4 games to watch on Sunday without Vikings football

With the Minnesota Vikings playing on Thursday night and improving their record to 9-2 on the season, Vikings fans will have to look elsewhere on Sunday for their football needs.

There aren’t a lot of landmark, must-see games this weekend due to the NFL having three of them on Thanksgiving Day, but there are still some hidden gems.

With the Vikings not playing on Sunday due to them having a Thursday night game. There is still a lot that can impact the Vikings and is worth watching this Sunday.

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

This game has a couple of interesting storylines for the Vikings. If the Packers win, it gets the Vikings one step closer to clinching the number one seed in the NFC.

If the Packers end up losing, it also helps the Vikings, but in a different way. A Packers loss would mean that they would need to win every game for the rest of the season and have the Vikings lose all of their games to have a shot at the division.

Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets

The Vikings will play both of these teams over the course of the final six weeks with the Bears in week 18 and the Jets next week in week 13. Despite assumptions that quarterback Justin Fields will likely miss the game for the Bears, What this game can show us is a preview of the Jets and what both their offense and defense look like. They won’t be using an identical game plan, but it will give you a semblance of who they are.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans

Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals

The Vikings don’t play either of these two teams this season unless they were to meet them in the Super Bowl. This is a rematch of a very entertaining divisional round game from last season where the Bengals won on a last-second field goal 19-16. The Titans are still finding ways to win and sit at 7-3 despite a lot of injuries on both sides. The Bengals are likely to get back star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase as well, making this game very appealing to watch.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs

This game looked like a great game on paper before the season, but the schedule makers weren’t expecting the Rams to be atrocious. They will also be without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford who is in concussion protocol for the second time this month. Dual-threat Bryce Perkins will get his first NFL start and it’s always fun to watch Patrick Mahomes play football.