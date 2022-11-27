EasyCut Studio (New York) has announced that its vinyl cutting software has been fully tested and can be used with Mimaki vinyl cutters, including the newly Released CG-AR series and the CG-SRIII series — according to a press release from EasyCut Studio. “For users, this provides the assurance that the latest version of Easy Cut Studio software will seamlessly integrate with their Mimaki cutting plotter,” reads a portion of the release.

1 DAY AGO