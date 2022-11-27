ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Doering announces top six teams following Tennessee-Vanderbilt game

By Dan Harralson
By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gcIpb_0jOxfuLU00

No. 11 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6 SEC), 56-0, Saturday in Week 13 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Southeastern Conference East division in-state contest is the regular-season finale for both teams.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Following Week 13 games, former Florida player Chris Doering announced his top six teams on SEC Network’s “SEC Football Final.” Doering’s top six teams are listed below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcaXa_0jOxfuLU00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WnqJK_0jOxfuLU00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1moCRq_0jOxfuLU00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22iiIO_0jOxfuLU00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27L2im_0jOxfuLU00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QI0kz_0jOxfuLU00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

247Sports

Tennessee moves up in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings

Tennessee completed a 10-win regular season with a 56-0 win at in-state rival Vanderbilt in Nashville last week, and three days later the Vols moved up in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. After falling five spots to No. 10 last week following the loss at South Carolina, Tennessee took advantage of teams ahead of them losing to move back up to No. 7 when the updated top 25 was released by the selection committee on Tuesday night. The Vols are well-positioned for a bid to a prestigious New Year’s Six bowl game barring some upsets during some conference championship games this weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
tennisrecruiting.net

Five-Star Raidt Ready to Return to Tennessee

After Conley Raidt’s family moved to Nashville when she was 7 years old, her mother searched for sports activities for Conley and her younger brother. She couldn’t find a summer soccer class, so she signed them up for tennis lessons. Once the first day arrived, they all climbed into their black Volkswagen minivan and headed to the courts.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Chapel Hart Coming to Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Stopping in Nashville for one night, Chapel Hart will be playing at The Grand Ole Opry. The award-winning group and inductees of the 2021 CMT’s Next Women of Country will perform in Nashville Saturday, December 3rd at 7:00 PM. Lights, cameras, microphones, a prayer & HERE...
NASHVILLE, TN
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
NASHVILLE, TN
KTBS

Shreveport native and guitar legend James Burton is in serious condition

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport native musician, James Burton, went through a hip replacement surgery at Vanderbilt in Nashville after a slip and fall on Thanksgiving morning. The surgery was successful, however Burton is in serious condition. According to the Burton family, his remaining kidney is struggling to process the medication that he has been given through three surgeries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
matadornetwork.com

The 8 Best Barbecue Restaurants in Nashville

Barbecue isn’t a monolith. The styles of this iconic American cuisine vary depending on where you are in the country. Memphis is about smoked pork, hot wings (served with a sweet, sticky sauce), and barbecue spaghetti (the dish was a favorite of local favorite son Elvis Presley). Texas-style barbecue is about cooking low and slow. Texans will throw a variety of meats on the fire, but brisket is the Lone Star specialty. The sauce served on meats smoked in North Carolina barbecue pits is more vinegar-y than sweet. The best BBQ in Nashville rarely shows up on these lists of the best barbecue in America — but maybe that should change.
NASHVILLE, TN
addictedtovacation.com

The Best Restaurants Near Vanderbilt In Nashville

Vanderbilt University in Nashville, attracts a lot of students, both national and international. Naturally, they would want to find places to eat around or near their university. There are several options in Nashville where you can find not only good food but also a good ambiance and reasonable prices. Table...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County

Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County. Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Public forum to address southeast growth. Public forum to address southeast growth. Watch for scammers on Giving Tuesday. Watch for...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M

Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

MSNBC Host and National Political Strategist Symone Sanders to Deliver TSU’s Fall Commencement Address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – Symone D. Sanders-Townsend, political strategist and former senior advisor and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris, will headline TSU’s fall 2022 commencement on Saturday, Dec. 3. Sanders, host of the new MSNBC program Symone, will give the keynote address for nearly 600 undergraduate and graduate students in the Gentry Center Complex. The ceremony starts at 9 a.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
