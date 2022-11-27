ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

4 games to watch on Sunday without Vikings football

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTLlQ_0jOxhFEx00

With the Minnesota Vikings playing on Thursday night and improving their record to 9-2 on the season, Vikings fans will have to look elsewhere on Sunday for their football needs.

There aren’t a lot of landmark, must-see games this weekend due to the NFL having three of them on Thanksgiving Day, but there are still some hidden gems.

With the Vikings not playing on Sunday due to them having a Thursday night game. There is still a lot that can impact the Vikings and is worth watching this Sunday.

List

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ff3ZE_0jOxhFEx00
Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21) in action at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

This game has a couple of interesting storylines for the Vikings. If the Packers win, it gets the Vikings one step closer to clinching the number one seed in the NFC.

If the Packers end up losing, it also helps the Vikings, but in a different way. A Packers loss would mean that they would need to win every game for the rest of the season and have the Vikings lose all of their games to have a shot at the division.

Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BgrSK_0jOxhFEx00

The Vikings will play both of these teams over the course of the final six weeks with the Bears in week 18 and the Jets next week in week 13. Despite assumptions that quarterback Justin Fields will likely miss the game for the Bears, What this game can show us is a preview of the Jets and what both their offense and defense look like. They won’t be using an identical game plan, but it will give you a semblance of who they are.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QC9Vc_0jOxhFEx00

Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals

The Vikings don’t play either of these two teams this season unless they were to meet them in the Super Bowl. This is a rematch of a very entertaining divisional round game from last season where the Bengals won on a last-second field goal 19-16. The Titans are still finding ways to win and sit at 7-3 despite a lot of injuries on both sides. The Bengals are likely to get back star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase as well, making this game very appealing to watch.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QvB2q_0jOxhFEx00
Aug 20, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

This game looked like a great game on paper before the season, but the schedule makers weren’t expecting the Rams to be atrocious. They will also be without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford who is in concussion protocol for the second time this month. Dual-threat Bryce Perkins will get his first NFL start and it’s always fun to watch Patrick Mahomes play football.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Few Broncos reportedly came to Russell Wilson's 34th bday party, and NFL fans all made the same 'Draft Day' joke

The more the Denver Broncos struggle, particularly on offense, the more speculation will run rampant that Russell Wilson’s teammates aren’t very fond of him. When he’s getting paid almost a quarter-billion to lose to 2022 Sam Darnold, and when he’s on pace to nearly finish with fewer touchdown passes than bathrooms in his house — you start to wonder what the breaking point is.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lip-reading bettors think Penn State QB Sean Clifford said ‘we have to cover’ against Michigan State, and they loved it

The thing about trying to decipher what a person is saying without audio is you can make yourself believe they’re saying just about anything. So, if you were watching Penn State play against Michigan State on Saturday, and you had money on the Nittany Lions to cover the spread at around 19 points, and the lead was only 12 after a late touchdown, that might’ve been where your mind was when cameras shifted to Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford on the sideline.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon RB Byron Cardwell Jr. announces that he will enter the transfer portal

It may have been the worst-kept secret for the Oregon Ducks this season, but sophomore running back Byron Cardwell Jr. has announced that he has entered the transfer portal and will look to find a new team this offseason. Cardwell, who had a breakout season as a freshman in Eugene, struggled to find a role on the offense this year under a new coaching staff, and spent much of the season on the sideline while other players got playing time. I’m told that Cardwell quickly made the decision to redshirt rather than get spotty touches here and there while mulling over the decision to transfer at the end of the season. In his career at Oregon, Cardwell rushed for 4 total touchdowns and have one receiving touchdown as well, racking up a total of 530 yards in 14 games. Byron Cardwell Transfer Profile Collegiate StatsOregon Ducks 2021: 12 games | 61 rushes, 417 yards, 3 TD 2022: 2 games | 11 rushes, 76 yards, 1 TDVitals Hometown San Diego, CA Position RB Height 6-foot-0 Weight 205 pounds Class 2021  Top Schools Before Commitment Oregon Ducks Auburn Tigers California Golden Bears Texas A&M Aggies Former Recruiting Profile Stars Overall State Position 247 4 92 CA RB Rivals 4 5.8 CA RB ESPN 4 83 CA RB On3 Recruiting 4 91.37 CA RB 247 Composite 4 0.9226 CA RB  Twitterhttps://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/159769669869203046411
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
236K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy