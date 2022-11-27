ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

APD working to identify driver who died in South Austin utility pole, sign crash

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are still working to identify the driver who died after crashing into a utility pole and a business sign on Sunday. In an updated press release, the Austin Police Department said the single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, November 27 in the 8800 block of South Congress Avenue at 1:26 a.m.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police investigating homicide in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Austin that happened late Tuesday night. At 10:16 p.m. officers received a "shots fired" call in the 1800 block of South Pleasant Valley Road, according to APD. When officers arrived on scene, a witness pointed them...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Crash in Round Rock shuts down Round Rock West at McNeil Road

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A traffic crash in Round Rock shut down the roadways Tuesday night, authorities said. Round Rock police said in a tweet just before 7:30 p.m. that the crash shut down Round Rock West Drive to Bluff Drive at East McNeil Road. Police said it will...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

AFD, Oak Hill FD extinguish fire in SW Austin

Crews extinguished a fire in southwest Austin late Monday night. The Austin Fire Department and the Oak Hill Fire Department responded to the scene in the 7000 block of Oak Meadow Circle. Just before 11 p.m., AFD said the fire had been quickly extinguished and operations were winding down. ALSO...
AUSTIN, TX
texasbreaking.com

Man Nabbed, Accused for Disappearance of 34-Year-Old Man in Austin

A man was nabbed and accused of the disappearance of a 34-year-old man, who is now considered dead. on November 1 in The Domain in north Austin, according to a report from KXAN. On November 7, his disappearance was reported. Meanwhile, a certain Gavin Roberts, 26 years old, was detained...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Leander Grocery store fire causes $350k in damage, one firefighter injured

LEANDER, Texas — A fire at Leander Grocery over the weekend caused around $350,000 worth of damage and left one firefighter injured. The Leander Fire Department was dispatched to the reported commercial structure fire at 307 South US Highway 183 just before 5:30 Sunday morning. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | US...
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

US Marshals arrest man in Colorado in connection to missing Austin man

AUSTIN, Texas - The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in connection to an Austin missing man. Austin police said Justin Haden has been missing since Nov. 1. On Nov. 23, US Marshals arrested Gavin Roberts, 26, who was wanted by the Austin Police Department (APD) for tampering with physical evidence of a human corpse.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin attorney caught on camera trying to kill his ex-girlfriend, police say

AUSTIN, Texas - Police say an Austin attorney was caught on camera pulling out a gun and trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend while she was at work on Saturday, Nov. 26. "It's an attempt to regain control when a victim is trying to leave," said Nikhita Ved, vice president of community services at The SAFE Alliance.
AUSTIN, TX

