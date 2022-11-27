Read full article on original website
signsofthetimes.com
Easy Cut Studio Adds Support for Mimaki Cutting Plotters
EasyCut Studio (New York) has announced that its vinyl cutting software has been fully tested and can be used with Mimaki vinyl cutters, including the newly Released CG-AR series and the CG-SRIII series — according to a press release from EasyCut Studio. “For users, this provides the assurance that the latest version of Easy Cut Studio software will seamlessly integrate with their Mimaki cutting plotter,” reads a portion of the release.
signsofthetimes.com
35% of Sign Pros Plan to Offer a New Product or Service in 2023
Are you planning to offer a new product or service in 2023?. A few services as a value-add for our partners. Wayfinding and compliance audits, service and maintenance programs, etc. — Sarah Dixon, Unified Sign and Design, Louisville, KY. We are expanding our Etsy page as we have seen...
signsofthetimes.com
Sign Products Wrap-Up for December
Online assets library are now accessible directly through the Flexi application. Thanks to a partnership with Ingram Publishing, all users of SA International’s (SAi) flagship Flexi signmaking software can now access Sign Design Elements. The expanding online assets library’s 10 million-plus graphics — including high-res images, logos, fonts, cut-ready vector illustrations, vehicle outlines and wraps, and metallic-ready files — are now accessible directly through the Flexi application, eliminating the need to open a separate browser.
signsofthetimes.com
Sign Pro Scales a Billboard – Without a Boom Truck
A sign guy I knew years ago got the job of lettering a private billboard. The owner wouldn’t pay for a lift, so my friend tied a string to an arrow and shot it over the billboard. He then pulled up a rope with the string, and then a rope ladder to reach the platform. He lived to tell the story. — John Miller, Signs by Autografix, Branford, CT.
