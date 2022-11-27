Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
APD working to identify driver who died in South Austin utility pole, sign crash
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are still working to identify the driver who died after crashing into a utility pole and a business sign on Sunday. In an updated press release, the Austin Police Department said the single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, November 27 in the 8800 block of South Congress Avenue at 1:26 a.m.
CBS Austin
Police investigating homicide in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Austin that happened late Tuesday night. At 10:16 p.m. officers received a "shots fired" call in the 1800 block of South Pleasant Valley Road, according to APD. When officers arrived on scene, a witness pointed them...
CBS Austin
Crash in Round Rock shuts down Round Rock West at McNeil Road
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A traffic crash in Round Rock shut down the roadways Tuesday night, authorities said. Round Rock police said in a tweet just before 7:30 p.m. that the crash shut down Round Rock West Drive to Bluff Drive at East McNeil Road. Police said it will...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday in Austin. Officials confirmed that one man died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow.
CBS Austin
AFD, Oak Hill FD extinguish fire in SW Austin
Crews extinguished a fire in southwest Austin late Monday night. The Austin Fire Department and the Oak Hill Fire Department responded to the scene in the 7000 block of Oak Meadow Circle. Just before 11 p.m., AFD said the fire had been quickly extinguished and operations were winding down. ALSO...
fox7austin.com
Woman dies after being ejected from pick-up truck in North Austin, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a deadly wreck in North Austin. Investigators say on Friday, Nov. 25, just before 5 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of I-35 and Parmer Lane. There, they found a woman who had been ejected from the pick-up truck.
Austin Police seeking information on Black Friday fatal crash
Officers responded at 4:59 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been ejected from the truck. She died on the scene.
texasbreaking.com
Man Nabbed, Accused for Disappearance of 34-Year-Old Man in Austin
A man was nabbed and accused of the disappearance of a 34-year-old man, who is now considered dead. on November 1 in The Domain in north Austin, according to a report from KXAN. On November 7, his disappearance was reported. Meanwhile, a certain Gavin Roberts, 26 years old, was detained...
1 injured in shooting at Givens Park in east Austin
One person was injured after a shooting in east Austin's Givens Park Tuesday afternoon.
CBS Austin
DPS says Pflugerville woman shot by a trooper had two outstanding warrants
ROUND ROCK, Texas — UPDATE: There is new information on Monday about a 58-year-old Pflugerville woman who was shot and killed by a DPS trooper. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told CBS Austin that two warrants had been issued for Pflugerville resident Angela Nuckols prior to Friday's shooting.
CBS Austin
Leander Grocery store fire causes $350k in damage, one firefighter injured
LEANDER, Texas — A fire at Leander Grocery over the weekend caused around $350,000 worth of damage and left one firefighter injured. The Leander Fire Department was dispatched to the reported commercial structure fire at 307 South US Highway 183 just before 5:30 Sunday morning. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | US...
AFD: No injuries reported in south Austin fire
No injuries were reported after a structure fire in south Austin Monday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department.
fox7austin.com
US Marshals arrest man in Colorado in connection to missing Austin man
AUSTIN, Texas - The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in connection to an Austin missing man. Austin police said Justin Haden has been missing since Nov. 1. On Nov. 23, US Marshals arrested Gavin Roberts, 26, who was wanted by the Austin Police Department (APD) for tampering with physical evidence of a human corpse.
fox7austin.com
Austin attorney caught on camera trying to kill his ex-girlfriend, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - Police say an Austin attorney was caught on camera pulling out a gun and trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend while she was at work on Saturday, Nov. 26. "It's an attempt to regain control when a victim is trying to leave," said Nikhita Ved, vice president of community services at The SAFE Alliance.
Crews fix gas leak that led to voluntary evacuations in Kyle
The City of Kyle posted an update on social media that the crews stopped the gas leak near Spring Branch Loop and Grant Way, and the area is now clear.
fox7austin.com
Family of man shot, killed on own front porch by APD officer pushes for answers
AUSTIN, Texas - Family members and friends of a man shot to death by an Austin police officer are pushing for answers. His family said he was a gentle giant, and they don’t know why he was shot dead on his own front porch. Family and friends said Rajan...
PHOTOS: Police search for man who robbed east Austin bank
The Austin Police Department needs help with identifying the man who robbed an east Austin bank on Monday afternoon.
CBS Austin
APD identifies man killed in shooting in East Austin, person of interest identified
AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead after a shooting near the 8100 block of View Ridge Dr. in east Austin, according to Austin Police Department. Officers were alerted to the area after a call came in at around 1:39 a.m. reporting a shooting. When police arrived on scene,...
Private investigator says APD made mistakes in case of missing Domain resident
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated that Roberts' was facing multiple charges, but he is only facing one charge of tampering with physical evidence of a human corpse. Now that an arrest has been made in the disappearance of missing Domain resident Justin...
