST – With a winter storm rolling in this week, here’s a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. Medical Lake School District: 2 hour delayDeer Park School District: 2 hour delay. FOX28 Spokane©
This Dutch Baby is the Reason So Many are Visiting Spokane, Washington
One of the fun things about visiting other towns is trying their local restaurants. We found ourselves in Spokane, Washington, over the weekend and heard great things about this breakfast place that we kept driving by. We decided to stop by one morning and we're all glad we did. The...
Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow
Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
spokanepublicradio.org
National Weather Service: Season’s first big winter storm expected this week
The last day of November will bring winter’s first big snowstorm to the Inland Northwest, weather forecasters said Monday. In a media briefing, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Spokane office said heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive in the region in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, blanketing northeastern Washington and north Idaho.
KXLY
WINTER STORM WARNING: Storm lasts until Thursday Morning – Mark
Prepare for a weather alert day with heavy snow piling up in the Inland Northwest. Expect to wake up to heavy snow, with over six inches from overnight. Snow will be heaviest this morning, and snowfall will last through Thursday. Another cold blast will follow. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast...
KXLY
Morning Light Snow to Clouds, Heavy Snow Wednesday – Mark
Morning snow to clouds this afternoon. Tonight we clear out and get very cold with single digits throughout our area. Wednesday will be a Weather Alert Day. Heavy snow is expected to start Tuesday night and through Wednesday with up to 6 inches of snow possible. Plan your day. A...
‘There is no preparing for it’: Camp Hope braces for Wednesday’s winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — The people living at Camp Hope are bracing for Wednesday’s incoming winter storm. It’ll be a rough couple of days ahead for people who call tents and campers home. Anthony Jolls is originally from the Midwest, and he’s making adjustments as the storm is expected to hit the Inland Northwest. “There is no preparing for it. I...
Parts of Portland metro wake to light dusting of snow. More could be on the way
PORTLAND, Ore. — People in downtown Portland and other lower elevations of the Willamette Valley could see a dusting of snow on the ground this week. Some areas of the valley saw a wintry mix of rain and snow Tuesday morning. A cold weather system is moving through the...
