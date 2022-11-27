Read full article on original website
Lewandowski celebrates ‘happy defeat’ as Poland advances
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Robert Lewandowski left the field with a huge smile on his face after blowing kisses to fans and hugging teammates. You’d never know his team just lost a crucial World Cup game 2-0 to Argentina. But Poland scraped into the knockout stages of the...
Australia stuns Denmark to reach World Cup knockout stages
Australia stunned Denmark — a team ranked 28 places above the Socceroos in FIFA’s World Rankings — to reach the World Cup knockout stages thanks to a brilliant goal from Mathew Leckie that secured a 1-0 victory. It had been a tense, scoreless first half, marked by...
Not much room for youth in Croatia vs Belgium at World Cup
DOHA , Qatar (AP) — When Belgium’s “Golden Generation” meets Croatia’s accomplished veterans in a decisive World Cup match on Thursday, there won’t be much room on the field for younger players. Croatia, which reached the final four years ago, and Belgium, which finished...
John Herdman wants to remain as Canada coach through 2026
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — John Herdman wants to remain as Canada’s coach through the 2026 World Cup in North America after leading the nation to its return to soccer’s top tournament. In the World Cup for the first time since 1986, Canada outplayed Belgium in an opening 1-0 loss, then took a second-minute lead against Croatia before losing 4-1 and getting eliminated. The Canadians close against Morocco on Thursday. A 47-year-old from Britain, Herdman coached New Zealand’s women’s team from 2006-11 and Canada’s women from 2011-18, winning Olympic bronze medals in 2012 and 2016.
Mexico beats Saudi Arabia 2-1 but falls short at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Henry Martin and Luis Chaves scored a goal each in Mexico’s furious attempt to stay alive at the World Cup but the 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia was not enough. Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in a simultaneous match so Mexico was eliminated from the group stage for the first time since 1978. Mexico had reached the round of 16 at the last seven World Cups. That was tied with Brazil for the longest current streak. El Tri went into the match at Lusail Stadium needing a victory and help from Poland to advance in Group C. Argentina’s victory meant goal difference came into play and Mexico missed out.
Kane extends World Cup goal drought but equals Beckham feat
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For Harry Kane the wait for a first goal at this World Cup goes on. Kane was substituted after 58 minutes of England’s 3-0 win against Wales. The 29-year-old striker embraced his replacement Callum Wilson and made his way to the bench to watch the remainder of the game. England coach Gareth Southgate clearly thought the job was done and qualification to the knockout stage secured. Kane might not have shared that view as he still looks for his first goal in Qatar.
France loses to Tunisia 1-0 but still wins World Cup group
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Defending champion France won its World Cup group despite losing to Tunisia 1-0. Wahbi Khazri scored in the 58th minute to give the Tunisians the victory but it wasn’t enough to get them into the round of 16. Australia beat Denmark 1-0 in other Group D game and finished second on goal difference. Khazri ran at the heart of the French defense and beat two players before poking the ball into the bottom corner. It was Tunisia’s third victory at a World Cup. France forward Antoine Griezmann thought he had evened the score in the eighth minute of stoppage time but he was ruled offside following a video review.
Tunisia coach faces questions about his future at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri failed in his “personal mission” to get the national team through the group stage at the World Cup for the first time in its sixth attempt. Now he’s facing questions about whether he will stay in charge. Kadri says “I don’t know why you insist that I resign. … The objective was not fulfilled but we still have some time before making a final decision.” Tunisia beat defending champion France 1-0 in its final group game but was still eliminated.
Belgium coach: ‘Golden Generation’ legacy is already set
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Belgium coach Roberto Martinez says the legacy of the team’s “Golden Generation” is already firmly established whether or not Belgium wins its decisive World Cup match against Croatia on Thursday. Belgium finished third at the 2018 World Cup and reached the quarterfinals at the last two European Championships. But more was expected from a team that was long ranked No. 1 by FIFA and features standout attacking players like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku. Martinez says that “leaving a legacy goes a lot further than winning a tournament.” He adds that “this group of players deserves respect” and “deserves admiration for what they’ve done.”
Weir to be International captain at Presidents Cup in Canada
Mike Weir is the next Presidents Cup captain for the International team. The Canadian star will lead his team in the 2024 matches at Royal Montreal. Weir is only the fourth International captain to lead his team in his native country. Weir played five times in the Presidents Cup and was an assistant captain the last three times. The International team has only one victory since the matches began in 1994. The Cup is back at Royal Montreal for the second time. Weir defeated Tiger Woods in a singles match at Royal Montreal in the 2007 Presidents Cup.
